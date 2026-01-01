Platform
The Snowflake platform is a fully managed service that’s truly easy to use, connected across your entire data estate and trusted by thousands of customers.
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Your Snowflake Team
Remove the complexity of managing infrastructure with a single, fully managed data and AI platform.
Work across clouds and regions with an open, interoperable ecosystem of third-party data and AI-ready apps.
Protect critical workloads with built-in governance, security and compliance — including proven business continuity and disaster recovery controls.
Benefits
The Snowflake platform is a fully managed service that’s truly easy to use, connected across your entire data estate and trusted by thousands of customers.
Build reliable, continuous data pipelines for the enterprise in the language of your choice.
Share live data across clouds and organizations, plus easily develop, distribute and scale apps.
Accelerate end-to-end development with a governed AI coding agent that works wherever you build.
The personal work agent that takes you from context to clarity to action, all within Snowflake's perimeter.
Save time and money with a single fully managed platform for all workloads that is scalable, self-improving and has built-in FinOps for optimal cost efficiency
Accelerate strategic decision-making and unlock new business opportunities with an open architecture that provides direct access to the most complete ecosystem of AI-ready data, apps and agentic products.
Protect your assets and brand reputation by reducing compliance and security risks. Power your most mission-critical data, apps and AI workloads with enterprise-grade security, governance, observability and business continuity/disaster recovery controls across regions and clouds.
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Solution
Accelerate data and AI innovation with technical best practices for your easy, connected and trusted data foundation.
EBOOK
The rise of agentic AI will create a new kind of enterprise and a new kind of worker.
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