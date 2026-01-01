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Google Cloud

Build advanced AI apps grounded in a powerful, secure and governed data foundation with Snowflake and Google Cloud.

Find Snowflake on Google Cloud marketplace

Snowflake and Google Cloud logos side by side
Snowflake and Google Cloud logo
PRESS RELEASE

Snowflake to Support Google Cloud Tokyo Region, Strengthening Data Sovereignty in Japan

Solution Overview

Build, deliver and scale AI-driven outcomes with a powerful, secure foundation

Governed AI Made Accessible

Accelerate Secure & Governed AI Innovation

Bring Google Cloud’s Gemini models natively to your trusted data with Snowflake Cortex AI. Automate complex workflows while automatically inheriting existing access controls and governance policies, helping to prevent unauthorized usage. Build and deploy intelligent agents from a single, intuitive control plane that empowers every team with data-grounded insights. 

Architecture Diagram showing openness between Snowflake and GCP

Open and Interoperable

Build a Future-Proof and Flexible Data Ecosystem

Break down operational silos using Apache Iceberg open standards to maintain total architectural flexibility without vendor lock-in. Ensure continuous operations across regions with multi-cloud replication and automated failover over Google Cloud’s high-speed network. Share and collaborate on live data assets in real time while enforcing consistent cross-cloud governance.

Blog
AI-Ready Borderless Lakehouse with Snowflake and Google Cloud
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Modern Data Foundation

Achieve Greater Efficiency and Lower Costs with a Modern Foundation

Modernize your data stack faster by moving away from legacy on-premises systems using AI-powered migration tools. Optimize your spend with Google Cloud Axion processors designed to run heavy workloads up to twice as fast. Consolidate data pipelines onto a fully managed platform to reduce TCO, avoid egress fees and streamline purchasing.

Blog
Next-Generation Price Performance and Memory Bandwidth
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Line chart showing Google data center PUE declining from about 1.22 in 2008 to about 1.09 in 2026

Google Data Center PUE measurement boundaries. In 2025, the average annual power usage effectiveness for our global fleet of data centers was 1.09. Source

Customer Stories

Enterprises deliver faster insights with Snowflake and Google Cloud

Advertising, Media and Entertainment

“We intentionally built a dual system. Google Cloud handles real-time event streams — the sub-second triggers and personalization decisions — while Snowflake powers everything on the batch and analytics side: segmentation, orchestration, campaign execution and business intelligence. This integrated architecture lets us optimize performance with low operational overhead.”

Ohad Sheory
Vice President of Technology, Optimove

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How it works

Bring world-class AI directly to your governed data

Snowflake Cortex AI natively supports Google Cloud's Gemini models, so teams can build, run, and scale intelligent agents right where their data lives—no data movement required.

Google Cloud Diagram

Securely integrate Snowflake with your existing Google Cloud services

Gemini Enterprise logo

Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform (formerly Vertex AI)

Use Snowflake with Google Enterprise Agent Platform for model development, training and deployment to power machine learning projects. 

Google Looker logo

Looker

Looker connects natively to Snowflake as a supported database, enabling governed dashboards and semantic models on Snowflake data.

Google Gemini logo

Gemini

Google’s Gemini models are available as managed LLMs within Snowflake Cortex AI, allowing customers to invoke them directly from SQL or Python without moving governed data out of Snowflake. 

Google BigQuery logo

Google BigQuery

Interoperate between Snowflake, BigQuery and other systems using one shared set of Iceberg tables with a modern, catalog-based approach.

Google Cloud Storage logo

Google Cloud Storage (GCS)

Snowflake natively integrates with GCS through Storage Integrations, allowing customers to securely load and unload data without managing cloud credentials. 

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Google Cloud Pub/Sub

When a new object lands in GCS, Pub/Sub notifies Snowpipe, which automatically ingests the file.

Marketplace Procurement

Save time, money and operational overhead with Google Cloud Marketplace

Streamline procurement with Snowflake on Google Cloud Marketplace. Simplify contracting, accelerate security reviews and consolidate spend for deeper discounts.

Find Snowflake on the Google Cloud Marketplace

Screenshot of Snowflake on Google Cloud Marketplace

Maximize cloud investments

Draw down on your  Google Cloud commitments, access potential discounts and get the most from your spend.

Simplify procurement

Onboard faster with pre-approved, standardized terms that streamline legal reviews.

Tap into validated solutions

Run your business confidently with Snowflake solutions pre-vetted for security and compliance on Google Cloud.

Consolidate billing

Reduce operational overhead by receiving a single, unified bill from Google Cloud that includes your Snowflake usage.

Snowflake and Google Cloud Partnership

Frequently Asked Questions

The most common questions about the Snowflake and Google Cloud partnership, answered here.

Snowflake on Google Cloud is available in 7 Google Cloud regions. The regions include Iowa (US Central1), Northern Virginia (US East4), London (Europe West2), Frankfurt (Europe West3), Netherlands (Europe West4), Dammam (Middle East Central2), and Melbourne (Australia Southeast2).

The latest Google Gemini models run natively within Snowflake Cortex AI, so customers use industry-leading AI without moving or copying governed data. Customers can run Gemini models natively in Snowflake, across all supported clouds via cross-region inference.

Yes. Snowflake supports reading and writing data using external stages and storage integrations.

In addition to running on seven Google Cloud regions, Snowflake integrates natively with many Google Cloud data sources and services spanning storage, compute, analytics, AI and machine learning.

Yes, you can purchase Snowflake through Google Cloud Marketplace. Visit Snowflake on Google Cloud Marketplace to learn more.

Customers who purchase Snowflake via Google Cloud Marketplace may be eligible to draw down their Google Cloud commitment by using Snowflake. Verify with your Google account team.

Purchases made through Google Cloud Marketplace are invoiced by Google and paid through your Google Cloud account, consolidating Snowflake into your existing billing.

Where Data Does More

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