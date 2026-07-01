Varun Kumar is a Partner Solutions Engineer at Snowflake, where he helps adtech and martech partners design and build integrations on the Snowflake platform. With more than 15 years of experience in the data and AI space, he works at the intersection of engineering and partnership — guiding partners through solution architecture, secure data sharing and technical integration to bring their products to life on Snowflake. He collaborates closely with technical teams to accelerate integrations that drive customer value.