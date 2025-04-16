Welcome to Snowflake’s Startup Spotlight, where we learn about awesome companies building businesses on Snowflake. In this edition, discover how Houssam Fahs, CEO and Co-founder of KAWA Analytics, is on a mission to revolutionize the creation of data-driven applications with a cutting-edge, AI-native platform built for scalability.

What inspires you as a founder?

I’m inspired by the idea of simplifying traditionally complex tasks — like building robust data-driven applications — and making them accessible to everyone. The drive to democratize powerful tools and redefine how enterprises engage with data motivates me every day.

How would you describe KAWA Analytics?

KAWA Analytics is the ultimate data application builder, combining AI-powered analytics and automation to help businesses create custom applications effortlessly.

Enterprises need to rapidly transform raw data into actionable applications, but this often requires expensive infrastructure, coding, custom data analysis and complex integrations. KAWA simplifies this by providing all the building blocks — data integration, a spreadsheet-like interface, automation, AI and visualization — in a single platform.

What’s the coolest thing you’re doing with data?

We're making data actionable by bridging the gap between raw analytics and operational workflows. Users can create automated trading bots, real-time fraud detection apps and customer insights dashboards within minutes without needing to worry about infrastructure.

Why did you choose Snowflake?

Snowflake is unmatched in its ability to handle massive volumes of data securely and efficiently. With its scalability and built-in Snowflake Marketplace, it allows us to focus on building app features while seamlessly handling the data backbone.

How has the Snowflake Native App Framework shaped your startup's growth and development strategy?

The Snowflake Native App Framework allows us to integrate seamlessly with enterprise data while leveraging Snowflake’s power to handle scalability and security. By deploying directly within the customer’s Snowflake account, the customer can build applications right where their data lives, reducing latency and unnecessary complexity.

It has also accelerated our go-to-market strategy. Getting access to Snowflake Marketplace provided a built-in audience of potential customers, drastically reducing the time and cost of customer acquisition. We’ve been able to streamline sales by enabling customers to purchase our applications on Snowflake Marketplace using their existing Snowflake spend. This removes procurement roadblocks, accelerates adoption and helps us scale faster.

AI is on everyone's mind. How has it impacted your startup?

AI is at the core of our product. KAWA leverages AI to automate workflows, generate insights and help users create applications faster. It has also shaped our roadmap as generative AI opens new possibilities for application design and automation.

As a founder and innovator, what do you think about the rapidly changing AI landscape?

AI agents are transforming workflows by enabling dynamic, adaptive and proactive task execution, promising unprecedented efficiency. However, ethical concerns like trust and accountability remain critical, especially in sensitive industries.

At KAWA, we ensure a human is always in the loop to validate AI outputs, and our agents are fine-tuned to use existing KAWA blocks, guaranteeing zero hallucination and maximum reliability.

What advice do you have for other startup founders?

The best advice I received was to design features with both immediate needs and long-term scalability in mind. Always start with a simple, iterative first version, but ensure it’s built on a solid foundation that aligns with the end vision. This approach, critical for complex tools such as KAWA, prevents costly redesigns and supports sustainable growth.

Learn more about how you can use KAWA Analytics to build enterprise applications and AI workflows at kawa.ai. You can also try their app, KAWA AI, on Snowflake Marketplace or read the company’s post on the Snowflake Builder Blog on Medium for technical details.