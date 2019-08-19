Synthetic Data Generation at Scale – Part 2

The schema specification for the generation utility requires the following attributes as input:

Schema name

Column name

Column cardinality (the number of distinct values in this column)

Table cardinality (the number of rows in this table)

Data type (see the list of values in the table below)

Data length (valid for data types char, varchar, and number)

Data precision (valid for data types varchar and number)

Using Excel or Google Sheets is an easy way to manage the spec, particularly if you want to make mass changes. Both Excel and Google Sheets provide the ability to create functions, which comes in handy when you want to modify (reduce) the number of rows per table for testing.

The utility generates data type-specific code for the most widely used data types. For instance, if we want to generate 100 different dates, we add a random number of days (1 to 100). Or if we want to create random timestamps down to the second for a 24 hour period, we can add a random number of seconds (1 to 24*60*60) to a base date.

The supported data types and the correct method to create unique values are described in the table below. Please note that CHAR and VARCHAR use two different methods. VARCHAR is using the randstr() function. The biggest advantage of randstr() is that it creates truly random strings. But that advantage comes at a cost. Foreign key relationships are much harder to manage this way (see below). For that reason, fixed length CHAR values are created by generating a random number (out of a set of numbers from 1 to column cardinality), which are then padded by a static string.