With 130 subsidiaries across the Nordics, Fortum relies on accurate financial reports, delivered at speed, to set the context for business decisions—such as electricity trading. Discover how the company uses Snowflake to deliver a company-wide financial reporting engine cost-effectively and at scale, enabling a more data-driven culture.

Fortum, headquartered in Finland, is among Europe’s cleanest energy producers and one of the biggest companies of its kind in the Nordics. The company wants to power a world where people, businesses, and nature thrive together.

But in an increasingly volatile energy market, monitoring the financial position to set the context for business decisions falls largely on Fortum’s finance function, which needs to be able to quickly and flexibly report on the organization’s finances across different sub-companies and timeframes.

Jaakko Riipinen, Corporate Data Domain Lead at Fortum, explained the importance of data in achieving and maintaining good financial management and agility: “Data is extremely important to Fortum. Because it’s a listed company, we need fast and accurate reporting. Moreover, our finance function covers 130 separate legal entities and frequently handles mergers and acquisitions. And we’re always looking to optimize our assets and customer data.”

Around 1500 people across a wide range of roles, from accountants and financial controllers to top-level managers, rely on Fortum’s financial data, meaning it has to be highly accessible while remaining completely secure and compliant.

But a mix of legacy technology, plus the costly requirement of maintaining monolithic infrastructure, meant that Fortum’s people were hindered by time-consuming, manual processes, which restricted innovation.

“Our legacy cluster database, combined with traditional code and ETL tooling, meant our work was inefficient,” said Riipinen. “Everything involved lots of manual coding and effort. Our data infrastructure had simply reached the end of its life.”

To help fulfill its automation ambitions and deliver greater efficiency, consistency, and accuracy across its financial processes, Fortum needed a cross-functional data solution that could combine data from multiple sources and different lines of business.