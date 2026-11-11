The month-end close has become the proving ground for AI in finance. Day 3 of Snowflake Expedition 2026 was built for the office of the CFO, with sessions featuring learnings from finance leaders who have moved AI into the work that defines their teams: closing the books, explaining variance, reforecasting, testing controls and preparing the tax provision.

Across every session, speakers made the same point in different ways. Finance will adopt AI when it can trust the output, and that trust comes from governed data, clear ownership and a human in the loop wherever judgment is required.

If you missed the live virtual event — or if you attended and want a little refresher — here are seven sessions that CFOs, chief accounting officers and finance executives will find useful as you start planning for next year. You can also check out the entire agenda track for finance leaders for more strategic and technical sessions on incorporating AI into your financial team workflows.