Across his tenure at Capital One, Foot Locker, and now Snowflake, Jim Lebonitte has designed and delivered cloud-native data ecosystems — including lakehouse architectures, streaming platforms, and governed enterprise data models. He has also led large-scale engineering modernization efforts, such as CI/CD redesign, developer experience tooling, and cloud-native delivery pipelines. This combination of experience allows him to build platforms that are not only scalable and cost-efficient but also highly productive for engineering teams.