Learn how tesa, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, combines more than 30 datasets to improve operations and take advantage of IoT technology – all through Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

As one of the world’s leading manufacturers of self-adhesive product solutions, tesa knows the importance of maintaining the quality of its 7,000 products. Doing so, and ensuring operational efficiency, is key to the company’s current success and future growth ambitions. And an integral part of that is putting data to good use.

The company wanted to modernize its data environment to support a large fleet of connected assets, in a way that needed minimal upskilling for its data team. To meet this need, tesa required a platform that could handle varied datasets, quickly and at scale.