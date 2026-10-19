What we learned making Observe by Snowflake agent-ready

At Observe by Snowflake, better APIs for finding and interpreting telemetry raised agent pass rates from 7.8% to 69% across 56 curated observability questions in an internal benchmark.

LEARN HOW OBSERVE BY SNOWFLAKE TURNS TELEMETRY INTO INSIGHTS, FAST

When AI agents investigate observability data, they should spend their token budget producing answers engineers can act on, not figuring out where to look.

Here's what we built, how we measured it and what we learned about designing APIs for agents.

Key takeaways at a glance:

Telemetry access alone isn’t enough. With raw queries and keyword search, Claude Code passed 7.8% on our internal eval of 56 observability questions.

Grounding APIs raised the initial pass rate to 26.2% by helping agents identify entities and locate their data.

Domain APIs raised it again to 69% by answering service health and dependency questions directly. They made the biggest difference.

The full stack reduced cost: It cut latency and token use by 58% each and needed six tool calls per-investigation instead of 15.

The lesson: Start with user questions, use evals to find agent failures and encode that expertise in your APIs.

Telemetry access alone isn’t enough

Take a question an on-call engineer might ask: “Why are payments slow for acmecorp in the last hour?” To a person, it’s a single, clear question. To an agent, it’s a pile of unknowns: what “payments” and “acmecorp” each refer to, where that service’s data lives, whether it’s healthy and how to chase “slow” to its cause.

Agents field many types of observability questions. “What services are running in production, and which are busiest?” “Is checkout starting to degrade against its usual baseline?” Different questions, but the same underlying work: identify what the terms mean, find the telemetry that covers them and make sense of the answers.

We wanted to understand how well an agent could answer these questions, so we evaluated Claude Code, a coding agent many of our customers already use for observability questions, against investigation prompts with ground-truth answers. We tracked quality, speed and cost: whether the agent reached a correct answer, how long it took and how many tokens it used. The failures showed where the agent struggled: figuring out what names referred to, finding the relevant telemetry and constructing queries to answer common questions.

Those failures showed us where the agent needed help and guided the experiments that followed. We tried resolving vague terms to specific entities, building inverted indexes that connected those entities to their datasets and metrics, and describing the data to the agent in advance. Some approaches helped; others made little difference. Through that trial and error, we learned that making the data available wasn’t enough. The agent needed help finding the right data and using it to answer the question.

Our existing APIs already exposed the underlying telemetry. But agents still had to determine where to look, how to query and how to interpret the results. These experiments helped us decide which parts of that work to encode in the APIs.

Reliable investigations require grounding and domain context

We grouped four capabilities into two API layers, both powered by the same underlying telemetry.

Grounding APIs identify the entities in a question and locate their data.

Domain APIs expose concepts such as service health and dependencies, encoding the observability expertise needed to derive them from telemetry and carrying context into deeper investigation.