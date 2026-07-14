Converting Standard Snowflake Tables to Hybrid Tables

Overview

Note on Production Migrations: Always test migrations on a non-production copy first. Validate row counts, query plans, and application behavior before decommissioning the standard table. Production OLTP workloads should use bound variables (parameterized queries) for plan cache reuse. See Hybrid Tables Best Practices and Performance Testing for Hybrid Tables.

A Hybrid Table stores data in a row-oriented store optimized for low-latency point lookups and small-range scans. Standard Snowflake tables store data in columnar micro-partitions optimized for analytical workloads.

If your workload has shifted toward OLTP patterns (frequent single-row lookups, status updates, point reads by ID), standard tables may no longer be the right fit. Hybrid Tables provide single-digit millisecond reads for indexed lookups, something standard tables cannot achieve once result cache misses.

This quickstart walks through the full migration lifecycle: assessing a standard table for suitability, creating the Hybrid Table equivalent, bulk-loading data, adding secondary indexes, validating with query profiles, and performing a zero-downtime swap.

Scenario

You manage the order management backend for an e-commerce platform. The orders table was originally built as a standard Snowflake table. As order volume grew, operational queries (order lookups by customer, status checks by region) started hitting full table scans with inconsistent latency. You will migrate this table to a Hybrid Table.

What You Will Learn

How to assess whether a standard table is a good candidate for Hybrid Table conversion

The DDL differences between standard tables and Hybrid Tables (PRIMARY KEY requirement, constraint support)

How to bulk load data from a standard table into a Hybrid Table using the optimized path

How to add secondary indexes on a populated Hybrid Table without downtime

How to compare query profiles before and after migration (COLUMN_BASED vs ROW_BASED)

How to perform a zero-downtime swap using ALTER TABLE RENAME

Prerequisites

A Snowflake paid account in an AWS or Azure commercial region (Hybrid Tables are not available in GCP, government regions, or trial accounts)

Familiarity with SQL and Snowflake Snowsight

ACCOUNTADMIN is used in this quickstart to set up the role, warehouse, and database. Hybrid Tables can be created on any existing database or schema as long as your role has CREATE TABLE privileges on that schema.

Setup

Open a new SQL Worksheet in Snowsight and run the following to create an isolated environment for this quickstart.

Create Role, Warehouse, and Database

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE ROLE HT_MIGRATION_QS_ROLE; GRANT ROLE HT_MIGRATION_QS_ROLE TO ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE WAREHOUSE HT_MIGRATION_QS_WH WAREHOUSE_SIZE = XSMALL AUTO_SUSPEND = 300 AUTO_RESUME = TRUE; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON WAREHOUSE HT_MIGRATION_QS_WH TO ROLE HT_MIGRATION_QS_ROLE; CREATE OR REPLACE DATABASE HT_MIGRATION_QS_DB; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON DATABASE HT_MIGRATION_QS_DB TO ROLE HT_MIGRATION_QS_ROLE; USE ROLE HT_MIGRATION_QS_ROLE; CREATE OR REPLACE SCHEMA HT_MIGRATION_QS_DB.ORDERS; USE WAREHOUSE HT_MIGRATION_QS_WH; USE DATABASE HT_MIGRATION_QS_DB; USE SCHEMA ORDERS;

Step 1: Create the Standard Table

First, create a standard Snowflake table with 500,000 orders. This simulates the starting state of a workload that was built without OLTP optimization in mind. Notice there is no PRIMARY KEY or index.

CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE orders_standard ( order_id NUMBER NOT NULL, customer_id NUMBER NOT NULL, status VARCHAR(20) NOT NULL DEFAULT 'PENDING', region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, updated_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ, total_amount NUMBER(12,2) NOT NULL ); INSERT INTO orders_standard (order_id, customer_id, status, region, created_at, updated_at, total_amount) SELECT SEQ4() AS order_id, UNIFORM(1, 10000, RANDOM())::NUMBER AS customer_id, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('PENDING','SHIPPED','DELIVERED','CANCELLED') [UNIFORM(0, 3, RANDOM())]::VARCHAR AS status, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('US-EAST','US-WEST','EU','APAC') [UNIFORM(0, 3, RANDOM())]::VARCHAR AS region, DATEADD(SECOND, UNIFORM(0, 7776000, RANDOM()), DATEADD(DAY, -90, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()))::TIMESTAMP_NTZ AS created_at, NULL AS updated_at, ROUND(UNIFORM(5.00, 2500.00, RANDOM()), 2) AS total_amount FROM TABLE(GENERATOR(ROWCOUNT => 500000));

Confirm the row count:

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM orders_standard; -- Expected: 500000

Run a Baseline Query

Run a typical operational query and note the latency:

SET SAMPLE_CUSTOMER = (SELECT customer_id FROM orders_standard LIMIT 1); SELECT order_id, status, created_at, total_amount FROM orders_standard WHERE customer_id = $SAMPLE_CUSTOMER ORDER BY created_at DESC;

Open the Query Profile. You will see a TableScan operator scanning all micro-partitions. Standard tables have no row-level index on customer_id , so every query on this column requires scanning the full table (or relying on result cache for repeated identical queries).

Step 2: Assess the Table for Hybrid Table Suitability

Not every standard table should be converted to a Hybrid Table. Use this checklist to evaluate candidates.

Assessment Checklist

Criterion orders_standard Has a natural primary key? order_id (unique per row) Dominant access pattern? Point lookups by order_id, customer_id Read:Write ratio? Mixed (orders created and status-updated frequently) Row count manageable? 500K (well within HT capacity) Needs result cache for repeated queries? No (operational queries need fresh data) Has Streams, Dynamic Tables, or MVs? No downstream dependencies

Verify Primary Key Uniqueness

Before migration, confirm the candidate PK column has no duplicates:

SELECT COUNT(*) AS total_rows, COUNT(DISTINCT order_id) AS distinct_order_ids FROM orders_standard; -- Both values should be 500000

Check for Unsupported Downstream Dependencies

Hybrid Tables do not support:

Streams (change tracking)

(change tracking) Dynamic Tables (cannot be downstream of a HT)

(cannot be downstream of a HT) Materialized Views

Clustering keys (HT uses indexes instead)

If your standard table has any of these attached, you will need to re-architect those components before migrating. A common pattern is to keep a Task-based snapshot from the Hybrid Table to a standard table for analytics and change-tracking purposes. For step-by-step implementation of these patterns, see the Architectural Patterns for Hybrid Table Workloads quickstart.

Identify Index Candidates

Check the cardinality of your most common WHERE clause columns:

SELECT 'customer_id' AS column_name, APPROX_COUNT_DISTINCT(customer_id) AS distinct_values FROM orders_standard UNION ALL SELECT 'status', APPROX_COUNT_DISTINCT(status) FROM orders_standard UNION ALL SELECT 'region', APPROX_COUNT_DISTINCT(region) FROM orders_standard;

Expected results: customer_id has ~10,000 distinct values (high cardinality, excellent index candidate), status has 4, region has 4. Low-cardinality columns like status and region work well as leading columns in composite indexes.

Step 3: Create the Hybrid Table

Create the Hybrid Table equivalent with a PRIMARY KEY and secondary indexes defined inline. Best practice is to declare indexes at table creation time so they are populated during the initial bulk load.

CREATE OR REPLACE HYBRID TABLE orders_hybrid ( order_id NUMBER NOT NULL, customer_id NUMBER NOT NULL, status VARCHAR(20) NOT NULL DEFAULT 'PENDING', region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, updated_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ, total_amount NUMBER(12,2) NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (order_id), INDEX idx_orders_customer_id (customer_id), INDEX idx_orders_status_region_ts (status, region, created_at) ) AS SELECT * FROM orders_standard;

This single statement:

Defines the Hybrid Table schema with a PRIMARY KEY on order_id Declares two secondary indexes inline (customer lookup and composite status/region/timestamp) Loads all 500,000 rows and populates the indexes using the optimized bulk load path

Note: CTAS for Hybrid Tables requires you to declare the full column schema explicitly. Unlike standard table CTAS, the schema cannot be inferred from the SELECT. If your table requires FOREIGN KEY constraints, you must create the schema separately and use INSERT INTO ... SELECT to load (CTAS does not support FOREIGN KEY).

Note: You can also add secondary indexes after table creation using CREATE INDEX . This is useful when you discover new access patterns on a live table. For a full exploration of adding indexes to populated tables, composite index column ordering, INCLUDE columns, and anti-patterns, see the Secondary Index Design for Hybrid Tables quickstart.

Validate Row Counts

SELECT 'orders_standard' AS table_name, COUNT(*) AS row_count FROM orders_standard UNION ALL SELECT 'orders_hybrid', COUNT(*) FROM orders_hybrid;

Both should show 500,000. If they differ, investigate constraint violations (NULL in NOT NULL columns, duplicate PKs).

Spot-Check Data Integrity

SET SAMPLE_ORDER = (SELECT order_id FROM orders_hybrid LIMIT 1); SELECT * FROM orders_hybrid WHERE order_id = $SAMPLE_ORDER; SELECT * FROM orders_standard WHERE order_id = $SAMPLE_ORDER;

Both should return identical results.

Verify Indexes

Confirm the secondary indexes were created and are active:

SHOW INDEXES IN TABLE orders_hybrid;

You should see:

Index Name Columns Is Unique Status SYS_INDEX_ORDERS_HYBRID_PRIMARY ORDER_ID Y ACTIVE IDX_ORDERS_CUSTOMER_ID CUSTOMER_ID N ACTIVE IDX_ORDERS_STATUS_REGION_TS STATUS, REGION, CREATED_AT N ACTIVE

The key validation is comparing the same query against both the standard table and the Hybrid Table.

Customer Lookup Comparison

SET SAMPLE_CUSTOMER = (SELECT customer_id FROM orders_hybrid LIMIT 1);

Standard table query:

SELECT order_id, status, created_at, total_amount FROM orders_standard WHERE customer_id = $SAMPLE_CUSTOMER ORDER BY created_at DESC;

Open the Query Profile. You will see:

Operator: TableScan

Rows scanned: ~500,000 (full table)

No index available, micro-partition pruning provides no benefit for this predicate

Hybrid Table query:

SELECT order_id, status, created_at, total_amount FROM orders_hybrid WHERE customer_id = $SAMPLE_CUSTOMER ORDER BY created_at DESC;

Open the Query Profile. You will see:

Operator: IndexScan

Scan Mode: ROW_BASED

Index: IDX_ORDERS_CUSTOMER_ID

Rows scanned: ~50 (only rows matching that customer_id)

Primary Key Lookup Comparison

SET SAMPLE_ORDER = (SELECT order_id FROM orders_hybrid LIMIT 1);

Standard table:

SELECT * FROM orders_standard WHERE order_id = $SAMPLE_ORDER;

Hybrid Table:

SELECT * FROM orders_hybrid WHERE order_id = $SAMPLE_ORDER;

The Hybrid Table query profile shows TableScan with ROW_BASED mode and exactly 1 row scanned. This is a direct primary key lookup.

Composite Index Validation

SELECT order_id, customer_id, created_at, total_amount FROM orders_hybrid WHERE status = 'PENDING' AND region = 'US-EAST' AND created_at > DATEADD(DAY, -7, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ ORDER BY created_at DESC;

The Query Profile should show IndexScan using IDX_ORDERS_STATUS_REGION_TS with ROW_BASED scan mode and all three predicates pushed to the index.

Note: The ::TIMESTAMP_NTZ cast on CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() is required. Without it, the implicit conversion from TIMESTAMP_LTZ prevents the predicate from being pushed to the index. This applies whenever comparing a TIMESTAMP_NTZ indexed column against CURRENT_TIMESTAMP().

Step 5: Zero-Downtime Swap

Once you have validated that the Hybrid Table performs correctly, swap it into the production name so applications see no change.

The Swap Pattern

ALTER TABLE orders_standard RENAME TO orders_standard_backup; ALTER TABLE orders_hybrid RENAME TO orders_standard;

Applications querying orders_standard now hit the Hybrid Table. No connection string or query changes required.

Verify the Swap

SHOW TABLES LIKE 'orders%';

You should see:

ORDERS_STANDARD with is_hybrid = Y (this is now the Hybrid Table)

with (this is now the Hybrid Table) ORDERS_STANDARD_BACKUP with is_hybrid = N (the original, kept as rollback)

Confirm queries still work against the swapped name:

SELECT order_id, status, created_at, total_amount FROM orders_standard WHERE customer_id = $SAMPLE_CUSTOMER ORDER BY created_at DESC;

The Query Profile should still show IndexScan with ROW_BASED scan mode.

Rollback (If Needed)

If issues arise, reverse the swap immediately:

ALTER TABLE orders_standard RENAME TO orders_hybrid; ALTER TABLE orders_standard_backup RENAME TO orders_standard;

Decommission the Backup (When Ready)

After the migration is validated in production for an appropriate period:

DROP TABLE orders_standard_backup;

Get Started Faster with Cortex Code

Duration: 1

Use these prompts in Cortex Code to apply this guide to your own migration:

"Assess this Standard Table DDL for Hybrid Table suitability. Identify the primary key candidate, recommended secondary indexes, and any incompatible column types: [paste DDL]."

"Generate the migration SQL to convert this Standard Table to a Hybrid Table, including CREATE HYBRID TABLE, COPY INTO for the initial load, and SWAP: [paste DDL and row count]."

"Write a validation query to confirm my Standard-to-Hybrid migration was successful. Compare row counts, sample row checksums, and verify all constraints are enforced on the new HT."

Cleanup

Remove all objects created by this quickstart:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS HT_MIGRATION_QS_DB; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS HT_MIGRATION_QS_WH; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS HT_MIGRATION_QS_ROLE;

Conclusion and Resources

You have completed the Standard-to-Hybrid Table migration quickstart. You can now:

Assess standard tables for Hybrid Table suitability using a structured checklist

Create Hybrid Table equivalents with PRIMARY KEY using CTAS

Bulk load data using the optimized path on fresh tables

Add secondary indexes on populated tables without downtime

Compare query profiles to validate migration success (COLUMN_BASED full scans to ROW_BASED index seeks)

Perform zero-downtime swaps using ALTER TABLE RENAME

Migration Decision Summary

Scenario Recommendation Point lookups by ID (PK) Strong HT candidate Mixed read/write with status updates Strong HT candidate Analytical aggregations, GROUP BY, window functions Keep as standard table Downstream Streams or Dynamic Tables required Keep as standard table (or snapshot pattern) Result cache critical for repeated queries Keep as standard table Low-latency writes + reads, application backend Strong HT candidate

Need help with your Hybrid Table architecture? Book a 30-minute session with our specialist team to discuss your use case, review your schema design, or troubleshoot performance: Schedule a session

Related Resources

FAQ and Troubleshooting

Q: Can I use CTAS to create a Hybrid Table with a FOREIGN KEY?

No. CTAS for Hybrid Tables does not support FOREIGN KEY constraints. Create the table schema explicitly (with the FK definition), then use INSERT INTO ... SELECT to bulk load. The bulk load is still optimized when the table is empty.

Q: How long does the bulk load take?

For an empty Hybrid Table, CTAS and INSERT INTO ... SELECT use an optimized bulk load path. Expect approximately 1 million rows per minute, though this varies with row width and warehouse size. The 500K-row dataset in this quickstart loads in 1-3 minutes on an XSMALL warehouse.

Q: Will my applications break after the RENAME swap?

No. ALTER TABLE RENAME changes the table name transparently. Applications using the original name will hit the Hybrid Table without any connection or query changes. Views referencing the table name will also resolve correctly.

Q: What if the row counts do not match after migration?

Check for rows that violate the Hybrid Table constraints:

Rows with NULL in a NOT NULL column

Rows with duplicate PRIMARY KEY values

Rows with FOREIGN KEY values that do not exist in the referenced table

These will cause the INSERT or CTAS to fail. Resolve the data quality issues in the standard table before re-running the migration.

Q: Can I migrate a table with Streams attached?

Hybrid Tables do not support Streams. If the standard table has a Stream, you must drop it before migrating. For change-tracking use cases, consider a Task-based snapshot pattern: the Hybrid Table serves live OLTP reads/writes, and a scheduled Task snapshots data to a standard table where Streams or Dynamic Tables can be applied.

Q: Should I create indexes before or after loading data?

After. When you use CTAS, you can include INDEX declarations in the CREATE statement and they will be populated during the load. If you use INSERT INTO ... SELECT on an already-created table, add indexes after the bulk load completes. Creating indexes on a populated table builds them concurrently without blocking reads or writes.

Q: What about tables larger than a few million rows?

There is no hard row limit for Hybrid Tables. The bulk load optimization works on fresh tables regardless of size. However, Hybrid Tables are optimized for OLTP access patterns (point lookups, small range scans). If you routinely scan millions of rows for analytics, keep a standard table copy for that purpose and use the Hybrid Table only for operational queries.

Q: How does this relate to the Secondary Index Design quickstart?