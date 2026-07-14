Streaming and Change Detection Patterns for Hybrid Tables

Overview

Note on Production Workloads: The SQL in this quickstart uses string literals for clarity. Production OLTP workloads should use bound variables (parameterized queries). See Hybrid Tables Best Practices.

Hybrid Tables do not support Streams. If your workload needs change tracking, incremental processing, or real-time event delivery, you need alternative patterns. This guide covers four:

HT as Ingest Buffer — use the HT's PRIMARY KEY for exactly-once deduplication on high-frequency streaming ingest, then flush to a columnar standard table for aggregation and delivery Watermark-Based Change Detection — detect changed rows without Streams using an updated_at timestamp watermark Outbound Event Notifications — publish events from Hybrid Table data to external systems (SNS, webhooks) Sharded Buffer + Interactive Analytics — split writes across multiple databases to exceed the 16K ops/sec per-database quota, then serve via Interactive Tables for sub-100ms analytical queries

Patterns in This Guide

Pattern Freshness Best For HT Ingest Buffer + Real-Time Rollup 30 seconds Kafka/IoT/financial streaming where exactly-once and fresh aggregations matter Watermark CDC Minutes Incremental MERGE for downstream consumers Outbound Event Notifications ~1 minute Kafka consumers, microservices, alerting Sharded Buffer + Interactive Analytics 30s write → 60s IA High-throughput streaming (>16K ops/sec) with sub-100ms analytical serving

Other Guides in This Series

Analytics Patterns — Task snapshot, Dynamic Tables, MVs, Precomputed KPI serving

— Task snapshot, Dynamic Tables, MVs, Precomputed KPI serving Data Management and Operations — Fan-in aggregation, hot/cold tiering, monitoring

Prerequisites

A Snowflake paid account in an AWS or Azure commercial region

Familiarity with Snowflake Tasks and Snowflake Scripting

Setup

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE ROLE HT_STREAMING_QS_ROLE; GRANT ROLE HT_STREAMING_QS_ROLE TO ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE WAREHOUSE HT_STREAMING_QS_WH WAREHOUSE_SIZE = XSMALL AUTO_SUSPEND = 300 AUTO_RESUME = TRUE; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON WAREHOUSE HT_STREAMING_QS_WH TO ROLE HT_STREAMING_QS_ROLE; CREATE OR REPLACE DATABASE HT_STREAMING_QS_DB; GRANT OWNERSHIP ON DATABASE HT_STREAMING_QS_DB TO ROLE HT_STREAMING_QS_ROLE; USE ROLE HT_STREAMING_QS_ROLE; CREATE OR REPLACE SCHEMA HT_STREAMING_QS_DB.DATA; USE WAREHOUSE HT_STREAMING_QS_WH; USE DATABASE HT_STREAMING_QS_DB; USE SCHEMA DATA;

Step 1: HT as Ingest Buffer with Real-Time Rollup and Data Share Delivery

This pattern addresses high-frequency streaming workloads (Kafka, IoT, financial tick data) where you need:

Exactly-once delivery — duplicate messages from the producer are silently rejected

— duplicate messages from the producer are silently rejected Fresh aggregated view — a rollup that updates every 30 seconds

— a rollup that updates every 30 seconds Simple consumer delivery — live SQL via Data Share instead of CSV file export

The key insight: the Hybrid Table is NOT the permanent store. Its PRIMARY KEY enforces deduplication on ingest. A 30-second serverless Task flushes new rows to a clustered standard table, computes the rollup there (columnar GROUP BY is 50-100x faster than KV storage), and the HT is intentionally kept to a short rolling window.

Why This Matters for Performance

A naive approach runs the cumulative aggregation directly on the Hybrid Table. As rows accumulate through the session, the GROUP BY must scan an ever-growing dataset through the row store. At 500K rows the scan may take 17 seconds; at 2.35M rows (mid-session) it can take 35 seconds — far past any reasonable SLA. Moving the aggregation to columnar storage reduces this to ~136ms at 500K rows.

Create the Tables

-- HT: ingest buffer and dedup gate (PK = exactly-once) CREATE OR REPLACE HYBRID TABLE events_ht ( event_id VARCHAR NOT NULL, source_id VARCHAR NOT NULL, event_type VARCHAR NOT NULL, region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, value NUMBER(12,4) NOT NULL, event_ts TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (event_id), INDEX idx_events_source_ts (source_id, event_ts) ); -- Standard table: permanent columnar record, clustered for range scans CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE raw_events_st ( event_id VARCHAR NOT NULL, source_id VARCHAR NOT NULL, event_type VARCHAR NOT NULL, region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, value NUMBER(12,4) NOT NULL, event_ts TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, ingested_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() ) CLUSTER BY (event_type, event_ts); -- Rollup table: TRANSIENT + 0-day retention = zero storage churn CREATE OR REPLACE TRANSIENT TABLE events_rollup ( event_type VARCHAR NOT NULL, region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, event_count NUMBER NOT NULL, total_value NUMBER(12,4) NOT NULL, min_value NUMBER(12,4) NOT NULL, max_value NUMBER(12,4) NOT NULL, window_start TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, last_updated TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL ) DATA_RETENTION_TIME_IN_DAYS = 0; -- Checkpoint: tracks the last-flushed timestamp per day CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE events_checkpoint ( window_date DATE NOT NULL, last_flush_ts TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (window_date) ); INSERT INTO events_checkpoint VALUES (CURRENT_DATE(), '1970-01-01'::TIMESTAMP_NTZ);

Load Sample Data

INSERT INTO events_ht (event_id, source_id, event_type, region, value, event_ts) SELECT 'evt_' || SEQ4()::VARCHAR, 'src_' || UNIFORM(1, 100, RANDOM())::VARCHAR, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('CLICK','VIEW','PURCHASE','CANCEL')[UNIFORM(0,3,RANDOM())]::VARCHAR, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('US-EAST','US-WEST','EU','APAC')[UNIFORM(0,3,RANDOM())]::VARCHAR, ROUND(UNIFORM(0.01, 999.99, RANDOM()), 4), DATEADD(SECOND, UNIFORM(0, 3600, RANDOM()), DATEADD(HOUR, -2, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()))::TIMESTAMP_NTZ FROM TABLE(GENERATOR(ROWCOUNT => 100000));

Create the 30-Second Serverless Task

CREATE OR REPLACE TASK events_pipeline_30s SCHEDULE = '30 SECONDS' USER_TASK_MANAGED_INITIAL_WAREHOUSE_SIZE = 'XSMALL' AS DECLARE v_today DATE := CURRENT_DATE(); v_now TIMESTAMP_NTZ := CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()::TIMESTAMP_NTZ; v_checkpoint TIMESTAMP_NTZ; BEGIN SELECT last_flush_ts INTO v_checkpoint FROM events_checkpoint WHERE window_date = :v_today; -- Delta flush: only new rows since last checkpoint (index seek via idx_events_source_ts) INSERT INTO raw_events_st (event_id, source_id, event_type, region, value, event_ts) SELECT event_id, source_id, event_type, region, value, event_ts FROM events_ht WHERE event_ts > :v_checkpoint AND event_ts <= :v_now; -- Cumulative rollup on columnar ST (~100ms at 500K rows) -- INSERT OVERWRITE atomically replaces rows — no DELETE+INSERT micro-partition churn INSERT OVERWRITE INTO events_rollup SELECT event_type, region, COUNT(*) AS event_count, SUM(value) AS total_value, MIN(value) AS min_value, MAX(value) AS max_value, MIN(event_ts) AS window_start, :v_now AS last_updated FROM raw_events_st WHERE event_ts::DATE = :v_today GROUP BY event_type, region; -- Advance checkpoint MERGE INTO events_checkpoint AS tgt USING (SELECT :v_today AS window_date, :v_now AS last_flush_ts) AS src ON tgt.window_date = src.window_date WHEN MATCHED THEN UPDATE SET tgt.last_flush_ts = src.last_flush_ts WHEN NOT MATCHED THEN INSERT (window_date, last_flush_ts) VALUES (src.window_date, src.last_flush_ts); END; ALTER TASK events_pipeline_30s RESUME;

Why INSERT OVERWRITE + TRANSIENT table? Refreshing a rollup table 2,880 times per day (30s intervals) with DELETE + INSERT accumulates deleted micro-partitions in Time Travel storage. INSERT OVERWRITE atomically replaces data without creating Time Travel overhead. DATA_RETENTION_TIME_IN_DAYS = 0 on a TRANSIENT table eliminates Fail-safe storage entirely — the rollup is always recomputable from raw_events_st .

Verify and Pause

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM raw_events_st; SELECT * FROM events_rollup ORDER BY total_value DESC; SELECT * FROM events_checkpoint; ALTER TASK events_pipeline_30s SUSPEND;

Keep the HT Buffer Small (Purge Task)

Once raw_events_st is the permanent record, purge old HT rows hourly. A small HT means fast ingest, fast dedup, and fast platform maintenance:

CREATE OR REPLACE TASK purge_ht_buffer SCHEDULE = 'USING CRON 0 * * * * UTC' USER_TASK_MANAGED_INITIAL_WAREHOUSE_SIZE = 'XSMALL' AS DELETE FROM events_ht WHERE event_ts < DATEADD(HOUR, -4, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ;

Deliver via Data Share

Replace file-based export with a live SQL share — no CSV, no polling, always current:

-- Run as ACCOUNTADMIN CREATE SHARE events_data_share; GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE HT_STREAMING_QS_DB TO SHARE events_data_share; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA HT_STREAMING_QS_DB.DATA TO SHARE events_data_share; GRANT SELECT ON TABLE HT_STREAMING_QS_DB.DATA.events_rollup TO SHARE events_data_share; -- ALTER SHARE events_data_share ADD ACCOUNTS = <consumer_account>;

For the application-side Kafka ingest pattern (Spring Boot + JDBC batch inserts into HT), see the Connecting Applications to Hybrid Tables quickstart.

Optional: Add Interactive Analytics for Sub-100ms Analytical Serving

If your consumers need sub-100ms analytical queries (GROUP BY, aggregations, time-range scans) at high concurrency — such as real-time dashboards, data APIs, or agentic AI workloads — add an Interactive Analytics layer on top of raw_events_st .

Interactive Tables are Dynamic Tables optimized for low-latency serving. They auto-refresh from your Standard Table and are queried through a specialized Interactive Warehouse with pre-warmed caches.

-- Create an Interactive Warehouse (specialized for low-latency, high-concurrency) CREATE OR REPLACE INTERACTIVE WAREHOUSE events_ia_wh; -- Create an Interactive Table sourcing from the standard table -- TARGET_LAG = '1 minute' (minimum is 60 seconds) CREATE OR REPLACE INTERACTIVE TABLE events_rollup_it CLUSTER BY (event_type, region) TARGET_LAG = '1 minute' WAREHOUSE = HT_STREAMING_QS_WH AS SELECT event_type, region, COUNT(*) AS event_count, SUM(value) AS total_value, MIN(value) AS min_value, MAX(value) AS max_value, MIN(event_ts) AS window_start, MAX(event_ts) AS window_end FROM raw_events_st WHERE event_ts::DATE = CURRENT_DATE() GROUP BY event_type, region; -- Add the Interactive Table to the Interactive Warehouse (warms the cache) ALTER WAREHOUSE events_ia_wh ADD TABLES (events_rollup_it); -- Query through the Interactive Warehouse for sub-100ms latency USE WAREHOUSE events_ia_wh; SELECT * FROM events_rollup_it WHERE event_type = 'PURCHASE' ORDER BY total_value DESC;

Key constraints: Interactive Tables cannot source from Hybrid Tables — they must source from Standard Tables (which is why the HT → ST flush step is essential)

TARGET_LAG minimum is 60 seconds

minimum is 60 seconds Interactive Warehouses can only query Interactive Tables — you cannot mix table types in a single query

query Interactive Tables — you cannot mix table types in a single query The Interactive Warehouse is always-on with pre-warmed caches; size it based on concurrency requirements

This gives you three query paths in the final architecture:

Path Target Latency Use Case HT point lookup events_ht Sub-50ms Get specific event by PK Interactive Analytics events_rollup_it via IA Warehouse Sub-100ms Dashboards, APIs, aggregations Standard Warehouse raw_events_st 200ms–seconds Ad-hoc analytics, heavy scans

Step 2: Change Detection Without Streams

Streams are not supported on Hybrid Tables. The timestamp watermark pattern detects changed rows using an updated_at column.

Create the Orders Table and Mirror

CREATE OR REPLACE HYBRID TABLE orders ( order_id NUMBER NOT NULL, customer_id NUMBER NOT NULL, status VARCHAR(20) NOT NULL DEFAULT 'PENDING', region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, updated_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ, total_amount NUMBER(12,2) NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (order_id), INDEX idx_orders_customer_id (customer_id) ) AS SELECT SEQ4(), UNIFORM(1, 10000, RANDOM())::NUMBER, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('PENDING','SHIPPED','DELIVERED','CANCELLED')[UNIFORM(0,3,RANDOM())]::VARCHAR, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT('US-EAST','US-WEST','EU','APAC')[UNIFORM(0,3,RANDOM())]::VARCHAR, DATEADD(SECOND, UNIFORM(0,7776000,RANDOM()), DATEADD(DAY,-90,CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()))::TIMESTAMP_NTZ, NULL::TIMESTAMP_NTZ, ROUND(UNIFORM(5.00,2500.00,RANDOM()),2) FROM TABLE(GENERATOR(ROWCOUNT => 500000)); CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE orders_mirror ( order_id NUMBER NOT NULL, customer_id NUMBER NOT NULL, status VARCHAR(20) NOT NULL, region VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, created_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, updated_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ, total_amount NUMBER(12,2) NOT NULL, snapshot_ts TIMESTAMP_NTZ DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() ); INSERT INTO orders_mirror (order_id, customer_id, status, region, created_at, updated_at, total_amount) SELECT order_id, customer_id, status, region, created_at, updated_at, total_amount FROM orders; CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE sync_watermarks ( table_name VARCHAR NOT NULL, last_sync_ts TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL ); INSERT INTO sync_watermarks VALUES ('orders', '2000-01-01'::TIMESTAMP_NTZ);

Simulate Updates

UPDATE orders SET status = 'SHIPPED', updated_at = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()::TIMESTAMP_NTZ WHERE order_id IN (SELECT order_id FROM orders WHERE status = 'PENDING' LIMIT 100);

Incremental MERGE with Watermark

SET last_watermark = (SELECT last_sync_ts FROM sync_watermarks WHERE table_name = 'orders'); SET current_watermark = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()::TIMESTAMP_NTZ; MERGE INTO orders_mirror AS tgt USING ( SELECT * FROM orders WHERE updated_at > $last_watermark OR created_at > $last_watermark ) AS src ON tgt.order_id = src.order_id WHEN MATCHED THEN UPDATE SET tgt.status = src.status, tgt.updated_at = src.updated_at, tgt.total_amount = src.total_amount, tgt.snapshot_ts = $current_watermark WHEN NOT MATCHED THEN INSERT (order_id, customer_id, status, region, created_at, updated_at, total_amount, snapshot_ts) VALUES (src.order_id, src.customer_id, src.status, src.region, src.created_at, src.updated_at, src.total_amount, $current_watermark); UPDATE sync_watermarks SET last_sync_ts = $current_watermark WHERE table_name = 'orders';

Requirements for This Pattern

The HT must have an updated_at column that your application sets on every UPDATE

column that your application sets on every UPDATE Without updated_at , run a full MERGE periodically as a safety net

, run a full MERGE periodically as a safety net A secondary index on updated_at is not required but helps limit the scan scope

Step 3: Outbound Event Notifications

For systems that need near-real-time event delivery from HT changes — Kafka consumers, microservices, alerting — Snowflake can publish notifications to cloud queues and webhooks via Notification Integrations.

Note: This covers outbound delivery from Snowflake to external systems. For inbound Kafka ingest into HT, see Step 1 of this guide and the Connecting Applications to Hybrid Tables quickstart.

Create a Notification Integration (AWS SNS)

-- Run as ACCOUNTADMIN; replace ARNs with your actual values USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE NOTIFICATION INTEGRATION orders_sns_integration TYPE = QUEUE NOTIFICATION_PROVIDER = AWS_SNS DIRECTION = OUTBOUND AWS_SNS_TOPIC_ARN = 'arn:aws:sns:us-east-1:123456789012:order-events' AWS_SNS_ROLE_ARN = 'arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/snowflake-sns-role'; GRANT USAGE ON INTEGRATION orders_sns_integration TO ROLE HT_STREAMING_QS_ROLE; USE ROLE HT_STREAMING_QS_ROLE;

Task-Based Event Publisher

CREATE OR REPLACE TASK publish_order_events WAREHOUSE = HT_STREAMING_QS_WH SCHEDULE = '1 MINUTES' AS DECLARE new_orders NUMBER; BEGIN SELECT COUNT(*) INTO new_orders FROM orders WHERE created_at > DATEADD(MINUTE, -1, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ; IF (new_orders > 0) THEN CALL SYSTEM$SEND_SNOWFLAKE_NOTIFICATION( SNOWFLAKE.NOTIFICATION.TEXT_PLAIN( :new_orders || ' new orders in the last minute' ), SNOWFLAKE.NOTIFICATION.INTEGRATION('orders_sns_integration') ); END IF; END;

Note: This pattern provides ~1-minute event granularity. For true sub-second event streaming, publish events directly from the application layer (before or in addition to the HT write) rather than polling Snowflake.

Webhook Alternative (Slack / Teams)

-- CREATE NOTIFICATION INTEGRATION orders_webhook -- TYPE = WEBHOOK -- WEBHOOK_URL = 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/...' -- WEBHOOK_BODY_TEMPLATE = '{"text": "SNOWFLAKE_WEBHOOK_MESSAGE"}' -- WEBHOOK_HEADERS = ('Content-Type'='application/json');

Step 4: Sharded Ingest Buffer with Interactive Analytics Serving

This pattern extends Step 1 to handle workloads that exceed the 16,000 ops/sec per-database Hybrid Table quota — such as high-frequency financial event streaming (25K+ events/sec). The key insight: split the write path across multiple databases (each with its own quota), use a serverless Task to consolidate into a serving layer, and optionally accelerate analytical reads with Interactive Analytics.

When You Need This Pattern

Write throughput exceeds 16,000 ops/sec (the per-database HT hard ceiling)

You need exactly-once deduplication AND fast analytical queries on the same data

Multiple event types or partitions can be routed independently

The serving layer must support both sub-50ms point lookups AND sub-100ms analytical queries

Architecture Overview

Kafka / Event Source (25K+ events/sec) ↓ Application Router (route by event_type or partition key) ↓ ↓ ↓ ┌──────────┐ ┌──────────┐ ┌──────────┐ │ Buffer │ │ Buffer │ │ Buffer │ ← 3 HT databases (DATA_RETENTION=0) │ DB 1 │ │ DB 2 │ │ DB 3 │ 16K ops/sec quota each = 48K combined └────┬─────┘ └────┬─────┘ └────┬─────┘ └─────────────┼─────────────┘ ↓ 30s Serverless Task (cross-database read) ↙ ↘ ┌────────────────┐ ┌────────────────────┐ │ Serving HT │ │ History ST │ ← Durable serving + columnar archive │ (current state)│ │ (18-month history) │ └────────────────┘ └────────┬───────────┘ ↓ ┌────────────────────┐ │ Interactive Tables │ ← Auto-refresh (1 min TARGET_LAG) │ + IA Warehouse │ Sub-100ms analytical serving └────────────────────┘

Create the Sharded Buffer Databases

Each database gets its own 16,000 ops/sec HT quota. The HT PRIMARY KEY enforces exactly-once deduplication within each buffer.

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; -- Three independent databases — each with its own ops/sec quota CREATE OR REPLACE DATABASE events_buffer_db_1 COMMENT = 'Ingest buffer: event_type_a (16K ops/sec quota)'; CREATE OR REPLACE DATABASE events_buffer_db_2 COMMENT = 'Ingest buffer: event_type_b (16K ops/sec quota)'; CREATE OR REPLACE DATABASE events_buffer_db_3 COMMENT = 'Ingest buffer: event_type_c (16K ops/sec quota)'; -- Serving database: consolidated current state + history CREATE OR REPLACE DATABASE events_serving_db COMMENT = 'Serving layer: current state (HT) + full history (ST) + Interactive Tables'; -- Schemas CREATE SCHEMA events_buffer_db_1.ingest; CREATE SCHEMA events_buffer_db_2.ingest; CREATE SCHEMA events_buffer_db_3.ingest; CREATE SCHEMA events_serving_db.serving;

Create Buffer Hybrid Tables

Each buffer HT uses DATA_RETENTION_TIME_IN_DAYS = 0 — these are ephemeral buffers, not permanent stores. The PK provides exactly-once deduplication.

-- Repeat for each buffer database (shown for DB 1) CREATE OR REPLACE HYBRID TABLE events_buffer_db_1.ingest.events_buffer ( event_id VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL, partition_key VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, entity_id VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, event_type VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, event_ts TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP(), payload VARIANT NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (event_id) ) DATA_RETENTION_TIME_IN_DAYS = 0; -- Buffer DB 2 CREATE OR REPLACE HYBRID TABLE events_buffer_db_2.ingest.events_buffer ( event_id VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL, partition_key VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, entity_id VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, event_type VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, event_ts TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP(), payload VARIANT NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (event_id) ) DATA_RETENTION_TIME_IN_DAYS = 0; -- Buffer DB 3 CREATE OR REPLACE HYBRID TABLE events_buffer_db_3.ingest.events_buffer ( event_id VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL, partition_key VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, entity_id VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, event_type VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, event_ts TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP(), payload VARIANT NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (event_id) ) DATA_RETENTION_TIME_IN_DAYS = 0;

Create the Serving Layer

The serving layer has two tables:

Current State HT — one row per entity (INSERT OVERWRITE every 30s). Durable, supports sub-50ms point lookups.

— one row per entity (INSERT OVERWRITE every 30s). Durable, supports sub-50ms point lookups. History ST — append-only columnar record. Clustered for time-range analytics.

-- Current state: one row per entity per event_type (point-lookup serving) CREATE OR REPLACE HYBRID TABLE events_serving_db.serving.events_latest ( partition_key VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, entity_id VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, event_type VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, event_id VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL, event_ts TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, payload VARIANT NOT NULL, updated_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP(), PRIMARY KEY (partition_key, entity_id, event_type) ); -- Full history: columnar, clustered, analytics-ready CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE events_serving_db.serving.events_history ( event_id VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL, partition_key VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, entity_id VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, event_type VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, event_ts TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL, payload VARIANT NOT NULL, ingested_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() ) CLUSTER BY (DATE_TRUNC('day', event_ts), event_type); -- Watermark checkpoint (one row per buffer database) CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE events_serving_db.serving.pipeline_checkpoint ( source_db VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL, last_event_ts TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL DEFAULT '1970-01-01'::TIMESTAMP_NTZ, updated_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP(), PRIMARY KEY (source_db) ); INSERT INTO events_serving_db.serving.pipeline_checkpoint (source_db) VALUES ('events_buffer_db_1'), ('events_buffer_db_2'), ('events_buffer_db_3');

Create the 30-Second Consolidation Task

This Task reads the delta from all three buffer databases, appends to history, and performs INSERT OVERWRITE to maintain current state:

CREATE OR REPLACE TASK events_serving_db.serving.consolidation_30s SCHEDULE = '30 SECONDS' USER_TASK_MANAGED_INITIAL_WAREHOUSE_SIZE = 'XSMALL' AS BEGIN LET v_cp1 TIMESTAMP_NTZ := (SELECT last_event_ts FROM events_serving_db.serving.pipeline_checkpoint WHERE source_db = 'events_buffer_db_1'); LET v_cp2 TIMESTAMP_NTZ := (SELECT last_event_ts FROM events_serving_db.serving.pipeline_checkpoint WHERE source_db = 'events_buffer_db_2'); LET v_cp3 TIMESTAMP_NTZ := (SELECT last_event_ts FROM events_serving_db.serving.pipeline_checkpoint WHERE source_db = 'events_buffer_db_3'); -- Append delta to history (all events, append-only) INSERT INTO events_serving_db.serving.events_history (event_id, partition_key, entity_id, event_type, event_ts, payload) SELECT event_id, partition_key, entity_id, event_type, event_ts, payload FROM events_buffer_db_1.ingest.events_buffer WHERE event_ts > :v_cp1 UNION ALL SELECT event_id, partition_key, entity_id, event_type, event_ts, payload FROM events_buffer_db_2.ingest.events_buffer WHERE event_ts > :v_cp2 UNION ALL SELECT event_id, partition_key, entity_id, event_type, event_ts, payload FROM events_buffer_db_3.ingest.events_buffer WHERE event_ts > :v_cp3; -- INSERT OVERWRITE: atomically replace current state with latest per entity INSERT OVERWRITE INTO events_serving_db.serving.events_latest (partition_key, entity_id, event_type, event_id, event_ts, payload, updated_at) SELECT partition_key, entity_id, event_type, event_id, event_ts, payload, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() FROM ( SELECT *, ROW_NUMBER() OVER ( PARTITION BY partition_key, entity_id, event_type ORDER BY event_ts DESC ) AS rn FROM ( SELECT partition_key, entity_id, event_type, event_id, event_ts, payload FROM events_serving_db.serving.events_latest UNION ALL SELECT partition_key, entity_id, event_type, event_id, event_ts, payload FROM events_buffer_db_1.ingest.events_buffer WHERE event_ts > :v_cp1 UNION ALL SELECT partition_key, entity_id, event_type, event_id, event_ts, payload FROM events_buffer_db_2.ingest.events_buffer WHERE event_ts > :v_cp2 UNION ALL SELECT partition_key, entity_id, event_type, event_id, event_ts, payload FROM events_buffer_db_3.ingest.events_buffer WHERE event_ts > :v_cp3 ) ) WHERE rn = 1; -- Advance watermarks UPDATE events_serving_db.serving.pipeline_checkpoint SET last_event_ts = COALESCE((SELECT MAX(event_ts) FROM events_buffer_db_1.ingest.events_buffer), last_event_ts), updated_at = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() WHERE source_db = 'events_buffer_db_1'; UPDATE events_serving_db.serving.pipeline_checkpoint SET last_event_ts = COALESCE((SELECT MAX(event_ts) FROM events_buffer_db_2.ingest.events_buffer), last_event_ts), updated_at = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() WHERE source_db = 'events_buffer_db_2'; UPDATE events_serving_db.serving.pipeline_checkpoint SET last_event_ts = COALESCE((SELECT MAX(event_ts) FROM events_buffer_db_3.ingest.events_buffer), last_event_ts), updated_at = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() WHERE source_db = 'events_buffer_db_3'; END; ALTER TASK events_serving_db.serving.consolidation_30s RESUME;

Purge Tasks (One Per Buffer Database)

CREATE OR REPLACE TASK events_buffer_db_1.ingest.purge_buffer SCHEDULE = 'USING CRON 0 * * * * UTC' USER_TASK_MANAGED_INITIAL_WAREHOUSE_SIZE = 'XSMALL' AS DELETE FROM events_buffer_db_1.ingest.events_buffer WHERE event_ts < DATEADD(HOUR, -4, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()); CREATE OR REPLACE TASK events_buffer_db_2.ingest.purge_buffer SCHEDULE = 'USING CRON 0 * * * * UTC' USER_TASK_MANAGED_INITIAL_WAREHOUSE_SIZE = 'XSMALL' AS DELETE FROM events_buffer_db_2.ingest.events_buffer WHERE event_ts < DATEADD(HOUR, -4, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()); CREATE OR REPLACE TASK events_buffer_db_3.ingest.purge_buffer SCHEDULE = 'USING CRON 0 * * * * UTC' USER_TASK_MANAGED_INITIAL_WAREHOUSE_SIZE = 'XSMALL' AS DELETE FROM events_buffer_db_3.ingest.events_buffer WHERE event_ts < DATEADD(HOUR, -4, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP());

Optional: Add Interactive Analytics for Sub-100ms Serving

For workloads requiring sub-100ms analytical queries at high concurrency (dashboards, data APIs, Cortex AI), add Interactive Tables sourced from the history Standard Table:

-- Interactive Warehouse: specialized for low-latency, high-concurrency queries CREATE OR REPLACE INTERACTIVE WAREHOUSE events_ia_wh; -- Interactive Table: auto-refreshed current state (sources from history ST) CREATE OR REPLACE INTERACTIVE TABLE events_serving_db.serving.events_latest_it CLUSTER BY (partition_key, entity_id, event_type) TARGET_LAG = '1 minute' WAREHOUSE = HT_STREAMING_QS_WH AS SELECT partition_key, entity_id, event_type, event_id, event_ts, payload FROM ( SELECT *, ROW_NUMBER() OVER ( PARTITION BY partition_key, entity_id, event_type ORDER BY event_ts DESC ) AS rn FROM events_serving_db.serving.events_history ) WHERE rn = 1; -- Interactive Table: full history for time-range analytics CREATE OR REPLACE INTERACTIVE TABLE events_serving_db.serving.events_history_it CLUSTER BY (event_type, DATE_TRUNC('day', event_ts)) TARGET_LAG = '1 minute' WAREHOUSE = HT_STREAMING_QS_WH AS SELECT event_id, partition_key, entity_id, event_type, event_ts, payload, ingested_at FROM events_serving_db.serving.events_history; -- Add both to the Interactive Warehouse ALTER WAREHOUSE events_ia_wh ADD TABLES ( events_serving_db.serving.events_latest_it, events_serving_db.serving.events_history_it ); -- Query through IA warehouse for sub-100ms analytics USE WAREHOUSE events_ia_wh; SELECT event_type, COUNT(*) AS event_count, MAX(event_ts) AS latest FROM events_serving_db.serving.events_history_it WHERE event_ts > DATEADD(HOUR, -24, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) GROUP BY event_type ORDER BY event_count DESC;

Three Query Paths in the Final Architecture

Path Target Latency Use Case HT point lookup events_latest (Hybrid Table) Sub-50ms Get current state for entity X Interactive Analytics events_latest_it / events_history_it via IA Warehouse Sub-100ms Dashboards, APIs, aggregations Standard Warehouse events_history (Standard Table) 200ms–seconds Ad-hoc analytics, heavy full-table scans, Cortex AI

Capacity Planning

Aspect Formula Example (25K events/sec) Databases needed CEIL(target_ops / 16000) CEIL(25000/16000) = 2 (use 3 for headroom) Connections per DB target_ops / (databases × rows_per_sec_per_conn) 25000 / (3 × 250) ≈ 33 Total connections connections_per_db × databases 33 × 3 = 99 Buffer retention Based on recovery window + purge frequency 4 hours Events_latest rows unique_entities × event_types 50K accounts × 3 types = 150K IA refresh lag TARGET_LAG minimum 60 seconds

When to use this pattern vs. Snowflake Postgres: If the total connection requirement (e.g., 100 connections) is operationally challenging, or if you need sub-ms read-after-write latency, consider Snowflake Postgres + Data Mirroring as an alternative write path. It eliminates both the per-database quota ceiling and the connection requirement at ~8 total connections. The serving layer (HT + ST + IA) remains identical.

Get Started Faster with Cortex Code

Duration: 1

Use these prompts in Cortex Code to apply this guide to your own workload:

"Build a watermark CDC Task for my Hybrid Table. My schema is: [paste DDL]. The updated_at column is TIMESTAMPTZ. Generate the Task SQL that reads only rows modified since the last run."

"I need to handle high-concurrency writes to my Hybrid Table from 1000+ parallel workers. Design an ingest buffer pattern using a Standard Table to absorb writes and batch-merge into the HT."

"Configure outbound event notifications from my Hybrid Table so that when a row matching [condition] is written, a message is sent to an SNS topic. Generate the alert and notification integration SQL."

"My application writes 25K events/sec across 3 event types. Design a sharded buffer architecture with one HT database per event type, a 30-second consolidation Task, and an Interactive Analytics layer for sub-100ms dashboard queries. Include the capacity planning math."

Cleanup

ALTER TASK IF EXISTS events_pipeline_30s SUSPEND; ALTER TASK IF EXISTS purge_ht_buffer SUSPEND; ALTER TASK IF EXISTS publish_order_events SUSPEND; ALTER TASK IF EXISTS events_serving_db.serving.consolidation_30s SUSPEND; ALTER TASK IF EXISTS events_buffer_db_1.ingest.purge_buffer SUSPEND; ALTER TASK IF EXISTS events_buffer_db_2.ingest.purge_buffer SUSPEND; ALTER TASK IF EXISTS events_buffer_db_3.ingest.purge_buffer SUSPEND; USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS HT_STREAMING_QS_DB; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS events_buffer_db_1; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS events_buffer_db_2; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS events_buffer_db_3; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS events_serving_db; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS HT_STREAMING_QS_WH; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS events_ia_wh; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS HT_STREAMING_QS_ROLE;

Conclusion and Resources

You can now:

Use HT PRIMARY KEY as an exactly-once ingest dedup gate for high-frequency streaming

Build 30-second serverless Task pipelines with INSERT OVERWRITE + TRANSIENT rollup tables

+ TRANSIENT rollup tables Detect changes without Streams using timestamp watermarks

Publish events to external systems via Notification Integrations

Scale beyond the 16K ops/sec per-database quota using sharded multi-database buffers

Accelerate analytical queries to sub-100ms using Interactive Tables and Interactive Warehouses

Need help with your Hybrid Table architecture? Book a 30-minute session with our specialist team to discuss your use case, review your schema design, or troubleshoot performance: Schedule a session

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