William Allen

Will Allen is the Head of Product, AI - Cortex Agents and Snowflake CoWork. Prior to joining Snowflake, he was a VP of Product at Cloudflare, the co-founder and CEO of Chamber (acquired), and a VP at Adobe. At Adobe, he led Behance, Adobe Portfolio and 99U as well as starting and leading the Content Authenticity Initiative. He was COO of Behance before their acquisition by Adobe and worked at TED to help launch TEDTalks.