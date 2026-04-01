Blog/William Allen
Head of Product, AI - Cortex Agents and Snowflake CoWork
William Allen
Will Allen is the Head of Product, AI - Cortex Agents and Snowflake CoWork. Prior to joining Snowflake, he was a VP of Product at Cloudflare, the co-founder and CEO of Chamber (acquired), and a VP at Adobe. At Adobe, he led Behance, Adobe Portfolio and 99U as well as starting and leading the Content Authenticity Initiative. He was COO of Behance before their acquisition by Adobe and worked at TED to help launch TEDTalks.
sort
JUN 17, 2026Product and Technology
Exploring Agent Discovery: Snowflake and the Agentic Resource Discovery Specification
Arun Agarwal +1
APR 21, 2026AI & ML
Snowflake Intelligence: From Answers to Action with Your Personal Work Agent
Arun Agarwal +2
APR 21, 2026AI & ML
Cortex Agents: The Platform Powering Snowflake Intelligence and Enterprise AI Agents
Harshal Pimpalkhute +2