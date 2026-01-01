Flix Eradicates Data Silos with a Snowflake-Powered Data Mesh Architecture

When it comes to travelling, the journey is often as important as the destination. Leading travel-tech company, Flix, knows this all too well, and has spent more than a decade providing outstanding bus and rail journeys in more than 40 countries across 4 continents. It also knows that when it comes to connecting travelers to transportation options, data is the golden ticket.

In fact, data plays a role in every aspect of the company’s offering, from powering its customer-facing app to driving internal operations like marketing, sales, route planning and pricing.

“Flix is data-driven, but I’m not just using a buzzword,” says Jakob Rissmann, Principal PO of FlixMobility Tech at Flix. “We use data for almost every internal decision. And for that we need an easy to use, self-service analytics platform.”

Over the last decade, the company's growth has dramatically changed its data demands. As a handful of buses and passengers became two modes of transport and millions of customers, its original on-premises data infrastructure could no longer meet demand. The task of physically adding more servers and disks became unsustainable. But that wasn’t the only issue. The company’s data team was inundated with requests from different departments, and working with data from siloed sources meant time to insight was often slow.

To solve these issues, Flix sought to move to the cloud, where scalability could be instant, pricing would be aligned with usage and data could be shared seamlessly. The goal was to create a data mesh architecture which would allow for distributed data ownership, self-service and more reliable data. Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud provided the foundation.