Snowflake CoCo and CoWork Power the Agentic Enterprise, Grounded in Governed Data and Built for Autonomous Action

An Entirely New Class of Agents: Always-on CoCo and CoWork Bots work proactively in the background, bringing in users only when work is ready or a human decision is needed

Always-on CoCo and CoWork Bots work proactively in the background, bringing in users only when work is ready or a human decision is needed More Automation, Wherever Teams Work: Automations in CoCo and CoWork handle recurring work on their own, and plug seamlessly into Slack, Excel, mobile, and existing workflows

Automations in CoCo and CoWork handle recurring work on their own, and plug seamlessly into Slack, Excel, mobile, and existing workflows Personalized Insights Improve Over Time: Shared skills, Memory, and Artifacts like dashboards and reports allow teams to build on each other’s work, and the agents get better with every run

SNOWFLAKE EXPEDITION 2026 – Nov. 3, 2026 – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today at Snowflake Expedition 2026 announced new innovations that bridge the gap between what enterprises ask AI agents to do, and what those agents act on and understand about the business. The result is agents they can rely on to do real work, not just answer questions. This marks a fundamental evolution in enterprise intelligence, moving organizations from software that waits for a prompt to an autonomous layer driving continuous execution.

Significant updates to Snowflake CoCo , the coding agent for data teams, and Snowflake CoWork , the personal work agent for knowledge workers, help the agents better understand how each business runs, let them take on recurring work on their own, and help them improve with each request. Pushing autonomous work even further, new CoCo and CoWork Bots5 serve as always-on AI coworkers that continuously work in the background, act directly in the tools teams already use, and check in only when a decision or sign-off is required.

The agentic enterprise is changing how work gets done, with agents saving teams hours on everyday tasks and accelerating longer-term projects. It also demands a new standard of trust. An agent that doesn't know how a company defines revenue, or the rules it runs on, may give a confident wrong answer that someone has to catch. To earn that trust, agents must understand how the business uniquely operates, and work within uncompromising built-in governance. Snowflake's new innovations give CoCo and CoWork that understanding from the start, enabling agents to act autonomously across business workflows, freeing teams to put their energy into the creative, forward-looking work only people can do.

For over 14,500 global enterprises, Snowflake already sits at the center of the data, business context, AI models, and workflows that agents depend on, serving as the governed control plane for the agentic enterprise. CoWork is now used by more than 5,800 accounts and CoCo by more than 9,1001, with organizations such as Cisco, Docusign, Klarent, Pacific Life Insurance Company, Shelter Mutual Insurance Company, and United Rentals putting both to work across their business.

"AI agents are reshaping how companies operate, and the difference between agents that guess and agents that know comes down to data," said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product, Snowflake. "Snowflake already holds the data, context, and governance controls that enterprises run on. With Snowflake CoCo and CoWork, we're turning that foundation into agents that understand the business and get better every day. This is the agentic enterprise, and it's built on Snowflake."

CoCo and CoWork Keep Working, Even After You Log Off

Context is what turns an agent from an assistant into a teammate or co-collaborator. Grounded in real business data, CoCo and CoWork can take action for both the data teams who build on Snowflake and the business teams who rely on its answers, wherever those teams work:

Always-on AI coworkers with Bots: AI agents have always waited for a specific question or a predefined task before delivering value. CoCo and CoWork Bots change that dynamic entirely. Operating like an autonomous chief of staff, Bots act on behalf of the user, inheriting their exact access rights, role context, and permissions. When users set a high level goal, such as preparing briefings for every customer meeting or keeping data pipelines healthy, Bots can take on the complete work. They autonomously plan and complete the work in the background, operating strictly within the user's governed boundaries in Snowflake and surfacing only when a critical decision or final approval is needed. This transforms AI from software you query into a trusted partner you empower, giving every employee continuous leverage without compromising control.

AI agents have always waited for a specific question or a predefined task before delivering value. change that dynamic entirely. Operating like an autonomous chief of staff, Bots act on behalf of the user, inheriting their exact access rights, role context, and permissions. When users set a high level goal, such as preparing briefings for every customer meeting or keeping data pipelines healthy, Bots can take on the complete work. They autonomously plan and complete the work in the background, operating strictly within the user's governed boundaries in Snowflake and surfacing only when a critical decision or final approval is needed. This transforms AI from software you query into a trusted partner you empower, giving every employee continuous leverage without compromising control. Taking recurring work off teams’ plates : With CoCo Automations 2 , data teams can schedule repeated workflows as automations through CoCo and CoWork. Every run keeps an audit trail and task history, so teams can see exactly what CoCo did and suspend or rerun a job whenever they need to. CoWork does the same for business teams by running recurring analysis. A business executive such as a sales leader can ask CoWork to analyze sales performance, identify emerging trends, and highlight areas that need attention. With a simple request, they can schedule that analysis to run automatically each week, delivering a fresh report directly to their inbox. In addition, with the new Async Agent API 2 , CoWork can handle longer, multi-step work that continues running in the background and picks up where it left off if it's interrupted.

: With , data teams can schedule repeated workflows as automations through CoCo and CoWork. Every run keeps an audit trail and task history, so teams can see exactly what CoCo did and suspend or rerun a job whenever they need to. CoWork does the same for business teams by running recurring analysis. A business executive such as a sales leader can ask CoWork to analyze sales performance, identify emerging trends, and highlight areas that need attention. With a simple request, they can schedule that analysis to run automatically each week, delivering a fresh report directly to their inbox. In addition, with the new , CoWork can handle longer, multi-step work that continues running in the background and picks up where it left off if it's interrupted. Taking action across everyday tools : Snowflake for Slack 3 brings CoCo and CoWork together in one bot experience, so teams get trusted answers in the channels where decisions are made. And CoCo for Excel and Sheets 3 brings Snowflake data and plain-language questions into the spreadsheets where finance and operations teams already work, while the data stays protected in Snowflake.

: brings CoCo and CoWork together in one bot experience, so teams get trusted answers in the channels where decisions are made. And brings Snowflake data and plain-language questions into the spreadsheets where finance and operations teams already work, while the data stays protected in Snowflake. Making agents available on the go: With Snowflake Mobile3, a unified app bringing together CoCo and CoWork, business users can ask questions of governed data, get trusted answers, and take action with approval, while developers can continue coding sessions, manage builds, and steer actions from their phones. Users who rely on both agents can seamlessly switch between experiences, all within Snowflake’s existing security and governance controls.

When CoCo and CoWork take on recurring tasks in the tools people already use, they bridge the gap between raw data and decisive execution. Instead of losing momentum to tool-switching, teams move seamlessly from insights to high-impact action. “Operating at Cisco’s global scale means managing vast amounts of data across multiple business units and architectures,” said Srini Namineni, SVP and Chief Automation Officer, Cisco. “Our Customer Experience teams use specialized agents built in Snowflake to identify opportunities for smarter upsells and renewals. At the same time, Snowflake CoCo is helping our engineers accelerate the migration of our core corporate data, converting legacy code and building pipelines in a fraction of the time it used to take. Together, these capabilities are helping us manage complexity and deliver better business outcomes, faster.”

“CoCo and Snowflake’s CoWork are transforming how Docusign operationalizes enterprise data,” said Bala Sahejpal, Chief Data Officer, Docusign. “It has cut our data team’s time to deliver value dramatically and it also powers our Conversational data agents. Our GTM teams can now execute deep account research and get insights into an account without needing SQL expertise. Snowflake is an essential partner as we turn enterprise data into actionable intelligence for every team.”

“As the world’s largest equipment rental company, United Rentals is driving innovative uses of technology and data to strengthen our business and better serve our customers. Snowflake CoCo and CoWork are helping transform how our teams work,” said Tony Leopold, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, United Rentals. “What once took days can now be done in minutes, enabling employees to use natural language to better understand their data, discover actionable insights, make more informed decisions and deliver greater value for our customers."

Smarter Governance: Enterprise Value That Compounds with Every Run

When teams build AI in silos, the same workflows often get rebuilt, and the same mistakes repeat. CoCo and CoWork now build each team's knowledge and successes into the work itself:

Proven AI workflows, scaled across the company: Skills and Plugin Sharing 2 lets users codify CoCo workflows and share them across their organizations with integrated governance — saving tokens, standardizing processes, and giving your admins control over what's 'official’.

lets users codify CoCo workflows and share them across their organizations with integrated governance — saving tokens, standardizing processes, and giving your admins control over what's 'official’. Team and role preferences, built in : Profiles in CoCo 3 and new Profiles in CoWork 3 bring role and team-specific context into AI experiences. CoCo Profiles provide suggested defaults users can customize, while CoWork Profiles let admins set agent access and routing instructions that end users cannot remove. This enables a personalized, ready-to-use experience while helping teams standardize their work, preserving user flexibility in CoCo and central control in CoWork.

: and new bring role and team-specific context into AI experiences. CoCo Profiles provide suggested defaults users can customize, while CoWork Profiles let admins set agent access and routing instructions that end users cannot remove. This enables a personalized, ready-to-use experience while helping teams standardize their work, preserving user flexibility in CoCo and central control in CoWork. Context that carries forward : Memory in CoCo and CoWork remembers past context and decisions so no one has to explain the same thing twice, and users control what's kept. Teams can easily view, update, or delete stored memories at any time, keeping context without sacrificing privacy.

: Memory in CoCo and CoWork remembers past context and decisions so no one has to explain the same thing twice, and users control what's kept. Teams can easily view, update, or delete stored memories at any time, keeping context without sacrificing privacy. Insights the whole team can use : One person's analysis becomes something the whole team can discover and explore in CoWork, whether it's a polished HTML report or an interactive dashboard. Snowflake is welcoming the Mora team to help bolster these efforts, incorporating their inventive approach to AI for BI into Snowflake’s platform. Teammates can then open a side-by-side conversation with CoCo to dig deeper into what they're seeing, or build internal enterprise apps with Snowflake Apps for advanced exploration or multi-step workflows. Whether monitoring business performance, uncovering new opportunities, or taking action on insights, teams can turn trusted enterprise data into shared, interactive experiences.

: One person's analysis becomes something the whole team can discover and explore in CoWork, whether it's a polished HTML report or an interactive dashboard. Snowflake is welcoming the team to help bolster these efforts, incorporating their inventive approach to AI for BI into Snowflake’s platform. Teammates can then open a side-by-side conversation with CoCo to dig deeper into what they're seeing, or build internal enterprise apps with for advanced exploration or multi-step workflows. Whether monitoring business performance, uncovering new opportunities, or taking action on insights, teams can turn trusted enterprise data into shared, interactive experiences. Access and share data agentically based on business needs: The new Snowflake AI Data Package 3 offers 60+ curated industry datasets, complete with semantic views and a ready-to-use CoWork agent. Agentic Discovery on Snowflake Marketplace 3 , powered by CoCo, lets users find data, apps and AI on Snowflake Marketplace through conversation, then install, trial or request listings right from the chat. Additionally, make every data share and listing conversational. Providers can now generate a Cortex Agent and semantic view for their data and attach them to an internal listing, a private listing or a Snowflake Marketplace listing. Recipients can then ask questions in plain language instead of writing queries. Together, these innovations let users discover, query and acquire shared data and AI assets through natural language, without ever leaving the chat.

The new offers 60+ curated industry datasets, complete with semantic views and a ready-to-use CoWork agent. , powered by CoCo, lets users find data, apps and AI on Snowflake Marketplace through conversation, then install, trial or request listings right from the chat. Additionally, make every data share and listing conversational. Providers can now to an internal listing, a private listing or a Snowflake Marketplace listing. Recipients can then ask questions in plain language instead of writing queries. Together, these innovations let users discover, query and acquire shared data and AI assets through natural language, without ever leaving the chat. Optimizing AI spend at scale: As a part of Snowflake Cortex AI Gateway , auto model tiers4 with built in dynamic model routing4 for CoCo lets teams dynamically match every task to the right model. This allows users to assign high-volume background jobs to a lightweight model, while reserving top-tier reasoning for complex queries. Each task runs at the optimal balance of performance and price, keeping recurring work from driving up unnecessary costs.

Own Your Intelligence with Cortex Training

Organizations can also build AI models that are uniquely their own with Cortex Training 3. Agents built on frontier models can get expensive fast once you scale them. Every step and tool call burns tokens. That cost, along with growing pressure around AI sovereignty, is why more companies are moving to open-weight models for more control and lower costs. However, open-weight models are general-purpose out-of-the-box, and customizing them has usually meant waiting months for scarce GPU capacity and managing complex infrastructure. Cortex Training removes that burden.

Teams can tailor open-weight models to their own domain and proprietary data using techniques like reinforcement learning in a serverless manner while Snowflake manages the computing power and reduces your costs with GPU multiplexing. Every step, from preparing training data to deploying the finished model, happens inside Snowflake's governed environment. The result is a model fully customized to your business on data competitors don't have, with benchmarks showing up to 61% lower cost 6 than existing serverless training options. Cortex Training is also built on an open source foundation , so the broader AI community can see how it works and help improve it.

"Poetiq is building the most powerful optimizer in the world using our own approach to recursive self-improvement. We have started to post-train the first LLM in the world that specializes in optimization with Snowflake,” said Ian Fischer, co-CEO, Poetiq. “Cortex Training gives us the ease of use and flexibility to handle everything we need to do from LoRA, to SFT, to full-parameter post-training with our custom GRPO implementation."

As more work moves to AI, the companies that pull ahead will be the ones whose agents truly understand their business. With these latest innovations, Snowflake gives every enterprise that advantage, grounded in its data and governed from end to end.

Learn More:

Read about the latest innovations across all of Snowflake Cortex AI in this blog post .

. Learn more about all of the net-new innovations across Snowflake CoCo in this blog post .

. Double-click into what’s new with Snowflake CoWork in this blog post .

. Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X , and follow along at #SnowflakeExpedition.

1 The average of the last 4 weeks of the quarter ended July 31, 2026, counted based on capacity and on-demand accounts using the respective features on a weekly basis via our internal clarification.

2 Snowflake product is now generally available.

3 Snowflake product is now in public preview.

4 Snowflake product is now in private preview.

5 Snowflake product is in private preview soon.

6 Pricing for Fireworks and Tinker is based on pricing published on Oct. 22, 2026, on their webpages. We ran LoRA SFT training workloads on Cortex Training, and measured the throughput per H200 GPU. We used the throughput (toks/sec) to calculate price per million tokens for Cortex Training using the formula (price_per_second / throughput) x 1M.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) Snowflake’s business strategy, plans, opportunities, or priorities (ii) Snowflake’s products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, (iv) Snowflake’s vision, strategy, and expected benefits relating to artificial intelligence and other emerging product areas, and (v) the integration, interoperability, and availability of Snowflake’s products, services, and technology offerings with and on third-party platforms. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Annual Reports on Form 10-K that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

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