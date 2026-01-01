GrowthLoop is a Compound Marketing Engine that drives compound growth by accelerating the marketing cycle, using Agentic AI powered by your enterprise cloud data. Growth Agents propose audiences and journeys, and activate campaigns across channels, streamlining execution and continuously analyzing performance data to make suggestions for campaign optimization. Recognized by G2 as a Momentum Leader & Best ROI for Enterprise, thousands of marketers at enterprises like Google, Indeed, and Express rely on GrowthLoop to grow faster with Agentic AI, drive measurable campaign results, and maximize marketing ROI—compounding results with every experiment, iteration, and campaign.