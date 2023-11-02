Snowflake's commitment to enhancing cost management continues with the introduction of Budgets in public preview on AWS. Both Budgets and Resource Monitors will be accessible via the Cost Management Interface, allowing admins to control Snowflake spend from one place for a more seamless user experience.

Budgets allow admins to set spend controls at an account level or drill down to more granular levels for a fixed calendar month that resets on the first day of the month. With just a few clicks in Snowsight, you can specify a monthly credit budget and add the email address for notifications to be sent in case of budget violations. The Budgets feature extrapolates the credits you've set on a daily level, ensuring you're notified immediately if there's a violation – even if only for a single day.

Setting up an account-level Budget is quick and easy - if you’re a private preview customer for the Cost Management Interface, go to Admin > Cost Management > Budgets (preview) in Snowsight and simply fill out a target spending limit based on your current and projected usage. If you’re not a private preview customer of the Cost Management Interface, go to Admin > Usage > Budgets (preview). To help you get started with what spending limit to set, we provide you with some guidance on what your credit spend has been for the past three months and an estimate of what your current spend might be (in case you are activating the account level Budget in the middle of the month).