USA Cycling Selects Snowflake to Accelerate Race Strategy on the Road to the LA28 Games

USA Cycling will use Snowflake to turn training and race data into faster feedback, better-informed daily decisions, and a clearer path to the podium at LA28

Faster Feedback Between Rides: Coaches will review race video alongside power, speed, and timing data, so athletes can adjust their pacing and technique and improve results of future rides

Smarter Daily Decisions: Athletes, coaches, and performance directors will make training and race decisions from one shared view of their data, with the ability to ask questions in natural language so anyone on the team can access and take action on insights without technical support

Sharper Medal Strategy: USA Cycling's medal forecasting model will update as new results come in, so leaders can see which events offer the best medal chances and focus resources there

SNOWFLAKE EXPEDITION 2026 – Nov. 3, 2026 – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at Snowflake Expedition 2026 that USA Cycling has selected Snowflake as its Official AI Data Cloud & Collaboration Partner. As USA Cycling prepares athletes across track, road, mountain bike, and BMX disciplines for international competition and the road to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Snowflake will help the team unite its training and race data on a secure, governed platform and use AI to surface insights coaches and athletes can act on faster.

In Olympic and Paralympic cycling where podium finishes are decided by fractions of a second, access to immediate, reliable performance information is critical. Currently, teams gather vast amounts of data from heart rate monitors, power meters, smart wearables, and high-speed video cameras. This data often sits scattered across siloed tools and personal laptops, forcing analysts to spend valuable hours manually combining files instead of helping athletes optimize their technique.

Through this partnership, USA Cycling will consolidate its performance data on Snowflake, aligning with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Athlete 360 initiative.

Working with Snowflake, USA Cycling plans to focus on four primary areas:

Trackside Race Analysis: In Team Pursuit and BMX Racing, athletes often have only minutes between rides to make adjustments. USA Cycling will pair race video with power, speed, and timing data so coaches can show athletes exactly what to change, from pacing to equipment, to improve the outcome of the next ride.

Forecasting the LA28 Medal Landscape: USA Cycling's medal forecasting model, first used for the Paris Games, will expand to Olympic and Paralympic cycling and update as results come in. Leaders can use these forecasts to identify where the team is best positioned to reach the podium and how to direct funding, staff, and support to increase medal count.

One Platform for Every Performance Decision: USA Cycling plans to bring its performance data, race results, and training metrics into one secure, governed platform on Snowflake. Athletes, coaches, and performance directors will work from the same information and ask questions in natural language, turning data into training changes that lead to faster times and higher scores.

Decoding the Scorecard in BMX Freestyle: Using Snowflake Cortex AI , USA Cycling will link competition footage to judges' scores to show which tricks score most reliably and where a run is leaving points on the table, so riders can build higher-scoring runs.

"Our focus is giving coaches and athletes the clearest possible picture of performance without getting bogged down in manual data prep," said Peter Vint, Senior Director of Performance Technology & Innovation, USA Cycling. "Snowflake will help us bring video, sensor data, and competition results into one secure place, giving our staff the answers they need to refine race strategy when every second counts."

"Elite cycling is won by fractions of a second, and preparation at that level demands instant, reliable data," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake. "Just as cyclists tune every gear for race day, coaching teams need a unified data foundation to make fast, confident and potentially game-changing decisions. We're proud to welcome USA Cycling to the Snowflake ecosystem as Team USA builds toward LA28."

Snowflake serves as the Official Data Collaboration Provider for Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games . Through its work with individual National Governing Bodies, including USA Cycling and USA Bobsled/Skeleton , Snowflake is helping sports organizations innovate through secure, governed data sharing.

Learn More:

Learn how Snowflake is fueling Team USA with data on the track to the LA28 Games.

on the track to the LA28 Games. Go inside the partnership with USA Cycling's CEO and athletes in this blog post .

. Get the latest on Snowflake Expedition 2026 speakers, sessions, and more with the official agenda .

. Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X , and follow along at #SnowflakeExpedition.