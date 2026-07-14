Secondary Index Design for Hybrid Tables
Secondary Index Design for Hybrid Tables
Overview
Note on Production Workloads: The SQL examples in this quickstart use string literals and session variables for clarity. Production OLTP workloads should use bound variables (parameterized queries) so Snowflake can cache and reuse query plans, which is critical for high-throughput workloads. See Hybrid Tables Best Practices and Performance Testing for Hybrid Tables.
A Hybrid Table stores its data in a row-oriented store. Queries against a Hybrid Table typically resolve to one of three access patterns: row-based primary-key access, row-based secondary-index access, or column-based scans, depending on predicates, indexes, and query shape.
Unlike standard Snowflake tables, which can use micro-partition pruning, result cache, and clustering, Hybrid Tables depend heavily on well-designed primary and secondary indexes, along with plan cache warm-up and warehouse cache, to achieve low latency.
This quickstart teaches you how to design secondary indexes correctly, validate them using query profiles, and avoid the most common index anti-patterns that cause full table scans.
Scenario
You are building the order management backend for an e-commerce platform. Orders are written by your application in real time and read by customer service agents, fulfillment systems, and operational dashboards. You will model this workload using Hybrid Tables and progressively improve query performance through index design.
What You Will Learn
- How Hybrid Table indexes differ from standard table clustering
- How to create single-column and composite secondary indexes
- The equality-first, range-last rule for composite index column ordering
- How to create covering indexes with
INCLUDEcolumns to eliminate probe scans
- How to add indexes to a live, actively-used Hybrid Table without downtime
- How to read query profiles to confirm index usage
- The predicates and patterns that disqualify a query from index use
Prerequisites
- A Snowflake paid account in an AWS or Azure commercial region (Hybrid Tables are not available in GCP, government regions, or trial accounts)
- Familiarity with SQL and Snowflake Snowsight
- ACCOUNTADMIN is used in this quickstart to set up the role, warehouse, and database. Hybrid Tables can be created on any existing database or schema as long as your role has
CREATE TABLEprivileges on that schema — ACCOUNTADMIN is not required for the Hybrid Table itself. Contact your Snowflake administrator if you need
CREATE TABLEgranted on an existing schema.
- To add secondary indexes to an existing Hybrid Table, the role must also have
SELECTon the table
Note: Queries executed in Snowsight carry additional overhead compared to driver-based access. The absolute latency numbers you observe here will be higher than what your application achieves via JDBC/Python/Node.js. The relative difference between indexed and unindexed queries is the key signal to observe.
Setup
Open a new SQL Worksheet in Snowsight and run the following to create an isolated environment for this quickstart.
Create Role, Warehouse, and Database
USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE ROLE HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE; GRANT ROLE HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE TO ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE WAREHOUSE HT_INDEX_QS_WH WAREHOUSE_SIZE = XSMALL AUTO_SUSPEND = 300 AUTO_RESUME = TRUE; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON WAREHOUSE HT_INDEX_QS_WH TO ROLE HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE; CREATE OR REPLACE DATABASE HT_INDEX_QS_DB; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON DATABASE HT_INDEX_QS_DB TO ROLE HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE; CREATE OR REPLACE SCHEMA HT_INDEX_QS_DB.ORDERS; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON SCHEMA HT_INDEX_QS_DB.ORDERS TO ROLE HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE; USE ROLE HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE; USE WAREHOUSE HT_INDEX_QS_WH; USE DATABASE HT_INDEX_QS_DB; USE SCHEMA ORDERS;
Create the Orders Table (No Secondary Indexes Yet)
You will start with a Hybrid Table that has only a primary key. The primary key creates an index automatically; all other columns will require full table scans until you add secondary indexes.
Note: In production, best practice is to define secondary indexes at table creation time using the
INDEXclause in the CREATE HYBRID TABLE statement (e.g.,
INDEX idx_customer (customer_id)). This quickstart adds indexes separately after the table is created so you can observe the before/after effect in query profiles. See Indexing Hybrid Tables for the inline syntax.
CREATE OR REPLACE HYBRID TABLE orders ( order_id NUMBER NOT NULL AUTOINCREMENT PRIMARY KEY, customer_id NUMBER NOT NULL, status VARCHAR(20) NOT NULL DEFAULT 'PENDING', region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, updated_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ, total_amount NUMBER(12,2) NOT NULL, created_by VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL );
Load Sample Data
Insert 500,000 orders spread across 10,000 customers, four statuses, and four regions, spanning the past 90 days.
INSERT INTO orders (customer_id, status, region, created_at, updated_at, total_amount, created_by) SELECT UNIFORM(1, 10000, RANDOM())::NUMBER AS customer_id, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('PENDING','SHIPPED','DELIVERED','CANCELLED') [UNIFORM(0, 3, RANDOM())]::VARCHAR AS status, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('US-EAST','US-WEST','EU','APAC') [UNIFORM(0, 3, RANDOM())]::VARCHAR AS region, DATEADD(SECOND, UNIFORM(0, 7776000, RANDOM()), DATEADD(DAY, -90, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) AS created_at, NULL AS updated_at, ROUND(UNIFORM(5.00, 2500.00, RANDOM()), 2) AS total_amount, 'user_' || UNIFORM(1, 500, RANDOM())::VARCHAR AS created_by FROM TABLE(GENERATOR(ROWCOUNT => 500000));
Confirm the row count:
SELECT COUNT(*) FROM orders; -- Expected: 500000
Confirm there are no secondary indexes yet:
SHOW INDEXES IN TABLE orders; -- Should show only the PRIMARY KEY index
Step 1: The Cost of a Missing Index
Before adding any secondary indexes, run a query that is typical for a customer service lookup: find all orders for a specific customer.
-- Pick a real customer_id from the data SET SAMPLE_CUSTOMER = (SELECT customer_id FROM orders LIMIT 1); -- Customer lookup: no secondary index exists SELECT order_id, status, created_at, total_amount FROM orders WHERE customer_id = $SAMPLE_CUSTOMER ORDER BY created_at DESC;
After this query runs, open the Query Profile in Snowsight (click the query ID, then select View Query Profile). Select the TableScan operator at the bottom of the plan tree.
You will see:
|Attribute
|Value
|Scan Mode
COLUMN_BASED
|Rows scanned
|~500,000 (the entire table)
COLUMN_BASED scan mode means Snowflake could not use the row store or any index, so it fell back to scanning the object storage copy of the data. This is the equivalent of a full table scan on a traditional RDBMS.
Note: Any query on a Hybrid Table that does not filter on the primary key or a secondary index column will produce a
COLUMN_BASEDscan. For an OLTP workload with thousands of queries per second, this is the primary cause of high latency (hundreds of milliseconds instead of single-digit milliseconds).
Step 2: Single-Column Secondary Index
Add a secondary index on
customer_id, the most frequent lookup predicate in this workload.
CREATE INDEX idx_orders_customer_id ON orders (customer_id);
The index is built concurrently, so the table remains available for reads and writes. Check the build status:
SHOW INDEXES IN TABLE orders; -- Wait until the status column shows ACTIVE for idx_orders_customer_id
Note: Only one index build can run at a time. If you submit multiple
CREATE INDEXstatements, they will queue.
Now re-run the same customer lookup:
SELECT order_id, status, created_at, total_amount FROM orders WHERE customer_id = $SAMPLE_CUSTOMER ORDER BY created_at DESC;
Open the Query Profile again. The plan tree now shows an IndexScan operator (not TableScan) at the bottom.
|Attribute
|Value
|Scan Mode
ROW_BASED
|Index name
IDX_ORDERS_CUSTOMER_ID
|Access predicates
ORDERS.CUSTOMER_ID = (:SFAP_PRE_NR_1)
|Rows scanned
|~50 (rows matching that customer_id)
ROW_BASED scan mode with an IndexScan means the query went directly to the relevant rows in the row store, with no full scan. You should see a significant latency improvement; exact numbers vary by data distribution, row count, and warehouse state.
How It Works
When you create
idx_orders_customer_id, Hybrid Table storage builds a separate B-tree structure in the row store keyed by
customer_id. When a query filters on
customer_id = <value>, the query optimizer seeks directly to matching entries in this index B-tree, then fetches only those rows from the primary store. The number of rows scanned is proportional to how many orders that customer has, not the total table size.
Step 3: Composite Indexes: Equality First, Range Last
A common operational query is: find all PENDING orders in a specific region, created in the last 7 days. This query has:
- Two equality predicates (
status,
region)
- One range predicate (
created_at >)
The column ordering in a composite index matters. The rule is:
Rule: Equality predicates come first. A range predicate comes last. Only one range predicate can benefit from the index.
Correct Design
CREATE INDEX idx_orders_status_region_ts ON orders (status, region, created_at);
This index can be used when:
- Querying on
statusalone
- Querying on
status+
region
- Querying on
status+
region+ a range on
created_at
Run the operational query:
SELECT order_id, customer_id, created_at, total_amount FROM orders WHERE status = 'PENDING' AND region = 'US-EAST' AND created_at > DATEADD(DAY, -7, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ ORDER BY created_at DESC;
The query profile will show an IndexScan on
IDX_ORDERS_STATUS_REGION_TS with all three predicates pushed as access predicates.
Note: Predicate values must match the data type of the indexed column.
CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()returns
TIMESTAMP_LTZ. Since
created_atis declared as
TIMESTAMP_NTZ, the
::TIMESTAMP_NTZcast is required for the predicate to be pushed to the index. Without it, the implicit type conversion causes a full table scan.
Why Column Order Matters
Consider what would happen if you reversed the columns to
INDEX (created_at, status, region):
- The index B-tree is sorted by
created_atfirst.
- A filter on
status = 'PENDING'cannot be pushed to the index seek position because
statusis not a leading key.
- The query would require scanning the entire time range to find matching statuses.
The rule is: order composite indexes to match your most common query patterns. Equality predicates go first, and the range predicate goes last.
Verify Index Selectivity
Before investing in an index, check how selective your predicate is:
-- How many distinct customer_ids? High = good selectivity SELECT APPROX_COUNT_DISTINCT(customer_id) AS distinct_customers FROM orders; -- Distribution of status values? Low cardinality -- index alone on status is weak SELECT status, COUNT(*) FROM orders GROUP BY status ORDER BY 2 DESC;
Note: A single-column index on a low-cardinality column like
status(only 4 values) is a poor standalone index because it still scans a large fraction of the table. It becomes more selective as the leading column of a composite index that also constrains
regionand
created_at.
Ordering within equality columns: Within the equality prefix of a composite index, higher-cardinality columns should generally lead. A boolean column like
is_active (2 distinct values) as the leading key means every seek still touches roughly half the index. A higher-cardinality column like
region (4 values) or
customer_id (10,000 values) narrows the seek range considerably.
-- Less effective: boolean column leads, large fraction of index scanned on every seek CREATE INDEX idx_poor ON orders (is_active, region, created_at); -- Better: higher-cardinality column leads, much smaller seek range CREATE INDEX idx_better ON orders (region, is_active, created_at);
Step 4: Covering Indexes with INCLUDE
When a query uses a secondary index, Snowflake performs two operations. First, it seeks through the index to find rows matching the WHERE clause. Second, it goes back to the main table to fetch the columns in the SELECT that are not part of the index key. That second step is called a probe scan, and it adds a row store round-trip for every row the index returns.
INCLUDE lets you store additional columns inside the index itself. When all columns referenced by a query are available in the index, Snowflake can skip the probe scan entirely and return results from the index alone.
Think of it this way: without
INCLUDE, the index is an address book -- it tells you where each row lives, then you go and fetch it. With
INCLUDE, the index carries a copy of the data you need, so you never leave the index to get your answer.
The queries above retrieve
order_id, customer_id, created_at, total_amount, but the index only stores
status,
region, and
created_at. For each row matched by the index, Hybrid Table storage must perform a probe scan back to the primary store to fetch the remaining columns (
customer_id,
total_amount).
For hot query paths with very tight latency requirements, you can eliminate this probe scan by using
INCLUDE columns.
-- Drop the existing index DROP INDEX orders.idx_orders_status_region_ts; -- Recreate with INCLUDE columns for the most common projected columns CREATE INDEX idx_orders_status_region_ts ON orders (status, region, created_at) INCLUDE (customer_id, total_amount);
Now re-run the query:
SELECT order_id, customer_id, created_at, total_amount FROM orders WHERE status = 'PENDING' AND region = 'US-EAST' AND created_at > DATEADD(DAY, -7, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ ORDER BY created_at DESC;
In the Query Profile, the IndexScan will no longer have a probe scan step above it -- the index itself provides all the projected columns. This eliminates the round-trip back to the primary store for each matching row.
When to Use INCLUDE
Use
INCLUDE when:
- The query path is very hot (thousands of executions per second)
- The projected columns are stable and predictable (always the same set)
- You want to minimize row store round-trips for latency-sensitive reads
Be aware that
INCLUDE columns increase the storage footprint of the index because those column values are stored twice (in the primary store and in the index). Do not use
INCLUDE for wide rows or infrequently-queried paths.
Step 5: Adding Indexes to a Live Table
In production, you will often need to add an index to a Hybrid Table that is already serving traffic. The
CREATE INDEX command builds the index concurrently, so reads and writes continue normally during the build.
Add a final index for the scenario where the fulfillment system needs all orders for a specific region sorted by creation time:
CREATE INDEX idx_orders_region_created ON orders (region, created_at);
Check the build status by running
SHOW INDEXES periodically. The index is live once the
status column shows
ACTIVE.
SHOW INDEXES IN TABLE orders;
Once all three builds complete, you should see three secondary indexes plus the primary key:
|Index Name
|Columns
|Is Unique
|Status
|SYS_INDEX_ORDERS_PRIMARY
|ORDER_ID
|Y
|ACTIVE
|IDX_ORDERS_CUSTOMER_ID
|CUSTOMER_ID
|N
|ACTIVE
|IDX_ORDERS_STATUS_REGION_TS
|STATUS, REGION, CREATED_AT
|N
|ACTIVE
|IDX_ORDERS_REGION_CREATED
|REGION, CREATED_AT
|N
|ACTIVE
Step 6: Reading Query Profiles for Index Diagnosis
The most important skill for operating a Hybrid Table workload is knowing how to quickly determine whether a query is using an index or performing a full scan.
The Three Scan Patterns
Run each of these queries and compare their profiles:
Pattern 1: Primary key lookup (fastest)
-- Direct PK lookup: TableScan, ROW_BASED, 1 row scanned SET SAMPLE_ORDER = (SELECT order_id FROM orders LIMIT 1); SELECT * FROM orders WHERE order_id = $SAMPLE_ORDER;
Expected profile:
TableScan operator, Scan Mode =
ROW_BASED, rows scanned = 1.
Pattern 2: Secondary index seek (fast)
-- Uses idx_orders_customer_id: IndexScan, ROW_BASED, ~50 rows scanned SELECT * FROM orders WHERE customer_id = 4200;
Expected profile:
IndexScan operator, Scan Mode =
ROW_BASED, index name visible in attributes.
Pattern 3: Full table scan (slow)
-- No index on total_amount: TableScan, COLUMN_BASED, 500K rows scanned SELECT * FROM orders WHERE total_amount > 1000;
Expected profile:
TableScan operator, Scan Mode =
COLUMN_BASED, rows scanned = ~500,000.
Quick Diagnostic Checklist
When a Hybrid Table query is slow, open the Query Profile and check the bottom-most operator:
|What You See
|What It Means
|Action
IndexScan,
ROW_BASED
|Index in use
|Check rows scanned -- may need more selective index
TableScan,
ROW_BASED
|PK lookup in use
|Normal for PK filters
TableScan,
COLUMN_BASED
|Full scan -- no index
|Add a secondary index for the WHERE clause column(s)
Also check the Profile Overview panel (deselect all operators) for a Hybrid Table Requests Throttling percentage. A high throttling percentage indicates too many requests are being sent to the row store simultaneously, which is often a sign of non-selective index scans.
Step 7: Index Anti-Patterns
The following patterns look like they should use an index but do not. Each causes a
COLUMN_BASED full table scan.
Anti-Pattern 1:
ILIKE (case-insensitive LIKE)
Avoid:
ILIKE always triggers a full table scan.
SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region ILIKE 'us%';
Better:
LIKE with a constant prefix is index-eligible.
SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region LIKE 'US%';
Best: Normalize case at write time and use an equality predicate at read time.
SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region = 'US-EAST';
Anti-Pattern 2: Function Applied to an Indexed Column
Avoid: Wrapping an indexed column in a function disqualifies the index.
SELECT * FROM orders WHERE LOWER(region) = 'us-east';
Do this instead: Store normalized values at write time and query without the function.
SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region = 'US-EAST';
Anti-Pattern 3: Non-Leading Column in Composite Index
The composite index is
(status, region, created_at). Querying on
region alone skips the leading column
status, so the index cannot be used.
Avoid:
SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region = 'EU';
Do this instead: Use the dedicated
idx_orders_region_created index, which has
region as its leading column.
SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region = 'EU' AND created_at > DATEADD(DAY, -30, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ;
Anti-Pattern 4: Range Predicate on a Non-Final Column
Avoid: Placing a range predicate before equality predicates in the index breaks the seek prefix. Only the columns before the gap can be used for seeking.
CREATE INDEX idx_bad ON orders (region, created_at, status); SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region LIKE 'US%' AND created_at > '2026-01-01' AND status = 'PENDING';
Only
region (via the LIKE prefix) benefits from this index. The predicates on
created_at and
status are applied as post-scan filters.
Do this instead: Equality predicates first, range predicate last.
-- idx_orders_status_region_ts (status, region, created_at) is the correct design SELECT * FROM orders WHERE status = 'PENDING' AND region = 'US-EAST' AND created_at > '2026-01-01'::TIMESTAMP_NTZ;
Anti-Pattern 5: Low-Cardinality Standalone Index
Avoid: An index on a column with very few distinct values (like
status with 4 values) still scans a large fraction of the table and provides little benefit on its own.
CREATE INDEX idx_status_only ON orders (status);
Do this instead: Combine the low-cardinality column with higher-cardinality columns in a composite index. The index
(status, region, created_at) seeks to a much smaller subset.
CREATE INDEX idx_orders_status_region_ts ON orders (status, region, created_at);
Anti-Pattern 6: Non-Deterministic Session Functions in Predicates
Functions like
CURRENT_USER(),
CURRENT_SESSION(),
CURRENT_ACCOUNT(), and
CURRENT_ROLE() are evaluated at runtime and cannot be pushed to an index access predicate. A query filtering on one of these functions directly will produce a
COLUMN_BASED full table scan regardless of whether an index exists on the column.
Avoid: Using a session function directly in the predicate.
CREATE INDEX idx_orders_created_by ON orders (created_by); -- COLUMN_BASED scan even with the index, because CURRENT_USER() cannot -- be pushed to an index access predicate at compile time SELECT * FROM orders WHERE created_by = CURRENT_USER();
Do this instead: Capture the value in a session variable first, then use the variable as the predicate.
SET active_user = CURRENT_USER(); SELECT * FROM orders WHERE created_by = $active_user;
Get Started Faster with Cortex Code
Duration: 1
Use these prompts in Cortex Code to apply this guide to your own schema:
"Analyze my Hybrid Table DDL and identify any secondary index anti-patterns. Suggest improvements based on HT index selection rules."
"I have a Hybrid Table with these queries: [paste queries]. Recommend the optimal composite index design, with equality columns first and range predicates last."
"Generate CREATE INDEX DDL for my Hybrid Table based on these WHERE clause predicates: [paste predicates]. Explain which selection rule applies to each."
Cleanup
USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS HT_INDEX_QS_DB; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS HT_INDEX_QS_WH; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE;
Conclusion and Resources
You have completed the Hybrid Tables Secondary Index Design quickstart. You can now:
- Create secondary indexes at table creation time and on live, active tables
- Order composite index columns correctly: equality predicates first, range predicate last
- Eliminate probe scans using
INCLUDEcolumns for high-throughput query paths
- Diagnose index usage by reading
IndexScanvs
TableScanoperators and
ROW_BASEDvs
COLUMN_BASEDscan modes in query profiles
- Avoid the anti-patterns (ILIKE, functions on indexed columns, non-leading column predicates) that force full table scans
Index Design Decision Summary
|Scenario
|Recommended Index
|Single-column equality lookups
INDEX idx (col)
|Multi-column equality + one range
INDEX idx (eq_col1, eq_col2, range_col)
|Hot read path, avoid probe scan
INDEX idx (key_cols) INCLUDE (projected_cols)
|Adding index to live table
CREATE INDEX idx ON table(col), then monitor with
SHOW INDEXES
|Low-cardinality column alone
|Combine with high-cardinality column as leading prefix
Need help with your Hybrid Table architecture? Book a 30-minute session with our specialist team to discuss your use case, review your schema design, or troubleshoot performance: Schedule a session
Related Resources
FAQ and Troubleshooting
Q: My query still shows COLUMN_BASED scan even after I created an index. Why?
Check these common causes in order:
- The index build may not be complete. Run
SHOW INDEXES IN TABLEand verify
status = ACTIVE.
- The predicate column may not match the leading column(s) of the index.
- You may have a data type mismatch (e.g., comparing
TIMESTAMP_LTZagainst a
TIMESTAMP_NTZindexed column). Add an explicit cast.
- The predicate may use a disqualifying pattern:
ILIKE, a function wrapping the column, or a non-deterministic session function.
Q: How many secondary indexes can I create on a single Hybrid Table?
There is no hard limit on the number of secondary indexes. However, each index adds write overhead (indexes are maintained synchronously on every INSERT/UPDATE/DELETE) and increases storage consumption. Balance read performance gains against write latency requirements.
Q: Should I use INCLUDE on every index?
No. INCLUDE columns duplicate data from the primary store into the index, increasing storage. Use INCLUDE only on hot query paths where the projected columns are stable and the latency savings justify the storage cost.
Q: Can I create an index on a VARIANT, ARRAY, OBJECT, or GEOGRAPHY column?
No. Geospatial data types (GEOGRAPHY, GEOMETRY), semi-structured types (ARRAY, OBJECT, VARIANT), and vector types (VECTOR) are not supported in indexed columns. These columns can exist in a Hybrid Table but cannot be part of a PRIMARY KEY or secondary index.
Q: What is the difference between IndexScan and TableScan with ROW_BASED mode?
TableScan with
ROW_BASED indicates a primary key lookup.
IndexScan with
ROW_BASED indicates a secondary index was used. Both are efficient row store operations.
TableScan with
COLUMN_BASED indicates a full scan of the object storage copy of the data (equivalent to a full table scan).
Q: My index build is stuck at BUILD IN PROGRESS. What should I do?
Only one index build can run at a time per table. If you submitted multiple
CREATE INDEX commands, they queue sequentially. Wait for each to complete before expecting the next to start. If a build appears stuck for an extended period, check for long-running transactions that may be blocking the build.
Q: Do bound variables affect index usage?
Bound variables (parameterized queries) do not change whether an index is used, but they are critical for performance. When you use bound variables, Snowflake can cache the compiled query plan and reuse it across executions. With string literals, each unique value produces a new plan compilation. For high-throughput OLTP workloads, always use bound variables.
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances