Mitsubishi Electric Innovates Global Manufacturing with Snowflake

Mitsubishi Electric is an electrical and electronic equipment manufacturer. Across many sectors such as factory automation, energy and building systems.

Mitsubishi Electric operates globally with approximately 150,000 employees worldwide. Before, we were using AI for creating new content and summarizing complex information. Now the AI technology is shifting to understand the data, finding issues from the data and proposing solutions. The reason why we chose Snowflake, it is widely used across various companies globally, including Mitsubishi Electric Group companies and it has a broad range of connectors to data analytic tools. Another important feature is flexible yet strong security and access control functions, of which enable people from different units to safely share their customers data with others.

My mission is to transform Mitsubishi Electric into a truly innovative company with the power of digital technology. One example of how we are doing that is our new digital platform called Serendie.

The purpose of Serendie strategy is to transform the traditional business model of manufacturing to understand customer insights from operational information across various datasets.

Cortex search helps us greatly to extract the right information from understanding data without having to fine tune the algorithm. Snowflake solves our biggest issue of structured data utilization. We get access to structured data through natural language. With AI agent technology, we can enable truly one-to-one business engagement for various market segments.

Snowflake unlocks the data, creating an environment where we can take on innovation with a data driven mindset.