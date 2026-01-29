Bringing the Engine to Data: How 3 Big Brands Power Analytics and AI on Lakehouses

With more access to data than ever before, enterprises are finding that delivering reliable analytics and AI at scale has never been harder. As data lakes become shared foundations for business-critical analytics and decision-making, challenges around reliability, concurrency and cost predictability surface quickly.

Open table and data formats have addressed part of this challenge. By standardizing how data is stored and accessed, formats such as Apache Iceberg give organizations greater control over their data and create a foundation for interoperable analytics across engines. But openness alone does not solve the analytics problem.

As data spans clouds, catalogs and tools, many teams still struggle to deliver analytics that meet business expectations. Performance tuning, operational overhead and fragmented security models often stand between raw data and dependable insight.

Increasingly, organizations are rethinking their analytics architecture with efficiency in mind. The motivation to bring tools to the data is rooted in maintaining a single governed copy in open storage, so teams can focus on extracting value rather than moving or duplicating data sets.

This is where a new approach is taking shape. Grounded in open table formats such as Apache Iceberg, with support for additional formats such as Delta, Snowflake brings a powerful analytics engine designed for business-critical workloads directly to the data itself. Instead of migrating data into yet another system, teams can work with all of their data where it lives without sacrificing performance, reliability or cost confidence.

As exciting as this approach is in principle, it's even more powerful to see it in practice. In this roundup, we highlight how three customers — BMW Group, Indeed and WHOOP — are applying this approach to power analytics and AI across their entire data estate and turn open data architectures into measurable business outcomes.

From vision to proof

Indeed scales self-service data access while cutting costs by 43%

Indeed operates a 52-petabyte data lake that supports mission-critical reporting, analytics and experimentation across the business. As demand for self-service access (i.e., the ability to read and write Apache Iceberg™ tables) grew, the data engineering team needed a way to scale analytics without creating a bottleneck.

By converting its data lake from Hive-ORC to Apache Iceberg, Indeed adopted a “write once, read anywhere” approach aligned with its open data strategy. Snowflake enables analysts to directly read and write Iceberg tables while maintaining security and governance controls through the Horizon Catalog, including column-level security and masking.

During internal testing, Indeed observed 43%–74% lower query costs when using Snowflake on Iceberg tables, compared with other analytics engines evaluated in that environment. . This combination of open formats, governed access and performant analytics allows Indeed to accelerate experimentation, product analytics and insight generation on a lakehouse built to scale.