Snowflake for Executives
Explore perspectives from fellow business and technology leaders on how to build organizational AI success and improve ROI.
AI is changing everything — the way we work and live, the pace at which we innovate and the kinds of problems we’re able to solve.
Leaders need a trusted partner to help enterprises achieve their full potential through data and AI. Snowflake unifies, shares and activates data and AI to turn possibilities into reality.
Easy
Bring your data and AI strategies to life
From effortless onboarding and operations, to low-maintenance management, to easy-to-optimize savings, Snowflake has the shortest learning curve, giving you the fastest time-to-innovation.
Connected
Connect your business ecosystem
Whether sharing data across clouds, regions and teams, externally or internally, you’re connected with Snowflake.
Trusted
Achieve universal business continuity
Stay safe, compliant and in control with built-in governance, always-on security and automated compliance and recovery: trusted, secure-by-design protection and AI guardrails across clouds.
Executive Insights
Explore perspectives from fellow executive leaders on how to build enterprise data strategies and organizational AI success.
Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy chats with AWS CEO Matt Garman on accelerating AI from pilot to production
CIO & CTOINSIGHTS
Gain strategic insights from peer executives on architecting enterprise AI initiatives that drive measurable business value and accelerate digital transformation ROI.
Snowflake Intelligence and agents: Bringing AI to the enterprise with Snowflake CIO Mike Blandina
CMO & CROINSIGHTS
Discover how fellow revenue and marketing leaders are leveraging AI to accelerate growth, optimize customer acquisition, and deliver measurable impact on pipeline and profitability.
Exploring The Transformative Impact AI Is Having On Marketing Organizations
Our Customers
Customer Story
“With Snowflake Intelligence, we're empowering business users across Fanatics to unlock easy and highly accurate segmentation, accelerate enterprise cross-sell opportunities, and fuel our advertising business by building addressable audiences from our richest data.”
Maddy Want
VP of Data, Fanatics
- 2B+ daily signals across Fanatics' operational companies
- 100 fans, each to answer 90% of user queries via self-service dashboards