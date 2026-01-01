Microsoft
Unify data with an enterprise-ready platform, offering native integrations that embrace interoperability, simplify collaboration, and power your analytics and AI - without complex infrastructure maintenance.
Find Snowflake on the Microsoft Marketplace
How Microsoft And Snowflake Are Making Open, Interoperable Data Stacks A Reality For The AI Era
Solution Overview
Activate your data and deliver AI to every enterprise user
Integrated Data Stack
Unify trusted data across your enterprise
Don’t compromise flexibility for functionality. Native integrations spanning Microsoft’s product suite enable your entire enterprise to easily unify, share, and activate trusted data to fuel their workstreams.
Trusted, Accessible AI
Put AI to work for every enterprise user
Deploy data agents that empower every enterprise user to enhance productivity and make smarter decisions with AI. Transform data to insights from your everyday productivity applications - without writing a single line of code.
Enterprise-Ready
Power critical technical and business decisions with confidence
Run your business with confidence, not risk. With built-in governance, seamless disaster recovery, and always-on security, your most critical workloads run safely and reliably across 15+ Azure regions worldwide—all with industry-leading price-performance.
Customer Stories
Global leaders scale data and AI with Snowflake and Microsoft
“Now, with secure data sharing, within minutes we can share large amounts of data which otherwise would have taken us months.”
Aman Thind
Chief Architect for State Street and CTO of State Street Alpha
How it works
Securely integrate Snowflake with your existing Microsoft services
Microsoft Fabric
Work from one copy of data across Snowflake and Microsoft OneLake—without lock-in.
Power BI
Accelerate agentic analytics to deliver real-time business insights.
Microsoft Power Platform
Build intelligent apps and agents with connected data on your platform of choice.
Microsoft Copilot Studio
Build Copilot Studio agents powered by Snowflake Cortex using MCP.
Microsoft Teams & Microsoft 365 Copilot
Chat with your data and uncover insights directly within the productivity tools you use every day.
Microsoft Foundry
Run Snowflake Cortex Agents on live, governed data, grounded in Microsoft Foundry models.
Marketplace Procurement
Save time, money and operational overhead with Microsoft Marketplace
Streamline procurement with Snowflake on Microsoft Marketplace. Simplify contracting, accelerate security reviews and consolidate spend for deeper discounts.
Find Snowflake on the Microsoft Marketplace
Maximize Microsoft investments
Draw down on your MACC agreements, access potential discounts and get the most from your spend.
Simplify procurement
Onboard faster with pre-approved, standardized terms that streamline legal reviews.
Tap into validated solutions
Run your business confidently with Snowflake solutions pre-vetted for security and compliance on Azure.
Consolidate billing
Reduce operational overhead by receiving a single, unified bill from Microsoft that includes your Snowflake usage.
A Conversation on Data, AI and Partnership
Unlocking Data Interoperability and the Power of AI with Microsoft and Snowflake
Microsoft's Jessica Hawk, CVP of Data, AI and Digital Applications, and Snowflake's CMO, Denise Persson, discuss the ongoing evolution of the Microsoft and Snowflake partnership and their focus on delivering data interoperability for joint customers.
The conversation covers how open data accessibility can accelerate insights and drive successful AI implementation, as well as how their own marketing teams are leveraging AI to transform how they work.
Partners
Frequently Asked Questions
The most common questions about how Snowflake and Microsoft work together, answered here.
How does Snowflake fit into the Microsoft ecosystem?
In addition to building on over 15 Azure regions, Snowflake integrates natively with over 20 Microsoft services including Azure Data Factory, Entra ID, Private Link and more.
Can I buy Snowflake through Microsoft Marketplace?
Yes. Snowflake is available through Microsoft Marketplace, making it easy to procure Snowflake as part of your existing Microsoft investment. To get started, connect with the Snowflake team through the Microsoft Marketplace listing to finalize the offer that fits your needs.
Does purchasing Snowflake count toward my Microsoft spend commitment (MACC)?
Yes. Snowflake participates in Microsoft's Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) benefit program, so eligible Snowflake purchases made through Microsoft Marketplace draw down against your Azure commitment.
How am I billed when I purchase through Microsoft Marketplace?
Purchases made through Microsoft Marketplace are invoiced by Microsoft and paid through your Azure account, consolidating Snowflake into your existing Azure billing.
Snowflake and Microsoft Fabric seem similar. Do you work together?
Yes, bidirectional data access is available through the open table format, Apache Iceberg. This means less complexity, no data duplication and fast, governed access to all your data—without vendor lock-in. Check out this demo and contact your account team for more details.
Can my team access Snowflake data from Microsoft Teams or Microsoft 365 Copilot?
Yes. Snowflake Cortex Agents lets your team chat with Snowflake data in Teams or Microsoft 365 Copilot, so they can get governed insights in the tools they already use—without writing code. Easily set up connection through the Snowflake Cortex Agents app on the Microsoft Marketplace.
How do Snowflake and Microsoft work together to support AI initiatives?
Our partnership helps you solve technical and business challenges with integrated Snowflake and Microsoft capabilities—including AI. Integrate Snowflake with Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Foundry, and other Microsoft AI services to develop AI solutions on your terms. Whatever AI tools you use across Microsoft and Snowflake, you'll have access to industry-leading LLMs to build the right solution for your business.