What Is Cloud Integration?

The growth of SaaS tools has made data sharing essential for successful digital transformations. The ability to move data freely across cloud-based applications can help your business move faster, perform better and even get better ROI.

The goal of cloud integration is to make sure that data is present in all the places where it can be the most useful without requiring time-consuming manual data entry. In this piece, we’re going to examine the ways that you can use cloud integration solutions to improve productivity, enhance scalability and get actionable insights at all levels of your organization.