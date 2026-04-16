Announcing Claude Opus 4.7 on Snowflake Cortex AI

We are thrilled to announce the availability of Claude Opus 4.7, Anthropic’s latest model, on Snowflake Cortex AI. As a launch partner with Anthropic, we're providing same-day availability of Claude Opus 4.7 in public preview in the U.S. and EU. It is available within the secure Snowflake perimeter for use with Cortex Code, Cortex AI Functions, Cortex REST API, and Snowflake Intelligence.

Claude Opus 4.7

Claude Opus 4.7 is Anthropic’s latest model, with strong improvements in handling complex, long-running tasks with greater rigor and consistency. It shows more agent-like behaviour in practice, including better instruction following and the ability to work through multi-step problems with less supervision. The model also has improved vision, supporting higher-resolution images, as well as more detailed multimodal use cases. Additionally, new controls like adjustable effort levels give developers more flexibility in balancing performance, reasoning depth and latency.