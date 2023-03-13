The scale and complexity of telemetry in the cloud overwhelms traditional security solutions. Discover how Gem built a context-aware threat response platform on Snowflake’s Data Cloud to offer its clients real-time detection and response in a single dashboard.

As cloud environments become ever more complex, the risk of sophisticated security breaches increases, too—particularly for organizations operating in sensitive industries, such as financial services.

This is where New York- and Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity company, Gem, comes in. What started as a venture by three seasoned cybersecurity and cloud professionals—with support from venture group Team8—now offers an end-to-end infrastructure security solution combining data analytics with domain-specific cybersecurity expertise.

Gem’s cybersecurity platform plugs into its clients’ cloud infrastructure to constantly analyze activity logs, classify suspected attacks based on contextual sensitivity, contain threats in real time, and help responders move quickly.

And as Ron Konigsberg, Co-Founder and CTO at Gem, explained, previous experience building secure, scalable, and performant environments meant that he had high expectations for their data platform: “When we started Gem, we knew we needed to move fast in a cost-efficient way, and create a tool that could scale as the business grows and our needs develop. I was already very aware of Snowflake’s capabilities from my previous company, which is why it was a natural choice.”

As the team at Gem set about constructing its platform, it also took advantage of additional Snowflake resources to help ensure a fast and accurate build. With engineering and go-to-market support from the Snowflake for Startups and Powered by Snowflake programs, Gem benefited from build assistance and transparency into upcoming feature releases that could help the platform evolve further.

Gem also worked closely with Snowflake’s cybersecurity experts to discover potential development and architectural gaps, including activity-driven development support from a trusted industry source.

“We’re built on Snowflake, and we use the platform to ingest a wide range of information from multiple vendors, such as AWS, Azure, and GCP,” said Konigsberg. “This includes everything from control plane logs like AWS CloudTrail and Azure Activity logs, network logs like flow logs, and service-level logs from databases, object stores, load balancers, or firewalls.”