Introduction to Online Feature Store with Hybrid Table in Snowflake

Overview

The Snowflake Online Feature Store provides low-latency, key-based feature retrieval for real-time ML inference. This guide demonstrates how to build an end-to-end machine learning workflow using the Online Feature Store to predict taxi trip durations in New York City.

You'll learn how to register entities and feature views, perform feature engineering, and use both online and offline stores for real-time inference.

Prerequisites

A Snowflake account (non-trial) in AWS or Azure commercial regions

Basic knowledge of Python and SQL

Familiarity with machine learning concepts

ACCOUNTADMIN access or equivalent permissions

What You'll Learn

How to set up the Snowflake Feature Store

How to register entities and create feature views

How to enable online serving for low-latency inference

How to train an XGBoost model using feature store data

How to make real-time predictions using online features

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account

Basic understanding of Snowpark and Snowflake ML

What You'll Build

A complete feature store for taxi trip prediction

Online feature views for real-time inference

An XGBoost regression model

A real-time prediction system using online features

Setup and Data Preparation

This section covers environment setup, notebook upload, and loading the sample dataset for the feature store guide.

Run the Setup Script

Open Snowflake and navigate to Projects > Workspaces Create a new SQL file Copy and paste the following setup script Run the entire script as ACCOUNTADMIN

-- ============================================================================ -- Snowflake Setup Script for Online Feature Store Demo -- ============================================================================ USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; SET USERNAME = (SELECT CURRENT_USER()); SELECT $USERNAME; -- Set query tag for tracking ALTER SESSION SET QUERY_TAG = '{"origin":"sf_sit-is", "name":"sfguide_intro_to_online_feature_store", "version":{"major":1, "minor":0}, "attributes":{"is_quickstart":1, "source":"sql"}}'; -- ============================================================================ -- SECTION 1: CREATE ROLE AND GRANT ACCOUNT-LEVEL PERMISSIONS -- ============================================================================ -- Create role for Feature Store operations and grant to current user CREATE OR REPLACE ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE TO USER identifier($USERNAME); -- Grant account-level permissions GRANT CREATE DATABASE ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT CREATE WAREHOUSE ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT CREATE COMPUTE POOL ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT BIND SERVICE ENDPOINT ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT IMPORT SHARE ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT EXECUTE TASK ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT EXECUTE MANAGED TASK ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- ============================================================================ -- SECTION 2: SWITCH TO ROLE AND CREATE RESOURCES -- ============================================================================ USE ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- Create warehouse CREATE OR REPLACE WAREHOUSE FS_DEMO_WH WAREHOUSE_SIZE = 'XSMALL' AUTO_SUSPEND = 300 AUTO_RESUME = TRUE INITIALLY_SUSPENDED = TRUE COMMENT = 'Warehouse for Feature Store demo'; -- Create database and schema CREATE OR REPLACE DATABASE FEATURE_STORE_DEMO COMMENT = 'Database for Feature Store with taxi trip prediction'; CREATE OR REPLACE SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES COMMENT = 'Schema for taxi features and online feature store'; -- Use the created resources USE WAREHOUSE FS_DEMO_WH; USE DATABASE FEATURE_STORE_DEMO; USE SCHEMA TAXI_FEATURES; -- Create stage for model assets with directory enabled CREATE OR REPLACE STAGE FS_DEMO_ASSETS DIRECTORY = (ENABLE = TRUE) COMMENT = 'Stage for storing model assets and data files'; -- Grant full privileges on database and schema to the role GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE FEATURE_STORE_DEMO TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON WAREHOUSE FS_DEMO_WH TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- Grant future privileges to handle dynamically created objects GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE TABLES IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE VIEWS IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE DYNAMIC TABLES IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE STAGES IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE FUNCTIONS IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE IMAGE REPOSITORIES IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE SERVICES IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- ============================================================================ -- SECTION 3: NETWORK RULES AND EXTERNAL ACCESS FOR NOTEBOOKS -- ============================================================================ -- Create network rule to allow all external access (required for notebooks) CREATE OR REPLACE NETWORK RULE ALLOW_ALL_RULE MODE = EGRESS TYPE = HOST_PORT VALUE_LIST = ('0.0.0.0:443', '0.0.0.0:80'); -- Switch back to ACCOUNTADMIN to create integration USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; -- Create external access integration (requires ACCOUNTADMIN) CREATE OR REPLACE EXTERNAL ACCESS INTEGRATION ALLOW_ALL_INTEGRATION ALLOWED_NETWORK_RULES = (FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES.ALLOW_ALL_RULE) ENABLED = TRUE; -- Grant usage on the external access integration to FS_DEMO_ROLE GRANT USAGE ON INTEGRATION ALLOW_ALL_INTEGRATION TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- Switch back to FS_DEMO_ROLE USE ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- ============================================================================ -- SECTION 4: COMPUTE POOL FOR MODEL DEPLOYMENT -- ============================================================================ -- Create compute pool for SPCS model serving CREATE COMPUTE POOL IF NOT EXISTS trip_eta_prediction_pool MIN_NODES = 3 MAX_NODES = 3 INSTANCE_FAMILY = 'CPU_X64_L' AUTO_RESUME = TRUE COMMENT = 'Compute pool for taxi ETA prediction service'; -- Grant usage on compute pool GRANT USAGE ON COMPUTE POOL trip_eta_prediction_pool TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT OPERATE ON COMPUTE POOL trip_eta_prediction_pool TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- ============================================================================ -- SETUP COMPLETE -- ============================================================================

This will create:

A dedicated role: FS_DEMO_ROLE

A warehouse: FS_DEMO_WH

A database: FEATURE_STORE_DEMO

A schema: TAXI_FEATURES

A stage: FS_DEMO_ASSETS

Network rule and external access integration for notebooks

Compute pool for SPCS model deployment

The setup script automatically grants the FS_DEMO_ROLE to your current user.

Upload and Open Notebook

Now that your environment is set up, import the guide notebook to Snowflake.

Run the Notebook

Download the notebook file to your local machine:

Click this link: 0_start_here.ipynb On the GitHub page, click the Download raw file button (download icon in the top right of the file preview) Save the .ipynb file to your computer

Now import the notebook into Snowflake:

Change role to FS_DEMO_ROLE Navigate to Projects > Notebooks in Snowsight Click Import .ipynb from the + Notebook dropdown Select the downloaded 0_start_here.ipynb file from your computer Create a new notebook with the following settings: Notebook Location : FEATURE_STORE_DEMO , TAXI_FEATURES

: , Run On : Container

: Container Warehouse : FS_DEMO_WH

: Compute Pool: trip_eta_prediction_pool

The notebook will open and be ready to run.

Add External Access to Notebook

After creating the notebook, you need to configure external access to allow the notebook to install Python packages and access external resources required by Snowflake ML libraries.

Open the notebook in Snowsight Click the three dots menu (⋮) in the top right Select Notebook settings Under External Access Integrations, click + External Access Integration Select ALLOW_ALL_INTEGRATION from the dropdown Click Save to apply changes

NOTE: The ALLOW_ALL_INTEGRATION external access integration was created by the setup script and allows the notebook to install Python packages and access external APIs required by Snowflake ML libraries.

Load Sample Data

The notebook uses NYC taxi trip data to demonstrate the Online Feature Store. The data is loaded automatically using Snowflake ML's example helper.

What's in the Dataset

The NYC Yellow Taxi dataset contains:

Pickup and dropoff location IDs : Geographic areas in NYC

: Geographic areas in NYC Timestamps : When trips started and ended

: When trips started and ended Trip metrics : Distance, duration, fare amounts

: Distance, duration, fare amounts Additional features: Vendor ID, passenger count, payment type

Loading the Data

Run the data loading cells in the notebook:

from snowflake.ml.feature_store.examples.example_helper import ExampleHelper example_helper = ExampleHelper(session, TAXI_DB, TAXI_SCHEMA) source_tables = example_helper.load_example('new_york_taxi_features')

This creates the NYC_YELLOW_TRIPS table with sample taxi trip data ready for feature engineering.

Build Feature Store

This section covers initializing the feature store, registering entities, and engineering features for the taxi trip prediction model.

Create Feature Store Instance

from snowflake.ml.feature_store import CreationMode, FeatureStore fs = FeatureStore( session=session, database=TAXI_DB, name=TAXI_SCHEMA, default_warehouse=session.get_current_warehouse(), creation_mode=CreationMode.CREATE_IF_NOT_EXIST, )

The Feature Store will:

Store feature definitions and metadata

Manage feature versioning

Handle data synchronization between offline and online stores

Track feature lineage

Register Entities

Entities represent the keys used to join features. For taxi trip prediction, we define entities for routes and pickup times.

Define Route Entity

The route entity represents a trip from one location to another:

from snowflake.ml.feature_store.entity import Entity route_entity = Entity( name="route", join_keys=["PULOCATIONID", "DOLOCATIONID"], desc="A taxi route defined by pickup and dropoff location IDs" )

Define Pickup Time Entity

The pickup time entity captures temporal patterns:

pickup_time_entity = Entity( name="pickup_time", join_keys=["PICKUP_HOUR", "PICKUP_DAY_OF_WEEK"], desc="Pickup time bucketed by hour and day of week" )

Register Entities

fs.register_entity(route_entity) fs.register_entity(pickup_time_entity) # View registered entities fs.list_entities().show()

Engineer Features

Create meaningful features from raw taxi trip data to improve model predictions.

Time-Based Features

Extract temporal patterns:

df = df.with_columns([ hour(col("TPEP_PICKUP_DATETIME")).alias("PICKUP_HOUR"), dayofweek(col("TPEP_PICKUP_DATETIME")).alias("PICKUP_DAY_OF_WEEK"), month(col("TPEP_PICKUP_DATETIME")).alias("PICKUP_MONTH"), ])

Derived Features

Calculate trip characteristics:

df = df.with_column( "SPEED_MPH", (col("TRIP_DISTANCE") / nullifzero(col("TRIP_DURATION_MIN")) * 60) ) df = df.with_column( "IS_RUSH_HOUR", when((col("PICKUP_HOUR") >= 7) & (col("PICKUP_HOUR") <= 9), 1) .when((col("PICKUP_HOUR") >= 16) & (col("PICKUP_HOUR") <= 18), 1) .otherwise(0) )

Aggregate Features

Compute route-level statistics:

route_stats = df.group_by("PULOCATIONID", "DOLOCATIONID").agg([ avg("TRIP_DURATION_MIN").alias("AVG_ETA_ROUTE"), avg("TRIP_DISTANCE").alias("AVG_DISTANCE_ROUTE"), avg("SPEED_MPH").alias("AVG_SPEED_ROUTE") ])

Enable Online Feature Serving

This section covers creating feature views with online serving enabled and monitoring the refresh process.

Define Feature View

from snowflake.ml.feature_store import feature_view route_fv = feature_view.FeatureView( name="nyc_taxi_trip_fv", entities=[route_entity, pickup_time_entity], feature_df=feature_df, timestamp_col="TPEP_PICKUP_DATETIME", refresh_freq="60s", desc="Trip-based features for taxi ETA prediction", online_config=feature_view.OnlineConfig( enable=True, target_lag="10s" ), )

Key Configuration Parameters

refresh_freq : How often to refresh the offline feature table (Dynamic Table)

: How often to refresh the offline feature table (Dynamic Table) target_lag : Maximum acceptable lag for online features

: Maximum acceptable lag for online features online_config.enable: Enables online serving for low-latency lookups

Register Feature View

registered_route_fv = fs.register_feature_view(route_fv, "v1", overwrite=True) print("Registered feature view:", registered_route_fv.name) print("Online feature table:", registered_route_fv.fully_qualified_online_table_name())

The online feature table will automatically sync data from the offline store based on the target lag setting.

Monitor Online Feature Refresh

Check that the online feature table is refreshing properly.

View Refresh History

fs.get_refresh_history( registered_route_fv, store_type=feature_view.StoreType.ONLINE ).show()

This shows:

Refresh timestamps

Number of rows updated

Refresh status (success/failure)

Any error messages

Read from Online Store

Once refreshed, you can read from the online feature store:

online_df = fs.read_feature_view( registered_route_fv, store_type=feature_view.StoreType.ONLINE, ) online_df.show()

NOTE: The first refresh may take 10-30 seconds. If you see "not refreshed yet" error, wait a moment and re-run the cell.

Train ML Model

Train an XGBoost regression model to predict taxi trip durations using features from the feature store.

Create Train/Test Split

train_spine_df, test_spine_df = df.select(spine_cols).random_split([0.85, 0.15], seed=42)

Generate Training Dataset

Use the feature store to automatically join features:

train_df = fs.generate_training_set( spine_df=train_spine_df, features=[registered_route_fv], spine_timestamp_col="TPEP_PICKUP_DATETIME", include_feature_view_timestamp_col=False )

Train XGBoost Model

from snowflake.ml.modeling.xgboost import XGBRegressor regressor = XGBRegressor( input_cols=feature_columns, label_cols=["ETA_MINUTES"], output_cols=["predicted_eta"] ) regressor.fit(train_df)

Evaluate Model

from sklearn.metrics import mean_squared_error, r2_score predictions = regressor.predict(test_df) predictions_pd = predictions.to_pandas() mse = mean_squared_error(predictions_pd["ETA_MINUTES"], predictions_pd["predicted_eta"]) r2 = r2_score(predictions_pd["ETA_MINUTES"], predictions_pd["predicted_eta"]) print(f"Test MSE: {mse:.2f}") print(f"Test R²: {r2:.2f}")

Make Real-Time Predictions

Use online features for low-latency, real-time predictions.

Define Prediction Function

def predict_trip_duration(pu_location_id, do_location_id, pickup_hour, pickup_day_of_week): trip = [[pu_location_id, do_location_id, pickup_hour, pickup_day_of_week]] # Fetch latest features from online store features_df = fs.read_feature_view( registered_route_fv, keys=trip, store_type=feature_view.StoreType.ONLINE ) features_pd = features_df.to_pandas() if features_pd.empty: print("No online features found") return None return regressor.predict(features_pd)

Make a Prediction

# Predict trip from location 141 to 236 at 8am on Sunday prediction = predict_trip_duration(141, 236, 8, 0) print(f"Predicted trip duration: {prediction['predicted_eta'][0]:.1f} minutes")

Why Use Online Features?

Low latency : Point lookups by key (milliseconds)

: Point lookups by key (milliseconds) Always fresh : Automatic background refresh

: Automatic background refresh Scalable : Built on Snowflake's elastic infrastructure

: Built on Snowflake's elastic infrastructure Consistent: Same features for training and serving

Register Model (Optional)

Register your trained model in Snowflake Model Registry for versioning and deployment.

Log Model

from snowflake.ml.registry import Registry registry = Registry(session=session) model_name = "NYC_TAXI_ETA_XGB" mv = registry.log_model( model=regressor, model_name=model_name, comment="Predict NYC taxi trip durations using Feature Store", metrics={"test_mse": float(mse), "test_r2": float(r2)}, version_name="v1", )

View Registered Models

registry.show_models()

The Model Registry provides:

Version control for models

Lineage tracking

Deployment management

Performance metrics storage

Deploy Model to SPCS (Optional)

Deploy your model as a containerized service for scalable inference.

Prerequisites

Ensure the compute pool was created during setup:

SHOW COMPUTE POOLS LIKE 'trip_eta_prediction_pool';

Create Service

latest_model = registry.get_model(model_name).version("v1") service_name = "NYC_TAXI_ETA_V1" latest_model.create_service( service_name=service_name, service_compute_pool="trip_eta_prediction_pool", ingress_enabled=True )

Make Predictions via Service

spcs_prediction = latest_model.run( features_pd, function_name='predict', service_name=service_name ) print("Prediction from SPCS:", spcs_prediction)

Clean Up Guide Resources

When you're finished with the guide, you can remove all created resources to avoid incurring costs.

Run the Teardown Script

Download the teardown script to your local machine:

Click this link: teardown.sql On the GitHub page, click the Download raw file button (download icon in the top right of the file preview) Save the .sql file to your computer

Now run the teardown script in Snowflake:

Open Snowflake and navigate to Projects > Workspaces Create a new SQL file Open the downloaded teardown.sql file and copy all its contents Paste the script into your Snowflake SQL file Run the entire script as ACCOUNTADMIN

The teardown script will:

Stop all running services

Drop the compute pool

Drop the external access integration

Drop the database (including all tables, views, and dynamic tables)

Drop the warehouse

Revoke all account-level permissions

Drop the FS_DEMO_ROLE

NOTE: This will permanently delete all data and resources created during the guide.

Conclusion and Resources

Congratulations! You've successfully built an end-to-end ML workflow using Snowflake Online Feature Store.

What You Learned

How to set up and configure the Snowflake Feature Store

How to register entities and create feature views

How to enable online serving for real-time inference

How to engineer features for machine learning

How to train models using feature store data

How to make low-latency predictions with online features

(Optional) How to deploy models to Snowpark Container Services

Key Takeaways

Online Feature Store provides millisecond-latency feature retrieval

provides millisecond-latency feature retrieval Feature Views manage both offline (training) and online (inference) features

manage both offline (training) and online (inference) features Automatic Refresh keeps online features in sync with minimal lag

keeps online features in sync with minimal lag Point Lookups by entity keys enable real-time ML applications

Related Resources

Next Steps