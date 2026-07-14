Data Management and Operations Patterns for Hybrid Tables

Overview

Note on Production Workloads: The SQL in this quickstart uses string literals for clarity. Production OLTP workloads should use bound variables (parameterized queries). See Hybrid Tables Best Practices.

As Hybrid Table workloads grow in production, three operational challenges emerge: analytics needs to join across multiple HTs from different domains, HT storage grows unboundedly and needs a tiering strategy, and sub-second OLTP queries are invisible to standard monitoring tools. This guide addresses all three.

Patterns in This Guide

Pattern Freshness Best For Fan-In Aggregation Minutes Cross-domain analytics joining multiple HTs Hot/Cold Data Tiering Daily Managing HT storage growth (2 TB quota per DB) Alert-Based Monitoring 3-hour view latency Latency regression, throttling detection

Other Guides in This Series

Analytics Patterns — Task snapshot, Dynamic Tables, MVs, Precomputed KPI serving

— Task snapshot, Dynamic Tables, MVs, Precomputed KPI serving Streaming and Change Detection — HT ingest buffer, watermark CDC, outbound event notifications

Prerequisites

A Snowflake paid account in an AWS or Azure commercial region

Familiarity with Snowflake Tasks and AGGREGATE_QUERY_HISTORY

Setup

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE ROLE HT_OPS_QS_ROLE; GRANT ROLE HT_OPS_QS_ROLE TO ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE WAREHOUSE HT_OPS_QS_WH WAREHOUSE_SIZE = XSMALL AUTO_SUSPEND = 300 AUTO_RESUME = TRUE; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON WAREHOUSE HT_OPS_QS_WH TO ROLE HT_OPS_QS_ROLE; CREATE OR REPLACE DATABASE HT_OPS_QS_DB; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON DATABASE HT_OPS_QS_DB TO ROLE HT_OPS_QS_ROLE; USE ROLE HT_OPS_QS_ROLE; CREATE OR REPLACE SCHEMA HT_OPS_QS_DB.DATA; USE WAREHOUSE HT_OPS_QS_WH; USE DATABASE HT_OPS_QS_DB; USE SCHEMA DATA;

Create Sample Hybrid Tables

CREATE OR REPLACE HYBRID TABLE orders ( order_id NUMBER NOT NULL, customer_id NUMBER NOT NULL, status VARCHAR(20) NOT NULL DEFAULT 'PENDING', region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, total_amount NUMBER(12,2) NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (order_id), INDEX idx_orders_customer (customer_id) ) AS SELECT SEQ4(), UNIFORM(1,10000,RANDOM())::NUMBER, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('PENDING','SHIPPED','DELIVERED','CANCELLED')[UNIFORM(0,3,RANDOM())]::VARCHAR, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('US-EAST','US-WEST','EU','APAC')[UNIFORM(0,3,RANDOM())]::VARCHAR, DATEADD(SECOND,UNIFORM(0,7776000,RANDOM()),DATEADD(DAY,-90,CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()))::TIMESTAMP_NTZ, ROUND(UNIFORM(5.00,2500.00,RANDOM()),2) FROM TABLE(GENERATOR(ROWCOUNT => 500000)); CREATE OR REPLACE HYBRID TABLE customers ( customer_id NUMBER NOT NULL, customer_name VARCHAR NOT NULL, tier VARCHAR(20) NOT NULL, region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (customer_id) ) AS SELECT SEQ4(), 'customer_' || SEQ4()::VARCHAR, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('BRONZE','SILVER','GOLD','PLATINUM')[UNIFORM(0,3,RANDOM())]::VARCHAR, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('US-EAST','US-WEST','EU','APAC')[UNIFORM(0,3,RANDOM())]::VARCHAR FROM TABLE(GENERATOR(ROWCOUNT => 10000));

Step 1: Fan-In Aggregation

In production, multiple Hybrid Tables often serve different domains (orders, customers, inventory). Analytics teams need to join across these domains — but running a large JOIN directly across multiple HTs produces multiple COLUMN_BASED scans. The fan-in pattern consolidates the data into a single denormalized standard table.

Full Refresh Fan-In (CTAS)

For smaller datasets (up to a few million rows), a full CTAS refresh is simple and reliable:

CREATE OR REPLACE TASK refresh_consolidated_analytics WAREHOUSE = HT_OPS_QS_WH SCHEDULE = '15 MINUTES' AS CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE consolidated_orders AS SELECT o.order_id, o.customer_id, c.customer_name, c.tier AS customer_tier, o.status, o.region, o.created_at, o.total_amount FROM orders o LEFT JOIN customers c ON o.customer_id = c.customer_id; ALTER TASK refresh_consolidated_analytics RESUME;

Verify:

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM consolidated_orders; -- Expected: 500000 SELECT customer_tier, COUNT(*), SUM(total_amount) FROM consolidated_orders GROUP BY customer_tier; ALTER TASK refresh_consolidated_analytics SUSPEND;

Incremental Fan-In (MERGE)

For larger datasets where a full CTAS is too slow, use MERGE per source table:

-- Run as separate tasks or combine into a single Task with scripting MERGE INTO consolidated_orders AS tgt USING ( SELECT o.order_id, o.customer_id, c.customer_name, c.tier AS customer_tier, o.status, o.region, o.created_at, o.total_amount FROM orders o LEFT JOIN customers c ON o.customer_id = c.customer_id WHERE o.created_at > DATEADD(MINUTE, -20, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ ) AS src ON tgt.order_id = src.order_id WHEN MATCHED AND tgt.status != src.status THEN UPDATE SET tgt.status = src.status, tgt.customer_tier = src.customer_tier WHEN NOT MATCHED THEN INSERT VALUES (src.order_id, src.customer_id, src.customer_name, src.customer_tier, src.status, src.region, src.created_at, src.total_amount);

When to Use Full Refresh vs Incremental

Full Refresh (CTAS) Incremental (MERGE) Dataset size Up to ~5M rows Any size Source tables with deletions Correct (rebuilds entire result) Requires delete handling Complexity Low Medium Downtime during refresh None (CTAS is atomic) None

Step 2: Hot/Cold Data Tiering

Hybrid Tables are optimized for recent, actively-queried data. Historical rows that are rarely accessed should be moved to standard tables where they benefit from columnar compression, clustering, and lower storage costs.

Why tiering matters:

Hybrid Table storage quota: 2 TB per database

Keeping all-time historical data in a HT means the row store grows unboundedly

Each row in the HT occupies row-store space; old rows that are never point-looked-up waste that space

Platform background maintenance jobs scale with HT row count — keeping the HT small keeps maintenance fast

Create the Archive Table

CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE orders_archive ( order_id NUMBER NOT NULL, customer_id NUMBER NOT NULL, status VARCHAR(20) NOT NULL, region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, total_amount NUMBER(12,2) NOT NULL, archived_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() ) CLUSTER BY (created_at);

Age-Off Task

CREATE OR REPLACE TASK archive_old_orders WAREHOUSE = HT_OPS_QS_WH SCHEDULE = 'USING CRON 0 2 * * * UTC' AS BEGIN INSERT INTO orders_archive (order_id, customer_id, status, region, created_at, total_amount) SELECT order_id, customer_id, status, region, created_at, total_amount FROM orders WHERE created_at < DATEADD(DAY, -90, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ; DELETE FROM orders WHERE created_at < DATEADD(DAY, -90, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ; END;

Test the archive manually:

INSERT INTO orders_archive (order_id, customer_id, status, region, created_at, total_amount) SELECT order_id, customer_id, status, region, created_at, total_amount FROM orders WHERE created_at < DATEADD(DAY, -60, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ; SELECT COUNT(*) AS archived_rows FROM orders_archive; DELETE FROM orders WHERE created_at < DATEADD(DAY, -60, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ; SELECT COUNT(*) AS remaining_in_ht FROM orders;

Query Across Hot and Cold

CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW orders_all AS SELECT order_id, customer_id, status, region, created_at, total_amount FROM orders UNION ALL SELECT order_id, customer_id, status, region, created_at, total_amount FROM orders_archive; SELECT COUNT(*) FROM orders_all;

Storage Sizing Notes

DELETE from HT reclaims space via background compaction — space is recovered over hours, not instantly

The archive standard table compresses to ~20-30% of its raw size using columnar compression

Cluster the archive table on created_at for fast historical range scans

Step 3: Alert-Based Monitoring

Hybrid Table queries that complete in under 1 second do not appear in QUERY_HISTORY . Use SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.AGGREGATE_QUERY_HISTORY — which captures all queries aggregated in 1-minute windows — for monitoring and alerting.

Query Top Workloads

SELECT query_parameterized_hash, ANY_VALUE(query_text) AS sample_query, SUM(calls) AS total_executions, AVG(total_elapsed_time:"avg"::FLOAT) AS avg_latency_ms, MAX(total_elapsed_time:"p99"::FLOAT) AS p99_latency_ms FROM SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.AGGREGATE_QUERY_HISTORY WHERE interval_start_time > DATEADD(DAY, -1, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) AND warehouse_name = 'HT_OPS_QS_WH' GROUP BY query_parameterized_hash ORDER BY total_executions DESC LIMIT 10;

Monitor Throttling

SELECT interval_start_time, SUM(calls) AS total_calls, SUM(hybrid_table_requests_throttled_count) AS throttled_requests FROM SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.AGGREGATE_QUERY_HISTORY WHERE interval_start_time > DATEADD(HOUR, -1, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) AND hybrid_table_requests_throttled_count > 0 GROUP BY interval_start_time ORDER BY interval_start_time DESC;

Create an Alert Log Table

CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE alert_log ( alert_ts TIMESTAMP_NTZ, alert_type VARCHAR, message VARCHAR );

Create a Throttling Alert

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE ALERT ht_throttle_alert WAREHOUSE = HT_OPS_QS_WH SCHEDULE = '5 MINUTE' IF( EXISTS( SELECT 1 FROM SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.AGGREGATE_QUERY_HISTORY WHERE hybrid_table_requests_throttled_count > 50 AND interval_start_time > DATEADD(MINUTE, -10, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) )) THEN INSERT INTO HT_OPS_QS_DB.DATA.alert_log VALUES (CURRENT_TIMESTAMP(), 'THROTTLE', 'More than 50 throttled HT requests in the last 10 minutes'); ALTER ALERT ht_throttle_alert RESUME; USE ROLE HT_OPS_QS_ROLE;

Verify:

SHOW ALERTS; SELECT * FROM alert_log ORDER BY alert_ts DESC; -- Suspend the alert after this quickstart USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; ALTER ALERT ht_throttle_alert SUSPEND; USE ROLE HT_OPS_QS_ROLE;

AGGREGATE_QUERY_HISTORY Notes

Latency: Up to 3 hours. Not suitable for real-time alerting. Use Query Profile for immediate diagnosis.

Up to 3 hours. Not suitable for real-time alerting. Use Query Profile for immediate diagnosis. Sub-second queries: All queries appear regardless of duration, aggregated per 1-minute window.

All queries appear regardless of duration, aggregated per 1-minute window. Key columns: calls , total_elapsed_time (with sub-fields avg , p90 , p99 , max ), hybrid_table_requests_throttled_count , errors .

Get Started Faster with Cortex Code

Duration: 1

Use these prompts in Cortex Code to apply this guide to your own workload:

"Assess my Hybrid Table for hot/cold data tiering opportunities. My schema is: [paste DDL]. Recommend a tiering strategy and generate the Task SQL to move cold rows to a Standard Table."

"Design a fan-in aggregation pipeline for my Hybrid Table. I have [N] source tables writing to a single HT. Generate the MERGE task that prevents lock contention."

"Generate Snowflake Alert SQL to notify me when my Hybrid Table p99 latency exceeds 100ms or my error rate exceeds 1% over the past hour."

Cleanup

ALTER TASK IF EXISTS refresh_consolidated_analytics SUSPEND; ALTER TASK IF EXISTS archive_old_orders SUSPEND; USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; ALTER ALERT IF EXISTS ht_throttle_alert SUSPEND; DROP ALERT IF EXISTS ht_throttle_alert; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS HT_OPS_QS_DB; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS HT_OPS_QS_WH; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS HT_OPS_QS_ROLE;

Conclusion and Resources

You can now:

Consolidate multiple Hybrid Tables into a single analytics surface using fan-in aggregation

Tier hot/cold data to manage HT storage growth and keep the row store performant

Monitor HT workloads with AGGREGATE_QUERY_HISTORY for sub-second query visibility

Create automated throttling and latency alerts

Need help with your Hybrid Table architecture? Book a 30-minute session with our specialist team to discuss your use case, review your schema design, or troubleshoot performance: Schedule a session

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