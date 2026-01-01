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The SnowflakePlatform

Serverless since its founding, the Snowflake platform is a fully managed service that is truly easy to use, connected across your entire data estate and trusted by thousands of customers worldwide.

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Meet Your Dedicated Account Team

Do you have a question or need more information about Snowflake’s offerings?

Contact your Snowflake Team

Your Snowflake Team

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Sandra BotrosAccount Executive, Snowflake
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Alex JacksonPrincipal Solution Engineer, Snowflake

Get value from data faster

Remove the complexity of managing infrastructure with a single, fully managed data and AI platform.

Collaborate without silos

Work across clouds and regions with an open, interoperable ecosystem of third-party data and AI-ready apps.

Secure your data and AI

Protect critical workloads with built-in governance, security and compliance — including proven business continuity and disaster recovery controls. 

use cases

The Unified Platform for Enterprise Data and AI

security & governance

FinOps

Observability

Compute Evolution & Extensibility

Transactional Workloads

Maintain trust

The universal AI catalog: Context and governance for AI over all data

  • Effectively protect your most sensitive data and AI assets with enterprise-grade security and governance. 

  • Manage secure, cross-engine access to data in open table formats and get read/write access for all Iceberg tables.

  • Provide context to AI agents for useful, trustworthy output.

  • Connect ecosystems across regions and clouds with unified manageability, business continuity and disaster recovery, and seamless collaboration.

Discover Snowflake Horizon Catalog
Snowflake Horizon platform diagram

Manage cost and performance

Time is money — save both with Snowflake

  • See, control and optimize your Snowflake spend through a unified Cost Management Interface. 
  • Check query performance easily to proactively save on costs. 
  • Automatically benefit from regular rollouts of performance improvements across all workloads.
Learn more about FinOps on Snowflake
cost and performance diagram

Monitor, troubleshoot and debug

Get faster telemetry across your AI and data

  • Start with Snowflake’s built-in observability in a few simple steps, and seamlessly export telemetry data to your preferred third-party tools as needed.
  • Evaluate gen AI quality, compare model configurations and trace execution flows without exporting sensitive data.
  • Address bottlenecks quicker with deeper, more unified visibility across your applications, pipelines and infrastructure.
Explore Snowflake Trail for Observability
snowflake trail diagram

Innovate with warehouses and container services

Enjoy regular, automatic performance improvements and extend your platform

  • Experience 2.0x  faster performance for core analytics workloads with Standard Warehouse - Generation 2, Snowflake’s updated Standard Warehouse with upgraded hardware and additional performance enhancements.

  • Snowflake Adaptive Compute* offers enhanced ease of use with better price for performance through automatic selection of right-sized compute resources shared optimally across an account and intelligent query routing. Use this compute service to create new Adaptive Warehouses.*
  • Snowpark Container Services (SPCS) is a powerful extension that turns Snowflake into a platform for running containers, services and AI/ML apps securely and natively alongside your data.
Learn about high-performance compute
core analytics workloads diagram

All your data in one place

Run transactional applications, analytics and AI on one unified platform

  • Stop managing separate databases. Instead, let Snowflake help unify your data footprint, so you can run transactional workloads alongside all your other workloads on a single platform. 

  • Choose from two powerful capabilities: Snowflake Postgres for enterprise-ready Postgres, or Unistore’s Hybrid Tables to manage application state and build lightweight transactional apps directly on Snowflake.

  • Eliminate data pipelines to help reduce complexity, lower costs and innovate faster.

Snowflake Unistore and Postgres icon pointing up towards the Snowflake logo

Benefits

An easy, connected and trusted platform

EASY

Accelerate time to innovation

Save time and money with a single fully managed platform for all workloads that is scalable, self-improving and has built-in FinOps for optimal cost efficiency

Learn more about our fully managed service
CONNECTED

Collaborate with cutting-edge tools

Accelerate strategic decision-making and unlock new business opportunities with an open architecture that provides direct access to the most complete ecosystem of AI-ready data, apps and agentic products.

Explore applications and collaboration
TRUSTED

Reduce risk

Protect your assets and brand reputation by reducing compliance and security risks. Power your most mission-critical data, apps and AI workloads with enterprise-grade security, governance, observability and business continuity/disaster recovery controls across regions and clouds.

Get your trust questions answered

Contact Snowflake

Ready to get started?

Contact your Snowflake Team
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Sandra BotrosAccount Executive, Snowflake
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Alex JacksonPrincipal Solutions Engineer, Snowflake

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