[00:03]

I'm Sahil Contractor, one of the co-founders at Dezerv. Well, at Dezerv today, we manage over a billion dollars of assets, right? Through our wealth monitor app we look at about close to 70,000 to 80,000 crores of assets. Now, that would not have been possible without the integration of Snowflake, for us. There are two or three things that we do really well with Snowflake. One is, how do we track performance for our clients on a continuous basis? Because humanly, this is not possible. The second part is analytics on how we are moving as a business, which was very important for us. So now on a real time basis, Snowflake helps us look at data in terms of our asset pool, where that asset pool is sitting today, what we are earning on that asset pool and what outcomes are there for clients on a singular dashboard, which makes my life and my team's life really easy.

[00:52]

I'm Krishna. I head the engineering team here at Dezerv. There were two primary challenges that we were facing. The first one was lack of visibility into the data and the wealth that we were managing on behalf of the customers. This visibility was required for functions within Dezerv. The second challenge that we were facing is that our end customers needed to get better visibility into the performance of their own portfolios to see how Dezerv was delivering against its promise. In order to solve both these problems, we were looking for a solution that would be able to eliminate a lot of the glue code that we were writing or a lot of expensive manual effort that we were spending on a repeated basis. This is where we realized we needed a unified data infrastructure that could solve these problems at scale, consistently, and that's where we started looking at Snowflake. We realized that Snowflake allowed us to get off the ground very, very quickly, both in terms of the effort required, the learning curve, as well as the end outcomes or results that we would get from the platform. Snowflake was also extremely efficient in terms of cost and gave us a very flexible Pay As You Go model, which meant that we didn't have to make a number of large, one-way door decisions.

[02:23]

So I think for us, it was obviously a test to see whether this can be a long term relationship. And as it stands today, looking at the outcomes, we've had really, really good outcomes with Snowflake so far, and I think that will take us much forward in building more and more instruments within that same bucket, for our clients and for our teams.

[02:40]

So, it is not about an incremental increase in metrics, but I think it’s been a fundamental zero to one shift in the way we go about engaging with our customers.

[02:55]

Today, we have close to 70 to 80,000 crores of assets that we oversee over there that would not have been possible without Snowflake, because what a customer sees there - his entire portfolio - whether it's outperforming, underperforming the benchmarks, real-time data analytics on that, and that helps him as a first step to fixing the problems with his portfolio, right? And that's integral to our entire business and what we are solutioning for clients. So, I think Snowflake has played a pivotal role over there in making that happen for our clients.

[03:39]

To be very honest, I don't think we had ever envisioned of building end-customer facing flows that were based on a data infrastructure. I think those kind of possibilities started opening up as we started diving deeper into capabilities provided by the platform.

[03:47]

Over the next two or three years, Dezerv will manage close to about 50,000 to 70,000 crores of assets, and in that journey, I think integration of Snowflake, from what I see as of today, is going to be key as we build more and more products within that ecosystem to track business metrics, as well as financial metrics for us.