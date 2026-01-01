Snowflake Marketplace
Reach thousands of Snowflake customers instantly. List your app or data product on the Marketplace without integration friction.
Build and scale products on Snowflake's easy-to-implement, low-maintenance platform — with Marketplace distribution and marketing programs to drive adoption and revenue.
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Overview
Every Marketplace listing puts your product in front of customers already buying. Co-sell motions turn that reach into revenue.
Align marketing initiatives and joint pipelines to close faster and grow together.
Reduce compliance risks and infrastructure overhead by utilizing trusted partner solutions.
Mutual Benefits
Give your customers access to a secure, AI ready infrastructure and a rich partner ecosystem on one scalable platform. Get the tools and support to reach them.
Pre-built integrations and Snowflake's scalable platform simplify delivery so customers see results faster.
Reduce infrastructure overhead with Snowflake's managed platform. Lower risk and total cost for you and your customers.
Snowflake training, developer resources and technical enablement give your team the product depth your enterprise customers expect.
Migrate and modernize legacy stacks faster, delivering unified, AI ready data infrastructure your customers can build on.
PARTNER TESTIMONIAL
“Partnering with Snowflake helps Posit convert community strength into enterprise momentum, generating +173% top-of-funnel growth in one year.”
Adam Smith
VP Alliances, Posit
Get Started
Join SPN and get access to the partner portal, deal registration and co-selling tools now.
Develop a build and market strategy optimized to deliver customer outcomes and revenue growth.
Access environments and developer resources to start building on Snowflake in minutes.
Join over 14,000 partners that are growing their business on Snowflake
Resources
Snowflake Partner Network
The most common questions about the Snowflake Partner Network, answered here.
Submit your application at spn.snowflake.com and select the Data Cloud Product Partner track. Once approved, you get immediate access to the Snowflake Native App Framework, developer sandbox environments and Marketplace listing tools — everything you need to start building and distributing on Snowflake.
Data Cloud Product Partners are organized into three tiers — Select, Premier and Elite. Your tier reflects the maturity of your Snowflake integration, the depth of your Marketplace presence and the number of joint customers you've built together with Snowflake. Higher tiers come with greater co-sell support, marketing investment and program benefits.
Your product needs to pass Snowflake's security review and support either the Snowflake Native App Framework or Snowflake Partner Connect. A published or in-progress Marketplace listing is also required. Snowflake's technical team works with you through the review process to make sure your integration meets the standards customers expect.
Build your product using the Snowflake Native App Framework, then submit it for listing review. You can offer your product as free, paid or trial-based, and once approved, it's available to more than 14,000 Snowflake customers globally. Snowflake's partner team can guide you through the process and help you optimize your listing for discovery.
The support you receive scales with your partner tier. Qualified partners can access joint solution briefs, co-branded marketing assets, featured placement on the Snowflake Marketplace and a listing on the Snowflake Partner Directory. Elite and Premier partners also get alignment with Snowflake's field sales team for co-sell motions and account introductions.
There is no fee to join or be a Registered partner. Select, Premier and Elite partners each have an annual fee, due upon achieving the tier and unlocking relevant program benefits.