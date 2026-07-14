Analytics Patterns for Hybrid Tables

Overview

Note on Production Workloads: The SQL in this quickstart uses string literals for clarity. Production OLTP workloads should use bound variables (parameterized queries). See Hybrid Tables Best Practices.

Hybrid Tables are optimized for low-latency point lookups and transactional writes — not analytical aggregations. Running GROUP BY, window functions, or full-table scans directly on a Hybrid Table produces a COLUMN_BASED scan with no result cache and no partition pruning. For BI dashboards and analytics consumers, you need a standard table copy that supports Snowflake's full analytics feature set.

This guide covers four patterns that bridge Hybrid Tables to analytics workloads.

Patterns in This Guide

Pattern Freshness Best For Task + MERGE Snapshot Minutes BI dashboards, general analytics Dynamic Tables on ST copy TARGET_LAG Complex derived datasets, multi-table joins Materialized Views on ST copy Automatic Simple precomputed aggregations Precomputed Analytics to HT Minutes High-concurrency dashboard KPI point lookups

Other Guides in This Series

Streaming and Change Detection — HT ingest buffer, watermark CDC, outbound event notifications

— HT ingest buffer, watermark CDC, outbound event notifications Data Management and Operations — Fan-in aggregation, hot/cold tiering, monitoring

Prerequisites

A Snowflake paid account in an AWS or Azure commercial region

Familiarity with Snowflake Tasks and MERGE

Setup

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE ROLE HT_ANALYTICS_QS_ROLE; GRANT ROLE HT_ANALYTICS_QS_ROLE TO ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE WAREHOUSE HT_ANALYTICS_QS_WH WAREHOUSE_SIZE = XSMALL AUTO_SUSPEND = 300 AUTO_RESUME = TRUE; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON WAREHOUSE HT_ANALYTICS_QS_WH TO ROLE HT_ANALYTICS_QS_ROLE; CREATE OR REPLACE DATABASE HT_ANALYTICS_QS_DB; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON DATABASE HT_ANALYTICS_QS_DB TO ROLE HT_ANALYTICS_QS_ROLE; USE ROLE HT_ANALYTICS_QS_ROLE; CREATE OR REPLACE SCHEMA HT_ANALYTICS_QS_DB.DATA; USE WAREHOUSE HT_ANALYTICS_QS_WH; USE DATABASE HT_ANALYTICS_QS_DB; USE SCHEMA DATA;

Create the Hybrid Table

CREATE OR REPLACE HYBRID TABLE orders ( order_id NUMBER NOT NULL, customer_id NUMBER NOT NULL, status VARCHAR(20) NOT NULL DEFAULT 'PENDING', region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, updated_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ, total_amount NUMBER(12,2) NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (order_id), INDEX idx_orders_customer_id (customer_id), INDEX idx_orders_status_region_ts (status, region, created_at) ) AS SELECT SEQ4(), UNIFORM(1, 10000, RANDOM())::NUMBER, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('PENDING','SHIPPED','DELIVERED','CANCELLED')[UNIFORM(0,3,RANDOM())]::VARCHAR, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('US-EAST','US-WEST','EU','APAC')[UNIFORM(0,3,RANDOM())]::VARCHAR, DATEADD(SECOND, UNIFORM(0,7776000,RANDOM()), DATEADD(DAY,-90,CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()))::TIMESTAMP_NTZ, NULL::TIMESTAMP_NTZ, ROUND(UNIFORM(5.00,2500.00,RANDOM()),2) FROM TABLE(GENERATOR(ROWCOUNT => 500000)); SELECT COUNT(*) FROM orders; -- Expected: 500000

Step 1: The Analytics Anti-Pattern

Before building a pipeline layer, observe what happens when you run analytics directly on the Hybrid Table.

SELECT region, status, COUNT(*) AS order_count, SUM(total_amount) AS revenue FROM orders GROUP BY region, status ORDER BY revenue DESC;

Open the Query Profile. You will see TableScan with COLUMN_BASED scan mode and ~500,000 rows scanned. No result cache, no partition pruning. For a dashboard refreshing every 30 seconds with multiple concurrent users, you pay full scan cost every time.

The solution: snapshot the data to a standard table where clustering, result cache, Dynamic Tables, and Materialized Views are all available.

Step 2: Task-Based Snapshot (MERGE)

A scheduled Task uses MERGE to keep a standard table copy in sync with the Hybrid Table. BI tools read from the standard table, never from the HT directly.

Create the Standard Table Mirror

CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE orders_analytics ( order_id NUMBER NOT NULL, customer_id NUMBER NOT NULL, status VARCHAR(20) NOT NULL, region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, updated_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ, total_amount NUMBER(12,2) NOT NULL, snapshot_ts TIMESTAMP_NTZ DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() ); INSERT INTO orders_analytics (order_id, customer_id, status, region, created_at, updated_at, total_amount) SELECT order_id, customer_id, status, region, created_at, updated_at, total_amount FROM orders;

Create the Snapshot Task

CREATE OR REPLACE TASK snapshot_orders_to_analytics WAREHOUSE = HT_ANALYTICS_QS_WH SCHEDULE = '5 MINUTES' AS MERGE INTO orders_analytics AS tgt USING orders AS src ON tgt.order_id = src.order_id WHEN MATCHED AND (src.status != tgt.status OR src.updated_at != tgt.updated_at OR src.total_amount != tgt.total_amount) THEN UPDATE SET tgt.status = src.status, tgt.updated_at = src.updated_at, tgt.total_amount = src.total_amount, tgt.snapshot_ts = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() WHEN NOT MATCHED THEN INSERT (order_id, customer_id, status, region, created_at, updated_at, total_amount, snapshot_ts) VALUES (src.order_id, src.customer_id, src.status, src.region, src.created_at, src.updated_at, src.total_amount, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()); ALTER TASK snapshot_orders_to_analytics RESUME;

Verify:

SHOW TASKS; SELECT COUNT(*) FROM orders_analytics; -- Expected: 500000

Note: The MERGE scans the full Hybrid Table on each execution (COLUMN_BASED). For large tables, add a watermark filter to limit the scan to recently changed rows. See the Streaming and Change Detection guide for the watermark pattern.

Suspend for this quickstart:

ALTER TASK snapshot_orders_to_analytics SUSPEND;

Step 3: Dynamic Tables on the Standard Table Copy

Dynamic Tables cannot read from Hybrid Tables directly. Create them on the standard table copy.

Regional Revenue Summary

CREATE OR REPLACE DYNAMIC TABLE regional_revenue TARGET_LAG = '10 MINUTES' WAREHOUSE = HT_ANALYTICS_QS_WH AS SELECT region, DATE_TRUNC('day', created_at) AS order_date, COUNT(*) AS order_count, SUM(total_amount) AS daily_revenue, AVG(total_amount) AS avg_order_value FROM orders_analytics GROUP BY region, DATE_TRUNC('day', created_at);

Customer Lifetime Summary

CREATE OR REPLACE DYNAMIC TABLE customer_summary TARGET_LAG = '10 MINUTES' WAREHOUSE = HT_ANALYTICS_QS_WH AS SELECT customer_id, COUNT(*) AS total_orders, SUM(total_amount) AS lifetime_value, MAX(created_at) AS last_order_at, COUNT_IF(status = 'PENDING') AS pending_orders FROM orders_analytics GROUP BY customer_id;

SHOW DYNAMIC TABLES; SELECT * FROM regional_revenue WHERE region = 'US-EAST' ORDER BY order_date DESC LIMIT 5; SELECT * FROM customer_summary ORDER BY lifetime_value DESC LIMIT 10;

Dynamic Tables refresh automatically within TARGET_LAG of changes in orders_analytics . Result cache applies to consumer queries against the DT.

When to Use Dynamic Tables vs MERGE Task

MERGE Task Dynamic Table Query complexity Any (including cross-HT joins) Any SQL Refresh trigger Schedule-based Lag-based (automatic) Multiple source tables Yes (explicit MERGE per source) Yes (native JOIN support) Incremental refresh Manual (watermark) Automatic where possible

Step 4: Materialized Views on the Standard Table Copy

Materialized Views cannot be created on Hybrid Tables. Create them on the standard table copy for simple precomputed aggregations.

CREATE OR REPLACE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_order_status_summary AS SELECT status, region, COUNT(*) AS order_count, SUM(total_amount) AS total_revenue FROM orders_analytics GROUP BY status, region;

SELECT * FROM mv_order_status_summary ORDER BY total_revenue DESC;

The MV is maintained incrementally as orders_analytics changes. Consumer queries hit the precomputed result.

When to Use MV vs Dynamic Table

Feature Materialized View Dynamic Table Multi-table joins No Yes Window functions No Yes Refresh model Automatic incremental TARGET_LAG based Storage cost Aggregation result only Full result set Best for Simple GROUP BY on one table Complex derived datasets

Step 5: Precomputed Analytics Served from a Hybrid Table

For high-concurrency dashboards where each panel filters by a single dimension (customer, region, product), precompute the aggregations on the standard table and store results in a Hybrid Table. Each dashboard request becomes a single-digit millisecond indexed point lookup instead of a repeated GROUP BY scan.

Create the Dashboard-Serving HT

CREATE OR REPLACE HYBRID TABLE dashboard_customer_kpis ( customer_id NUMBER NOT NULL, total_orders NUMBER NOT NULL, lifetime_value NUMBER(12,2) NOT NULL, avg_order_size NUMBER(12,2) NOT NULL, last_order_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ, pending_count NUMBER NOT NULL, region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, computed_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (customer_id), INDEX idx_dck_region (region) );

Populate from the Standard Table

INSERT INTO dashboard_customer_kpis SELECT customer_id, COUNT(*) AS total_orders, SUM(total_amount) AS lifetime_value, AVG(total_amount) AS avg_order_size, MAX(created_at) AS last_order_at, COUNT_IF(status = 'PENDING') AS pending_count, MODE(region) AS region, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()::TIMESTAMP_NTZ AS computed_at FROM orders_analytics GROUP BY customer_id;

Refresh Task

CREATE OR REPLACE TASK refresh_dashboard_kpis WAREHOUSE = HT_ANALYTICS_QS_WH SCHEDULE = '15 MINUTES' AS BEGIN TRUNCATE TABLE dashboard_customer_kpis; INSERT INTO dashboard_customer_kpis SELECT customer_id, COUNT(*), SUM(total_amount), AVG(total_amount), MAX(created_at), COUNT_IF(status = 'PENDING'), MODE(region), CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()::TIMESTAMP_NTZ FROM orders_analytics GROUP BY customer_id; END;

Dashboard Query — Single-Digit ms

SET CUSTOMER = (SELECT customer_id FROM dashboard_customer_kpis LIMIT 1); SELECT * FROM dashboard_customer_kpis WHERE customer_id = $CUSTOMER;

Query Profile: TableScan , ROW_BASED , 1 row scanned. The expensive GROUP BY ran once on the standard table during the Task refresh; the dashboard gets a primary key lookup.

Get Started Faster with Cortex Code

Duration: 1

Use these prompts in Cortex Code to apply this guide to your own workload:

"I have a Hybrid Table with frequent GROUP BY queries that are slow. Help me design a Task-based snapshot pipeline to a Standard Table so analytics can run on columnar storage instead."

"Convert this GROUP BY query running on my Hybrid Table to use the precomputed KPI serving pattern with a Hybrid Table as the serving layer: [paste query]."

"Design a Dynamic Table layer on top of my Standard Table snapshot. My HT schema is: [paste DDL]. I need hourly refreshed aggregates for a BI dashboard."

Cleanup

ALTER TASK IF EXISTS snapshot_orders_to_analytics SUSPEND; ALTER TASK IF EXISTS refresh_dashboard_kpis SUSPEND; USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS HT_ANALYTICS_QS_DB; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS HT_ANALYTICS_QS_WH; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS HT_ANALYTICS_QS_ROLE;

Conclusion and Resources

You can now:

Avoid the analytics anti-pattern (direct GROUP BY on HT)

Build Task + MERGE snapshot pipelines for BI

Layer Dynamic Tables and Materialized Views on the standard table copy

Serve precomputed KPIs from a Hybrid Table for millisecond dashboard response

Need help with your Hybrid Table architecture? Book a 30-minute session with our specialist team to discuss your use case, review your schema design, or troubleshoot performance: Schedule a session

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