Access PyPI Packages in Snowpark via UDFs and Stored Procedures

For developers, data engineers and data scientists using Snowpark, one of the biggest challenges has been accessing the Python packages they need and managing dependencies for packages uploaded on stage. While Snowpark Python already supports Anaconda packages and custom packages, the lack of direct access to the vast ecosystem of the Python Package Index (PyPI) has meant extra steps for managing dependencies and working around limitations.

That changes today. Supercharge your Snowpark Python development with groundbreaking news! We're excited to announce direct access to the vast Python Package Index (PyPI), now generally available, revolutionizing your workflow and unlocking unparalleled flexibility. Imagine effortlessly integrating any Python package you need, directly into your Snowpark Python UDFs and stored procedures, without waiting. Yes, you heard that right! While the trusted Snowflake Anaconda channel remains available, you now have the freedom to tap into the entire PyPI ecosystem, which hosts more than 600,000 Python packages.

This new capability significantly simplifies development workflows, making it easier than ever to build and scale Python-powered applications in Snowflake.

How it works

Snowflake has a default Artifact Repository that allows users to connect and install PyPI packages within Snowpark UDFs and stored procedures. Simply grant access to a built-in PyPI repository and install the repository package within a UDF or procedure (get more details about the process in our documentation).