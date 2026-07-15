Unity Catalog fails the interoperability test

As of this writing, Unity Catalog only supports full interoperability in one direction, inbound. For inbound access, external engines are able to connect to Unity Catalog's Iceberg REST Catalog end points to get access to the table. For outbound access, the picture is fundamentally different. When accessing Iceberg tables from external catalogs like Snowflake Horizon, Databricks does not use the Iceberg REST Catalog APIs. Instead, it uses the Snowflake Catalog SDK which uses JDBC to fetch the metadata.json path, and then accesses the underlying storage directly using preconfigured IAM credentials (docs). What's more, this only works for read operations. Iceberg tables managed by external catalogs remain explicitly read-only; writes to external Iceberg tables are not supported (docs).

The impact to your ability to unlock agency over your data is undeniable. When you platform your workloads with Databricks and Unity Catalog, you are effectively required to migrate your entire data estate to Unity Catalog, undermining the basic promise of interoperability and their own claim of Unity Catalog as the most "interoperable catalog on the market."

Snowflake's Horizon Catalog is fundamentally different. Built on the foundation of Apache Polaris, Snowflake Horizon Catalog provides an end-to-end implementation of the Iceberg REST Catalog protocol. Horizon is Snowflake's native governance layer where classification, access policies, lineage, quality and catalog management are applied consistently across Iceberg tables Snowflake manages or accesses without limiting read or write operations. What's more, data teams acting on data from Snowflake get a comprehensive picture of where sensitive data lives across their full estate, not a partial view bounded by platform or table type. This works because Horizon Catalog connects to external catalog like Unity Catalog via a feature called Catalog Linked Databases and directly calls the catalog's Iceberg REST Catalog endpoint to get access from the catalog for that specific query. There's no need to file a ticket with your platform team to try to negotiate for a new IAM role, a long-lived credential or to manage a new security mechanism.

Why open security matters to interoperability

The Iceberg REST Catalog defines how catalogs should securely talk to each other. The feature is called vended credentials. Vended credentials are short-lived tokens delegated by the source catalog for specific operations. It provides a mechanism for your catalog to be the source of truth for your tables and security posture. However, while it is defined in the Iceberg REST Catalog spec, there's no requirement that catalogs implement it. The alternative to vended credentials is broad based access via IAM roles and long-lived credentials like access keys. These approaches add complexity and potential risk to your security posture. First, they aren't scoped for the specific query or, in practice, a specific table. Second, policies must be duplicated in your source catalog and your IAM layer, doing away with the foundation for secure open interoperability as recommended in the Iceberg REST spec.

Snowflake Horizon Catalog fully implements vended credentials for both inbound and outbound federation, providing you a single pane of glass to manage your Iceberg tables and access policies for any engine that accesses your Snowflake-managed Iceberg tables. In practice, this means you can define access policies in Horizon Catalog and have them enforced in your preferred engine without additional work. While this has worked at the object level (catalog, namespaces and tables), the newly introduced Scan Plan API, in private preview, extends governance to fine-grained row and column level access controls for compatible engines. As of this writing, Unity Catalog does not respect your source catalog's access policies because it does not consume credentials vended by external catalogs.

Full breakdown: Most interoperable catalog? You decide