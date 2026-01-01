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Snowflake for Executives

Explore perspectives from fellow business and technology leaders on how to build organizational AI success and improve ROI.

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WHAT’S TOP OF MIND FOR EXECUTIVES

“We’re entering a new industrial revolution — one that transforms intelligence itself. AI is eliminating complexity and reshaping how knowledge work gets done. With Snowflake Intelligence, organizations can engage all of their data through a single, intuitive experience, without compromising security, governance or trust. This kind of enterprise-grade AI is going to fundamentally change how we make decisions and accelerate business outcomes.”

Sridhar Ramaswamy
CEO, Snowflake

AI is changing everything — the way we work and live, the pace at which we innovate and the kinds of problems we’re able to solve.

Leaders need a trusted partner to help enterprises achieve their full potential through data and AI. Snowflake unifies, shares and activates data and AI to turn possibilities into reality.

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Easy

Bring your data and AI strategies to life

From effortless onboarding and operations, to low-maintenance management, to easy-to-optimize savings, Snowflake has the shortest learning curve, giving you the fastest time-to-innovation.

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Connected

Connect your business ecosystem

Whether sharing data across clouds, regions and teams, externally or internally, you’re connected with Snowflake.

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Trusted

Achieve universal business continuity

Stay safe, compliant and in control with built-in governance, always-on security and automated compliance and recovery: trusted, secure-by-design protection and AI guardrails across clouds.

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REPORT

Snowflake AI + Data Predictions 2026

Hear from more than a dozen experts and execs on how agentic AI will create a new kind of enterprise and a new kind of worker.

Executive Insights

Explore perspectives from fellow executive leaders on how to build enterprise data strategies and organizational AI success.

View more resources for executives

Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy chats with AWS CEO Matt Garman on accelerating AI from pilot to production

CIO & CTOINSIGHTS

Gain strategic insights from peer executives on architecting enterprise AI initiatives that drive measurable business value and accelerate digital transformation ROI.

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Snowflake Intelligence and agents: Bringing AI to the enterprise with Snowflake CIO Mike Blandina

CMO & CROINSIGHTS

Discover how fellow revenue and marketing leaders are leveraging AI to accelerate growth, optimize customer acquisition, and deliver measurable impact on pipeline and profitability.

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Exploring The Transformative Impact AI Is Having On Marketing Organizations

Our Customers

Customer Story

“With Snowflake Intelligence, we're empowering business users across Fanatics to unlock easy and highly accurate segmentation, accelerate enterprise cross-sell opportunities, and fuel our advertising business by building addressable audiences from our richest data.”

Maddy Want
VP of Data, Fanatics

Read the story

  • 2B+ daily signals across Fanatics' operational companies
  • 100 fans, each to answer 90% of user queries via self-service dashboards
Read the case study
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754 of the Forbes Global 2000 companies use Snowflake*

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Executive Resources and Insights

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Articles & Blog Posts

Snowflake Brings More Intelligent, Governed AI to Enterprises

Snowflake helps enterprises scale intelligent, governed AI with new features like Snowflake Intelligence, intuitive data agent development, and advanced MLOps.
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Articles & Blog Posts

How Marketing Leaders Can Be Agents of Change in an AI-Driven World

Learn how marketing leaders can navigate the forces of AI, data gravity and privacy by building a data-first strategy to drive real business impact.
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Reports & Guides

The Radical ROI of Gen AI

Global research indicates that enterprises are reaping significant benefits from generative AI. We analyzed the strategies and measured the outcomes.
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C-Suite Conversations

Case Study

Penske Drives Excellence and Efficiency with Gen AI Using Snowflake Cortex

Penske turned to Snowflake’s AI platform to easily and securely harness the power of generative AI — delivering operational efficiency and improving associate safety and retention across two product lines.
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Video

Building a Document Chatbot Using Cortex AI at Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy relies on Snowflake and Cortex AI to transform paper-based information into actionable data, making hundreds of thousands of pages instantly accessible with AI chatbots for faster insights.
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Data Cloud Now

AstraZeneca And Capgemini Unlock AI With Snowflake

Leaders from AstraZeneca and Capgemini explain how trusted data, business context and data mesh principles help accelerate drug development and scale AI across the enterprise.
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Reports & Guides

Snowflake’s 2026 AI + Data Predictions

Hear from more than a dozen experts and execs on how AI agents will drive the next wave of innovation.
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Reports & Guides

The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026

Explore how leading marketers are thriving in a world defined by AI, privacy and data gravity.
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Executive Keynotes

BUILD 25 Keynote: What’s New In Analytics

Join Snowflake's Carl Perry, Senior Director, Product Management, in this BUILD 2025 session to discover how Snowflake is making it easier than ever to migrate to the AI Data Cloud.
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Reports & Guides

The CDO's Guide to Measuring AI’s Business Value

More than a dozen current chief data officers share their insights about best practices for proving the promise of AI’s ROI.
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Executive Keynotes

Turning Data & AI Into Operational Wins: A CIO Playbook for Business Leaders

Hear Snowflake’s CIO Mike Blandina on internal AI use cases and how he serves as a strategic partner to functions like finance, marketing, sales, and HR, helping drive efficiency, agility, and growth.
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C-Suite Conversations

Snowflake Intelligence: All Your Knowledge, One Trusted Enterprise Agent

Learn more about Snowflake Intelligence and how it enables every employee to answer questions, no matter how simple or complex, in natural language.
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