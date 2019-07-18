Synthetic Data Generation at Scale - Part 1

During one of my recent projects, the customer asked me to run a performance comparison between Snowflake and their existing system, with the caveat that I couldn’t use their data (not even a sanitized copy) to run the comparison. Without access to the customer’s data, my only option was to create synthetic data that matched the customer’s data in terms of structure (schema) and size.

Although database professionals often need to generate data for test or demo purposes, it is an age-old challenge in spite of the fact that there are many tools and open source frameworks available for creating synthetic data. The question was whether any of those solutions would be able to handle the scaling requirements for this project because we were not talking about hundreds of thousands of rows, but billions of rows for most of the fact tables.