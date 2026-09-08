The OpenTelemetry (OTel) Collector does what your proprietary telemetry pipeline does. Routing, filtering, transformation and publishing to multiple backends, all as configuration with no license attached. It also puts your governance controls inside your own environment, so PII is redacted and sovereignty is enforced before anything leaves, with the config itself as your evidence. You get that on the open standard your backends already speak, without a specialized tool in the path of your most sensitive data.

The OpenTelemetry Collector is your open source data pipeline

Telemetry pipelines are now a standard line item in the observability budget. The pitch is familiar to every engineering team. Agents ship everything to a centralized node, which then routes, filters, transforms and forwards your telemetry. You decide what data a backend will see, so cost and compliance stay under your control.

It is a good pattern and for a long time it described real functionality that open source couldn't match, leaving only costly proprietary offerings. That is no longer the case. The OpenTelemetry Collector, a vendor-neutral application that collects, processes and exports telemetry data, does all this natively as simple configuration with no license attached.

What a telemetry pipeline is actually for

Looking at telemetry pipelines, there are four core functions that are the primary drivers for adoption of such a setup.

Routing: Whether for compliance, diverse observability solutions or varied use cases, you want to send your telemetry to the right destinations. This may mean sending metrics, traces and logs to your observability platform, while sending archival or compliance data to an S3 bucket.

Filtering: Core to realizing value is ensuring you're keeping the data that is useful, dropping any noise before it's ingested into your platforms. This could include health check spans, debug logs from a chatty service, disused metrics or duplicate infrastructure telemetry from overlapping agents.

Transformation: Be it to redact, enrich or reshape fields in flight, you can support your compliance needs, contextual enrichment and any business-specific requirements through this stage. Often this looks like normalizing inconsistent attribute names, attaching environment metadata, removing sensitive PII values, and adding organizational and CMDB attribution.

Forwarding: When your data needs to reach multiple backends, such as during a migration or for retention obligations, you can route one telemetry stream to several destinations at once. Often this exists where your data caters to multiple business use cases, with a full-fidelity copy to cheap object storage for compliance and general reporting, and a filtered copy to the platform your engineers query frequently.

The OpenTelemetry Collector as your pipeline

By diving into your core telemetry pipeline functions and use cases, you can start to understand how the OpenTelemetry Collector fits into the picture. You can address each of the four primary functions through OpenTelemetry Collector components with only configuration. No custom code or bespoke extensions are required to achieve this today.

Routing is achieved through the routing connector. Your conditions are defined and operate at the individual metric, log or span level, as broad or granular as needed. Each matched stream is handed to its own pipeline, with its own exporters and processors. This gives you pathways to differentiate data, flow through your pipeline and egress as needed.

Filtering leverages the filter processor. Conditions are written in OpenTelemetry Transformation Language (OTTL). It drops matching data as it reads it, before it reaches an exporter. For traces, the tail sampling processor can make decisions once it has assembled the full trace. You can compose policies to keep errors and slow requests while sampling healthy traffic at a low probabilistic rate, retaining a statistically useful baseline without sending every trace to your telemetry backend.

Transformation uses the transform processor, also driven by OTTL conditions. You can rename, set, delete, hash, parse and convert data in your telemetry payloads, whether this be for the purpose of enrichment, standardization, or redactions and compliance, across metrics, traces and logs. When coupled with a routing processor, you can achieve low-level situational-based transformations of your data to meet differing teams' and backend-specific requirements.

Forwarding here is a part of the native OpenTelemetry Collector configuration architecture. Pipelines define your inputs, filters, transforms or other processors, and the corresponding exporters for your various data backends. These backends typically speak OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP), though support exists for a variety of industry standards, including AWS S3.