Google Cloud
Build advanced AI apps grounded in a powerful, secure and governed data foundation with Snowflake and Google Cloud.
Find Snowflake on Google Cloud marketplace
Solution Overview
Build, deliver and scale AI-driven outcomes with a powerful, secure foundation
Governed AI Made Accessible
Accelerate Secure & Governed AI Innovation
Bring Google Cloud’s Gemini models natively to your trusted data with Snowflake Cortex AI. Automate complex workflows while automatically inheriting existing access controls and governance policies, helping to prevent unauthorized usage. Build and deploy intelligent agents from a single, intuitive control plane that empowers every team with data-grounded insights.
Open and Interoperable
Build a Future-Proof and Flexible Data Ecosystem
Break down operational silos using Apache Iceberg open standards to maintain total architectural flexibility without vendor lock-in. Ensure continuous operations across regions with multi-cloud replication and automated failover over Google Cloud’s high-speed network. Share and collaborate on live data assets in real time while enforcing consistent cross-cloud governance.
Modern Data Foundation
Achieve Greater Efficiency and Lower Costs with a Modern Foundation
Modernize your data stack faster by moving away from legacy on-premises systems using AI-powered migration tools. Optimize your spend with Google Cloud Axion processors designed to run heavy workloads up to twice as fast. Consolidate data pipelines onto a fully managed platform to reduce TCO, avoid egress fees and streamline purchasing.
Google Data Center PUE measurement boundaries. In 2025, the average annual power usage effectiveness for our global fleet of data centers was 1.09. Source
Customer Stories
Enterprises deliver faster insights with Snowflake and Google Cloud
Advertising, Media and Entertainment
“We intentionally built a dual system. Google Cloud handles real-time event streams — the sub-second triggers and personalization decisions — while Snowflake powers everything on the batch and analytics side: segmentation, orchestration, campaign execution and business intelligence. This integrated architecture lets us optimize performance with low operational overhead.”
Ohad Sheory
Vice President of Technology, Optimove
How it works
Bring world-class AI directly to your governed data
Snowflake Cortex AI natively supports Google Cloud's Gemini models, so teams can build, run, and scale intelligent agents right where their data lives—no data movement required.
Securely integrate Snowflake with your existing Google Cloud services
Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform (formerly Vertex AI)
Use Snowflake with Google Enterprise Agent Platform for model development, training and deployment to power machine learning projects.
Looker
Looker connects natively to Snowflake as a supported database, enabling governed dashboards and semantic models on Snowflake data.
Gemini
Google’s Gemini models are available as managed LLMs within Snowflake Cortex AI, allowing customers to invoke them directly from SQL or Python without moving governed data out of Snowflake.
Google BigQuery
Interoperate between Snowflake, BigQuery and other systems using one shared set of Iceberg tables with a modern, catalog-based approach.
Google Cloud Storage (GCS)
Snowflake natively integrates with GCS through Storage Integrations, allowing customers to securely load and unload data without managing cloud credentials.
Google Cloud Pub/Sub
When a new object lands in GCS, Pub/Sub notifies Snowpipe, which automatically ingests the file.
Marketplace Procurement
Save time, money and operational overhead with Google Cloud Marketplace
Streamline procurement with Snowflake on Google Cloud Marketplace. Simplify contracting, accelerate security reviews and consolidate spend for deeper discounts.
Find Snowflake on the Google Cloud Marketplace
Maximize cloud investments
Draw down on your Google Cloud commitments, access potential discounts and get the most from your spend.
Simplify procurement
Onboard faster with pre-approved, standardized terms that streamline legal reviews.
Tap into validated solutions
Run your business confidently with Snowflake solutions pre-vetted for security and compliance on Google Cloud.
Consolidate billing
Reduce operational overhead by receiving a single, unified bill from Google Cloud that includes your Snowflake usage.
Snowflake and Google Cloud Partnership
Frequently Asked Questions
The most common questions about the Snowflake and Google Cloud partnership, answered here.
In which Google Cloud regions is Snowflake available?
Snowflake on Google Cloud is available in 7 Google Cloud regions. The regions include Iowa (US Central1), Northern Virginia (US East4), London (Europe West2), Frankfurt (Europe West3), Netherlands (Europe West4), Dammam (Middle East Central2), and Melbourne (Australia Southeast2).
How do Snowflake Cortex and Google Gemini models work together?
The latest Google Gemini models run natively within Snowflake Cortex AI, so customers use industry-leading AI without moving or copying governed data. Customers can run Gemini models natively in Snowflake, across all supported clouds via cross-region inference.
Can I access Google Cloud Storage (GCS) from Snowflake?
Yes. Snowflake supports reading and writing data using external stages and storage integrations.
How does Snowflake fit into the Google Cloud ecosystem?
In addition to running on seven Google Cloud regions, Snowflake integrates natively with many Google Cloud data sources and services spanning storage, compute, analytics, AI and machine learning.
Can I purchase Snowflake through Google Cloud Marketplace?
Yes, you can purchase Snowflake through Google Cloud Marketplace. Visit Snowflake on Google Cloud Marketplace to learn more.
Does my Snowflake spend count toward my Google Cloud commitment?
Customers who purchase Snowflake via Google Cloud Marketplace may be eligible to draw down their Google Cloud commitment by using Snowflake. Verify with your Google account team.
How am I billed when I purchase through Google Cloud Marketplace?
Purchases made through Google Cloud Marketplace are invoiced by Google and paid through your Google Cloud account, consolidating Snowflake into your existing billing.