Snowflake Brings More Intelligent, Governed AI to Enterprises

Snowflake Intelligence democratizes data and insights, empowering anyone to reason, decide and act with confidence. Users can analyze, reason and get verified answers from all data, business context and rich semantics in one trusted environment.

Customers can use Snowflake Intelligence for answers on all data, including unstructured data, with Agentic Document Analytics (private preview soon). Users are no longer limited by traditional RAG, where only tens of documents are sampled per query, but can analyze thousands of documents with a single query. Now you can ask powerful questions on your documents, so you can graduate from "How do I reset my password?" to “Show me a count of weekly mentions by product area in my customer support tickets for the last six months.”

Snowflake Intelligence also puts your semantic layer on autopilot (public preview soon) — adapting as your business evolves and helping you get to insights faster. By learning from live usage data and query history, it automatically surfaces new verified queries for review and continuously refines its understanding of your metrics, definitions and business logic. Snowflake can automatically import context from tools such as Tableau, manually entered SQL and more BI platforms coming soon, jump-starting and continuously improving your semantic models. This results in higher-quality models, faster time to value and insights you can trust from Day 1.

By delivering all your knowledge with one trusted enterprise agent, Snowflake Intelligence removes the barriers between questions and insights, empowering employees to explore, reason and innovate together.

Build trusted, context-rich data agents

Snowflake provides powerful tools for building trusted, production-ready data agents to retrieve all your structured and unstructured data more accurately. These agents can be easily accessed through the prebuilt natural language interface in Snowflake Intelligence or integrated into custom multiagent architectures using the Snowflake Cortex Agents API (generally available).

Cortex Agents orchestrate information across structured and unstructured data sources to deliver insights. They break down complex queries, retrieve relevant data and generate precise answers using Snowflake Cortex Search and Snowflake Cortex Analyst. Customers can select from a choice of out-of-the-box LLMs such as OpenAI GPT and Anthropic Claude for the orchestration. This enables accuracy, efficiency and governance at every step.

Snowflake is making it easier to build agents that provide domain-specific and context-aware insights. With Snowflake Cortex Knowledge Extensions and sharing of semantic views (both generally available), enterprises can enrich agent interactions with context and knowledge from third-party providers and publishers, all while enabling intellectual property protection and proper attribution for content owners. The latest AI-ready data providers and publishers available on Snowflake Marketplace include Alation, Allium, The Associated Press, CARTO, CB Insights, Cotality, Crisp, Crunchbase, Deutsche Börse, Equilar, FactSet, Flipside Crypto, Investopedia, IPinfo, LSEG, MSCI, NASDAQ, Nordot, Truestar and The Washington Post. Additionally, Snowflake provides a range of AI-ready public data sources on Snowflake Marketplace including earnings calls, clinical trials, medical research and Snowflake documentation.

As you build your agents and applications in Snowflake, we want to make sure they are interoperable and connected to your other systems. MCP has become the standard way for agent tooling to connect and integrate. The Snowflake managed MCP server (generally available) allows you to securely connect to Cortex Agents, Cortex Analyst and Cortex Search using the MCP protocol. This makes it possible for your other systems and multiagent architectures to retrieve high-quality business context through Snowflake AI, without your data ever needing to leave Snowflake’s secure governance boundary.

To support high-performance, production-grade AI workloads, Snowflake Interactive Tables and Warehouses (generally available soon) deliver the sub-second serving layer required to power agent-driven experiences with high concurrency and consistent speed.

Build multimodal AI pipelines with faster performance

Snowflake is reimagining data analysis with Cortex AISQL (generally available), enabling the creation of AI pipelines that work with text, documents, images, audio and video, all using familiar SQL, without the need for separate AI services. From production-ready functions for multimodal data analysis at scale, such as AI_COMPLETE, AI_TRANSCRIBE and AI_CLASSIFY, to document-specific functions, such as AI_PARSE_DOC and AI_EXTRACT, developers can tackle complex use cases at any scale. For a no-code experience, users can upload files directly into the intuitive Document AI Playground (in public preview soon)​​ to extract or parse information and generate corresponding Cortex AISQL code automatically. With Dynamic Table support for Cortex AISQL, AI-driven insights stay continuously up to date through incremental updates.

Cortex AISQL makes AI processing accessible to every SQL user while empowering them to build AI pipelines with ease, streamlining the development process for faster delivery and improved developer experience. Additionally, it delivers high-performance AI pipelines. Based on proof-of-concept code using similarly sized models, Cortex AISQL runtime results have shown three to seven times faster query runtime than those in manual pipelines, as a result of the performance optimizations built directly into Snowflake’s engine. This performance gain translates to lower computational costs and faster time to value.