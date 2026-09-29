One of the most interesting shifts I've seen working with customers at Snowflake is the evolution of our conversations about observability.

A few years ago, engineering leaders were focused on instrumentation and visibility: How do we collect more telemetry? How do we reduce mean time to resolution? How do we gain better visibility into increasingly complex systems?

Today, OpenTelemetry and modern observability platforms such as Observe by Snowflake are making many of these questions easier to answer. Observability conversations can now start with business metrics and outcomes, not logs, metrics and traces. The goal is no longer just to understand what's happening in distributed systems but to connect technical data to what it means for the business.

That shift raises a set of practical questions for engineering teams:

How long should we retain telemetry?

How do we connect operational data with customer and business data?

How can telemetry support analytics and AI?

How do we ensure observability data remains open and under our control?

These questions are not theoretical. They emerge as soon as an incident's technical impact becomes a question of customer churn, revenue and business impact.