Snowflake Intelligence: From Answers to Action with Your Personal Work Agent

Every morning business users start their day the same way: opening multiple tools, waiting on updated reports, and reaching out to an analyst for a number they needed yesterday so they can take meaningful actions. The tools and data exist. But nothing connects them or helps them make progress. Snowflake Intelligence changes that.

With the latest updates, Snowflake Intelligence is now a personal work agent for every business user, one that learns how individuals access their data, derive insights, and take action across the tools they already rely on.

Snowflake Intelligence gives business users one place to ask questions across their data and take action.This personalized work agent produces results grounded in business context and helps users gain a shared understanding of their enterprise data.

Business users can directly operate across the systems where work happens through governed integrations: MCP connectors (generally available soon) that can connect directly with Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Docs, Jira, Salesforce and Slack, allowing users to take action without leaving the workflow. The new Snowflake Intelligence iOS mobile app (public preview) and performance improvements to response latency help ensure the experience is responsive and available wherever work happens. Powered by Cortex Agents, Snowflake Intelligence runs on the same platform that already holds your enterprise data and is governed by the same policies that protect it. They can move from experimentation to driving real business outcomes all within a trusted, governed environment.

With the new capabilities, Snowflake Intelligence now represents a shift from read-only insights to real action, the foundation of Snowflake's broader vision: to become the control plane for the agentic enterprise.