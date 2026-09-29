Deepti Bhutani

For more than 20 years, I've helped organizations solve complex technology challenges through engineering leadership and strategic advisory. My career began in software and performance engineering, leading teams focused on scalability, reliability and operational excellence. At Snowflake, I partner with Fortune 500 executives and engineering leaders to modernize platforms, advance observability, accelerate cloud adoption and align technology investments with business outcomes. My expertise includes observability strategy, OpenTelemetry, AI-driven operations, platform engineering and cloud transformation. I mentor technical professionals, build trusted customer relationships and translate complex concepts into clear business conversations that enable resilient, scalable organizations and business value globally.