Elysia wants to help lower emissions by helping electrify the world. It’s part of Fortescue, the technology, energy, and metals group focused on accelerating industrial decarbonisation of industry, rapidly, profitably and globally. Fortescue’s green technology and engineering services arm, Fortescue Zero, creates the solutions required to enable a zero emissions future, operating across sectors such as automotive, motorsports, aerospace, defense, rail, off-highway, and energy. It collaborates closely with customers and partners to address key engineering challenges in decarbonisation, including helping decarbonise Fortescue’s iron ore operations by 2030.

Elysia combines advanced data science and electrochemical research to bring battery intelligence to Fortescue’s own growing fleet of electric mining vehicles as well as manufacturers and owners of battery systems in the automotive and stationary storage markets. The integration of Elysia battery intelligence technology in Fortescue’s fully electric T 264 mining haul truck, jointly developed with Liebherr, is pivotal in enhancing operational efficiency. By optimising battery performance, extending battery lifespan, and enabling real-time data-driven monitoring, the technology plays a critical role in advancing sustainable, cost-effective mining operations, setting a new standard for the future of zero emission heavy industry equipment.

Data is key to delivering on Elysia’s promise: by making the most of data generated by today’s vehicles, battery users and developers can enhance performance and lifespan — ultimately contributing to building a more sustainable planet. As James Wallace, Elysia’s Head of Product, explains: “Data is critical to our thesis. By better using the data generated by connected cars, we can go beyond the limitations of test data and get a real-world understanding of batteries that we can use to optimize performance, ensure safety, and maximize lifespan. We’ve shown that by applying Elysia to our own projects we can enhance battery lifespan by up to 30 percent.”

But when your business model relies on ingesting data from different organizations and all kinds of battery types, finding infrastructure that can keep up is no easy feat. “We knew early on that data volume would pose a challenge for our infrastructure,” says Wallace. “But with few standards across battery diagnostics and different cleaning pipelines in place across our customers, data cleansing and standardization were also significant hurdles.”

Even with a strong technical team behind him, Elysia’s Principal Data Engineer, Pezhman Zarabadi quickly saw how these challenges could escalate. “When you work with organizations like Jaguar Land Rover, there’s no way to start small.” Elysia’s data platform needed to offer seamless scalability without incurring high ingress and egress charges — despite the huge data volume. And it needed to deliver comprehensive data security from end to end.

The team also wanted to avoid burdening data scientists with an overly complex technology stack. “We tried other tools, but quickly found that the engineering overhead was significant,” recalls Matt Clarke, principal data scientist at Elysia. “To meet the high cybersecurity standards automotive companies expect, you need solutions that everyone can rely on.”

Elysia’s data team found one data platform that met all its needs: Snowflake.