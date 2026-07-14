Secondary Index Design for Hybrid Tables

Overview

Note on Production Workloads: The SQL examples in this quickstart use string literals and session variables for clarity. Production OLTP workloads should use bound variables (parameterized queries) so Snowflake can cache and reuse query plans, which is critical for high-throughput workloads. See Hybrid Tables Best Practices and Performance Testing for Hybrid Tables.

A Hybrid Table stores its data in a row-oriented store. Queries against a Hybrid Table typically resolve to one of three access patterns: row-based primary-key access, row-based secondary-index access, or column-based scans, depending on predicates, indexes, and query shape.

Unlike standard Snowflake tables, which can use micro-partition pruning, result cache, and clustering, Hybrid Tables depend heavily on well-designed primary and secondary indexes, along with plan cache warm-up and warehouse cache, to achieve low latency.

This quickstart teaches you how to design secondary indexes correctly, validate them using query profiles, and avoid the most common index anti-patterns that cause full table scans.

Scenario

You are building the order management backend for an e-commerce platform. Orders are written by your application in real time and read by customer service agents, fulfillment systems, and operational dashboards. You will model this workload using Hybrid Tables and progressively improve query performance through index design.

What You Will Learn

How Hybrid Table indexes differ from standard table clustering

How to create single-column and composite secondary indexes

The equality-first, range-last rule for composite index column ordering

rule for composite index column ordering How to create covering indexes with INCLUDE columns to eliminate probe scans

with columns to eliminate probe scans How to add indexes to a live, actively-used Hybrid Table without downtime

How to read query profiles to confirm index usage

The predicates and patterns that disqualify a query from index use

Prerequisites

A Snowflake paid account in an AWS or Azure commercial region (Hybrid Tables are not available in GCP, government regions, or trial accounts)

Familiarity with SQL and Snowflake Snowsight

ACCOUNTADMIN is used in this quickstart to set up the role, warehouse, and database. Hybrid Tables can be created on any existing database or schema as long as your role has CREATE TABLE privileges on that schema — ACCOUNTADMIN is not required for the Hybrid Table itself. Contact your Snowflake administrator if you need CREATE TABLE granted on an existing schema.

privileges on that schema — ACCOUNTADMIN is not required for the Hybrid Table itself. Contact your Snowflake administrator if you need granted on an existing schema. To add secondary indexes to an existing Hybrid Table, the role must also have SELECT on the table

Note: Queries executed in Snowsight carry additional overhead compared to driver-based access. The absolute latency numbers you observe here will be higher than what your application achieves via JDBC/Python/Node.js. The relative difference between indexed and unindexed queries is the key signal to observe.

Setup

Open a new SQL Worksheet in Snowsight and run the following to create an isolated environment for this quickstart.

Create Role, Warehouse, and Database

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE ROLE HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE; GRANT ROLE HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE TO ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE WAREHOUSE HT_INDEX_QS_WH WAREHOUSE_SIZE = XSMALL AUTO_SUSPEND = 300 AUTO_RESUME = TRUE; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON WAREHOUSE HT_INDEX_QS_WH TO ROLE HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE; CREATE OR REPLACE DATABASE HT_INDEX_QS_DB; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON DATABASE HT_INDEX_QS_DB TO ROLE HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE; CREATE OR REPLACE SCHEMA HT_INDEX_QS_DB.ORDERS; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON SCHEMA HT_INDEX_QS_DB.ORDERS TO ROLE HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE; USE ROLE HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE; USE WAREHOUSE HT_INDEX_QS_WH; USE DATABASE HT_INDEX_QS_DB; USE SCHEMA ORDERS;

Create the Orders Table (No Secondary Indexes Yet)

You will start with a Hybrid Table that has only a primary key. The primary key creates an index automatically; all other columns will require full table scans until you add secondary indexes.

Note: In production, best practice is to define secondary indexes at table creation time using the INDEX clause in the CREATE HYBRID TABLE statement (e.g., INDEX idx_customer (customer_id) ). This quickstart adds indexes separately after the table is created so you can observe the before/after effect in query profiles. See Indexing Hybrid Tables for the inline syntax.

CREATE OR REPLACE HYBRID TABLE orders ( order_id NUMBER NOT NULL AUTOINCREMENT PRIMARY KEY, customer_id NUMBER NOT NULL, status VARCHAR(20) NOT NULL DEFAULT 'PENDING', region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, updated_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ, total_amount NUMBER(12,2) NOT NULL, created_by VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL );

Load Sample Data

Insert 500,000 orders spread across 10,000 customers, four statuses, and four regions, spanning the past 90 days.

INSERT INTO orders (customer_id, status, region, created_at, updated_at, total_amount, created_by) SELECT UNIFORM(1, 10000, RANDOM())::NUMBER AS customer_id, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('PENDING','SHIPPED','DELIVERED','CANCELLED') [UNIFORM(0, 3, RANDOM())]::VARCHAR AS status, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('US-EAST','US-WEST','EU','APAC') [UNIFORM(0, 3, RANDOM())]::VARCHAR AS region, DATEADD(SECOND, UNIFORM(0, 7776000, RANDOM()), DATEADD(DAY, -90, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) AS created_at, NULL AS updated_at, ROUND(UNIFORM(5.00, 2500.00, RANDOM()), 2) AS total_amount, 'user_' || UNIFORM(1, 500, RANDOM())::VARCHAR AS created_by FROM TABLE(GENERATOR(ROWCOUNT => 500000));

Confirm the row count:

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM orders; -- Expected: 500000

Confirm there are no secondary indexes yet:

SHOW INDEXES IN TABLE orders; -- Should show only the PRIMARY KEY index

Step 1: The Cost of a Missing Index

Before adding any secondary indexes, run a query that is typical for a customer service lookup: find all orders for a specific customer.

-- Pick a real customer_id from the data SET SAMPLE_CUSTOMER = (SELECT customer_id FROM orders LIMIT 1); -- Customer lookup: no secondary index exists SELECT order_id, status, created_at, total_amount FROM orders WHERE customer_id = $SAMPLE_CUSTOMER ORDER BY created_at DESC;

After this query runs, open the Query Profile in Snowsight (click the query ID, then select View Query Profile). Select the TableScan operator at the bottom of the plan tree.

You will see:

Attribute Value Scan Mode COLUMN_BASED Rows scanned ~500,000 (the entire table)

COLUMN_BASED scan mode means Snowflake could not use the row store or any index, so it fell back to scanning the object storage copy of the data. This is the equivalent of a full table scan on a traditional RDBMS.

Note: Any query on a Hybrid Table that does not filter on the primary key or a secondary index column will produce a COLUMN_BASED scan. For an OLTP workload with thousands of queries per second, this is the primary cause of high latency (hundreds of milliseconds instead of single-digit milliseconds).

Step 2: Single-Column Secondary Index

Add a secondary index on customer_id , the most frequent lookup predicate in this workload.

CREATE INDEX idx_orders_customer_id ON orders (customer_id);

The index is built concurrently, so the table remains available for reads and writes. Check the build status:

SHOW INDEXES IN TABLE orders; -- Wait until the status column shows ACTIVE for idx_orders_customer_id

Note: Only one index build can run at a time. If you submit multiple CREATE INDEX statements, they will queue.

Now re-run the same customer lookup:

SELECT order_id, status, created_at, total_amount FROM orders WHERE customer_id = $SAMPLE_CUSTOMER ORDER BY created_at DESC;

Open the Query Profile again. The plan tree now shows an IndexScan operator (not TableScan) at the bottom.

Attribute Value Scan Mode ROW_BASED Index name IDX_ORDERS_CUSTOMER_ID Access predicates ORDERS.CUSTOMER_ID = (:SFAP_PRE_NR_1) Rows scanned ~50 (rows matching that customer_id)

ROW_BASED scan mode with an IndexScan means the query went directly to the relevant rows in the row store, with no full scan. You should see a significant latency improvement; exact numbers vary by data distribution, row count, and warehouse state.

How It Works

When you create idx_orders_customer_id , Hybrid Table storage builds a separate B-tree structure in the row store keyed by customer_id . When a query filters on customer_id = <value> , the query optimizer seeks directly to matching entries in this index B-tree, then fetches only those rows from the primary store. The number of rows scanned is proportional to how many orders that customer has, not the total table size.

Step 3: Composite Indexes: Equality First, Range Last

A common operational query is: find all PENDING orders in a specific region, created in the last 7 days. This query has:

Two equality predicates ( status , region )

, ) One range predicate ( created_at > )

The column ordering in a composite index matters. The rule is:

Rule: Equality predicates come first. A range predicate comes last. Only one range predicate can benefit from the index.

Correct Design

CREATE INDEX idx_orders_status_region_ts ON orders (status, region, created_at);

This index can be used when:

Querying on status alone

alone Querying on status + region

+ Querying on status + region + a range on created_at

Run the operational query:

SELECT order_id, customer_id, created_at, total_amount FROM orders WHERE status = 'PENDING' AND region = 'US-EAST' AND created_at > DATEADD(DAY, -7, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ ORDER BY created_at DESC;

The query profile will show an IndexScan on IDX_ORDERS_STATUS_REGION_TS with all three predicates pushed as access predicates.

Note: Predicate values must match the data type of the indexed column. CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() returns TIMESTAMP_LTZ . Since created_at is declared as TIMESTAMP_NTZ , the ::TIMESTAMP_NTZ cast is required for the predicate to be pushed to the index. Without it, the implicit type conversion causes a full table scan.

Why Column Order Matters

Consider what would happen if you reversed the columns to INDEX (created_at, status, region) :

The index B-tree is sorted by created_at first.

first. A filter on status = 'PENDING' cannot be pushed to the index seek position because status is not a leading key.

be pushed to the index seek position because is not a leading key. The query would require scanning the entire time range to find matching statuses.

The rule is: order composite indexes to match your most common query patterns. Equality predicates go first, and the range predicate goes last.

Verify Index Selectivity

Before investing in an index, check how selective your predicate is:

-- How many distinct customer_ids? High = good selectivity SELECT APPROX_COUNT_DISTINCT(customer_id) AS distinct_customers FROM orders; -- Distribution of status values? Low cardinality -- index alone on status is weak SELECT status, COUNT(*) FROM orders GROUP BY status ORDER BY 2 DESC;

Note: A single-column index on a low-cardinality column like status (only 4 values) is a poor standalone index because it still scans a large fraction of the table. It becomes more selective as the leading column of a composite index that also constrains region and created_at .

Ordering within equality columns: Within the equality prefix of a composite index, higher-cardinality columns should generally lead. A boolean column like is_active (2 distinct values) as the leading key means every seek still touches roughly half the index. A higher-cardinality column like region (4 values) or customer_id (10,000 values) narrows the seek range considerably.

-- Less effective: boolean column leads, large fraction of index scanned on every seek CREATE INDEX idx_poor ON orders (is_active, region, created_at); -- Better: higher-cardinality column leads, much smaller seek range CREATE INDEX idx_better ON orders (region, is_active, created_at);

Step 4: Covering Indexes with INCLUDE

When a query uses a secondary index, Snowflake performs two operations. First, it seeks through the index to find rows matching the WHERE clause. Second, it goes back to the main table to fetch the columns in the SELECT that are not part of the index key. That second step is called a probe scan, and it adds a row store round-trip for every row the index returns.

INCLUDE lets you store additional columns inside the index itself. When all columns referenced by a query are available in the index, Snowflake can skip the probe scan entirely and return results from the index alone.

Think of it this way: without INCLUDE , the index is an address book -- it tells you where each row lives, then you go and fetch it. With INCLUDE , the index carries a copy of the data you need, so you never leave the index to get your answer.

The queries above retrieve order_id, customer_id, created_at, total_amount , but the index only stores status , region , and created_at . For each row matched by the index, Hybrid Table storage must perform a probe scan back to the primary store to fetch the remaining columns ( customer_id , total_amount ).

For hot query paths with very tight latency requirements, you can eliminate this probe scan by using INCLUDE columns.

-- Drop the existing index DROP INDEX orders.idx_orders_status_region_ts; -- Recreate with INCLUDE columns for the most common projected columns CREATE INDEX idx_orders_status_region_ts ON orders (status, region, created_at) INCLUDE (customer_id, total_amount);

Now re-run the query:

SELECT order_id, customer_id, created_at, total_amount FROM orders WHERE status = 'PENDING' AND region = 'US-EAST' AND created_at > DATEADD(DAY, -7, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ ORDER BY created_at DESC;

In the Query Profile, the IndexScan will no longer have a probe scan step above it -- the index itself provides all the projected columns. This eliminates the round-trip back to the primary store for each matching row.

When to Use INCLUDE

Use INCLUDE when:

The query path is very hot (thousands of executions per second)

The projected columns are stable and predictable (always the same set)

You want to minimize row store round-trips for latency-sensitive reads

Be aware that INCLUDE columns increase the storage footprint of the index because those column values are stored twice (in the primary store and in the index). Do not use INCLUDE for wide rows or infrequently-queried paths.

Step 5: Adding Indexes to a Live Table

In production, you will often need to add an index to a Hybrid Table that is already serving traffic. The CREATE INDEX command builds the index concurrently, so reads and writes continue normally during the build.

Add a final index for the scenario where the fulfillment system needs all orders for a specific region sorted by creation time:

CREATE INDEX idx_orders_region_created ON orders (region, created_at);

Check the build status by running SHOW INDEXES periodically. The index is live once the status column shows ACTIVE .

SHOW INDEXES IN TABLE orders;

Once all three builds complete, you should see three secondary indexes plus the primary key:

Index Name Columns Is Unique Status SYS_INDEX_ORDERS_PRIMARY ORDER_ID Y ACTIVE IDX_ORDERS_CUSTOMER_ID CUSTOMER_ID N ACTIVE IDX_ORDERS_STATUS_REGION_TS STATUS, REGION, CREATED_AT N ACTIVE IDX_ORDERS_REGION_CREATED REGION, CREATED_AT N ACTIVE

Step 6: Reading Query Profiles for Index Diagnosis

The most important skill for operating a Hybrid Table workload is knowing how to quickly determine whether a query is using an index or performing a full scan.

The Three Scan Patterns

Run each of these queries and compare their profiles:

Pattern 1: Primary key lookup (fastest)

-- Direct PK lookup: TableScan, ROW_BASED, 1 row scanned SET SAMPLE_ORDER = (SELECT order_id FROM orders LIMIT 1); SELECT * FROM orders WHERE order_id = $SAMPLE_ORDER;

Expected profile: TableScan operator, Scan Mode = ROW_BASED , rows scanned = 1.

Pattern 2: Secondary index seek (fast)

-- Uses idx_orders_customer_id: IndexScan, ROW_BASED, ~50 rows scanned SELECT * FROM orders WHERE customer_id = 4200;

Expected profile: IndexScan operator, Scan Mode = ROW_BASED , index name visible in attributes.

Pattern 3: Full table scan (slow)

-- No index on total_amount: TableScan, COLUMN_BASED, 500K rows scanned SELECT * FROM orders WHERE total_amount > 1000;

Expected profile: TableScan operator, Scan Mode = COLUMN_BASED , rows scanned = ~500,000.

Quick Diagnostic Checklist

When a Hybrid Table query is slow, open the Query Profile and check the bottom-most operator:

What You See What It Means Action IndexScan , ROW_BASED Index in use Check rows scanned -- may need more selective index TableScan , ROW_BASED PK lookup in use Normal for PK filters TableScan , COLUMN_BASED Full scan -- no index Add a secondary index for the WHERE clause column(s)

Also check the Profile Overview panel (deselect all operators) for a Hybrid Table Requests Throttling percentage. A high throttling percentage indicates too many requests are being sent to the row store simultaneously, which is often a sign of non-selective index scans.

Step 7: Index Anti-Patterns

The following patterns look like they should use an index but do not. Each causes a COLUMN_BASED full table scan.

Anti-Pattern 1: ILIKE (case-insensitive LIKE)

Avoid: ILIKE always triggers a full table scan.

SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region ILIKE 'us%';

Better: LIKE with a constant prefix is index-eligible.

SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region LIKE 'US%';

Best: Normalize case at write time and use an equality predicate at read time.

SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region = 'US-EAST';

Anti-Pattern 2: Function Applied to an Indexed Column

Avoid: Wrapping an indexed column in a function disqualifies the index.

SELECT * FROM orders WHERE LOWER(region) = 'us-east';

Do this instead: Store normalized values at write time and query without the function.

SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region = 'US-EAST';

Anti-Pattern 3: Non-Leading Column in Composite Index

The composite index is (status, region, created_at) . Querying on region alone skips the leading column status , so the index cannot be used.

Avoid:

SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region = 'EU';

Do this instead: Use the dedicated idx_orders_region_created index, which has region as its leading column.

SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region = 'EU' AND created_at > DATEADD(DAY, -30, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ;

Anti-Pattern 4: Range Predicate on a Non-Final Column

Avoid: Placing a range predicate before equality predicates in the index breaks the seek prefix. Only the columns before the gap can be used for seeking.

CREATE INDEX idx_bad ON orders (region, created_at, status); SELECT * FROM orders WHERE region LIKE 'US%' AND created_at > '2026-01-01' AND status = 'PENDING';

Only region (via the LIKE prefix) benefits from this index. The predicates on created_at and status are applied as post-scan filters.

Do this instead: Equality predicates first, range predicate last.

-- idx_orders_status_region_ts (status, region, created_at) is the correct design SELECT * FROM orders WHERE status = 'PENDING' AND region = 'US-EAST' AND created_at > '2026-01-01'::TIMESTAMP_NTZ;

Anti-Pattern 5: Low-Cardinality Standalone Index

Avoid: An index on a column with very few distinct values (like status with 4 values) still scans a large fraction of the table and provides little benefit on its own.

CREATE INDEX idx_status_only ON orders (status);

Do this instead: Combine the low-cardinality column with higher-cardinality columns in a composite index. The index (status, region, created_at) seeks to a much smaller subset.

CREATE INDEX idx_orders_status_region_ts ON orders (status, region, created_at);

Anti-Pattern 6: Non-Deterministic Session Functions in Predicates

Functions like CURRENT_USER() , CURRENT_SESSION() , CURRENT_ACCOUNT() , and CURRENT_ROLE() are evaluated at runtime and cannot be pushed to an index access predicate. A query filtering on one of these functions directly will produce a COLUMN_BASED full table scan regardless of whether an index exists on the column.

Avoid: Using a session function directly in the predicate.

CREATE INDEX idx_orders_created_by ON orders (created_by); -- COLUMN_BASED scan even with the index, because CURRENT_USER() cannot -- be pushed to an index access predicate at compile time SELECT * FROM orders WHERE created_by = CURRENT_USER();

Do this instead: Capture the value in a session variable first, then use the variable as the predicate.

SET active_user = CURRENT_USER(); SELECT * FROM orders WHERE created_by = $active_user;

Get Started Faster with Cortex Code

Duration: 1

Use these prompts in Cortex Code to apply this guide to your own schema:

"Analyze my Hybrid Table DDL and identify any secondary index anti-patterns. Suggest improvements based on HT index selection rules."

"I have a Hybrid Table with these queries: [paste queries]. Recommend the optimal composite index design, with equality columns first and range predicates last."

"Generate CREATE INDEX DDL for my Hybrid Table based on these WHERE clause predicates: [paste predicates]. Explain which selection rule applies to each."

Cleanup

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS HT_INDEX_QS_DB; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS HT_INDEX_QS_WH; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS HT_INDEX_QS_ROLE;

Conclusion and Resources

You have completed the Hybrid Tables Secondary Index Design quickstart. You can now:

Create secondary indexes at table creation time and on live, active tables

at table creation time and on live, active tables Order composite index columns correctly: equality predicates first, range predicate last

correctly: equality predicates first, range predicate last Eliminate probe scans using INCLUDE columns for high-throughput query paths

using columns for high-throughput query paths Diagnose index usage by reading IndexScan vs TableScan operators and ROW_BASED vs COLUMN_BASED scan modes in query profiles

by reading vs operators and vs scan modes in query profiles Avoid the anti-patterns (ILIKE, functions on indexed columns, non-leading column predicates) that force full table scans

Index Design Decision Summary

Scenario Recommended Index Single-column equality lookups INDEX idx (col) Multi-column equality + one range INDEX idx (eq_col1, eq_col2, range_col) Hot read path, avoid probe scan INDEX idx (key_cols) INCLUDE (projected_cols) Adding index to live table CREATE INDEX idx ON table(col) , then monitor with SHOW INDEXES Low-cardinality column alone Combine with high-cardinality column as leading prefix

Need help with your Hybrid Table architecture? Book a 30-minute session with our specialist team to discuss your use case, review your schema design, or troubleshoot performance: Schedule a session

Related Resources

FAQ and Troubleshooting

Q: My query still shows COLUMN_BASED scan even after I created an index. Why?

Check these common causes in order:

The index build may not be complete. Run SHOW INDEXES IN TABLE and verify status = ACTIVE . The predicate column may not match the leading column(s) of the index. You may have a data type mismatch (e.g., comparing TIMESTAMP_LTZ against a TIMESTAMP_NTZ indexed column). Add an explicit cast. The predicate may use a disqualifying pattern: ILIKE , a function wrapping the column, or a non-deterministic session function.

Q: How many secondary indexes can I create on a single Hybrid Table?

There is no hard limit on the number of secondary indexes. However, each index adds write overhead (indexes are maintained synchronously on every INSERT/UPDATE/DELETE) and increases storage consumption. Balance read performance gains against write latency requirements.

Q: Should I use INCLUDE on every index?

No. INCLUDE columns duplicate data from the primary store into the index, increasing storage. Use INCLUDE only on hot query paths where the projected columns are stable and the latency savings justify the storage cost.

Q: Can I create an index on a VARIANT, ARRAY, OBJECT, or GEOGRAPHY column?

No. Geospatial data types (GEOGRAPHY, GEOMETRY), semi-structured types (ARRAY, OBJECT, VARIANT), and vector types (VECTOR) are not supported in indexed columns. These columns can exist in a Hybrid Table but cannot be part of a PRIMARY KEY or secondary index.

Q: What is the difference between IndexScan and TableScan with ROW_BASED mode?

TableScan with ROW_BASED indicates a primary key lookup. IndexScan with ROW_BASED indicates a secondary index was used. Both are efficient row store operations. TableScan with COLUMN_BASED indicates a full scan of the object storage copy of the data (equivalent to a full table scan).

Q: My index build is stuck at BUILD IN PROGRESS. What should I do?

Only one index build can run at a time per table. If you submitted multiple CREATE INDEX commands, they queue sequentially. Wait for each to complete before expecting the next to start. If a build appears stuck for an extended period, check for long-running transactions that may be blocking the build.

Q: Do bound variables affect index usage?