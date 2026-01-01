Kimberly-Clark Centralizes Data to Save $1 Billion While Accelerating Innovation and Agentic AI

If you’ve ever soothed a stuffy nose with a Kleenex, outfitted a little one in a Huggies diaper or mopped up a spill with a Scott paper towel, you’ve relied on a Kimberly-Clark product. For more than 150 years, Kimberly-Clark has been a leader in consumer packaged goods (CPG), providing customers in at least 175 countries with personal care products from household-name brands.

A global company with more than 40,000 employees, Kimberly-Clark outlined a bold business transformation goal: achieve $3 billion in supply chain savings in four years.

That’s an eye-popping number — and more than $800 million of these savings will be backed by data initiatives. To help the company accomplish its objectives, Kimberly-Clark’s Global Chief Technology Officer, Ray Bajaj, turned to Snowflake, consolidating hundreds of data silos into a single source of truth that provides the necessary foundation for innovation, efficiency and agentic AI.