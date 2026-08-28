Introduction to Online Feature Store with Hybrid Table in Snowflake
Overview
The Snowflake Online Feature Store provides low-latency, key-based feature retrieval for real-time ML inference. This guide demonstrates how to build an end-to-end machine learning workflow using the Online Feature Store to predict taxi trip durations in New York City.
You'll learn how to register entities and feature views, perform feature engineering, and use both online and offline stores for real-time inference.
Prerequisites
- A Snowflake account (non-trial) in AWS or Azure commercial regions
- Basic knowledge of Python and SQL
- Familiarity with machine learning concepts
- ACCOUNTADMIN access or equivalent permissions
What You'll Learn
- How to set up the Snowflake Feature Store
- How to register entities and create feature views
- How to enable online serving for low-latency inference
- How to train an XGBoost model using feature store data
- How to make real-time predictions using online features
What You'll Need
- A Snowflake account
- Basic understanding of Snowpark and Snowflake ML
What You'll Build
- A complete feature store for taxi trip prediction
- Online feature views for real-time inference
- An XGBoost regression model
- A real-time prediction system using online features
Setup and Data Preparation
This section covers environment setup, notebook upload, and loading the sample dataset for the feature store guide.
Run the Setup Script
- Open Snowflake and navigate to Projects > Workspaces
- Create a new SQL file
- Copy and paste the following setup script
- Run the entire script as ACCOUNTADMIN
-- ============================================================================ -- Snowflake Setup Script for Online Feature Store Demo -- ============================================================================ USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; SET USERNAME = (SELECT CURRENT_USER()); SELECT $USERNAME; -- Set query tag for tracking ALTER SESSION SET QUERY_TAG = '{"origin":"sf_sit-is", "name":"sfguide_intro_to_online_feature_store", "version":{"major":1, "minor":0}, "attributes":{"is_quickstart":1, "source":"sql"}}'; -- ============================================================================ -- SECTION 1: CREATE ROLE AND GRANT ACCOUNT-LEVEL PERMISSIONS -- ============================================================================ -- Create role for Feature Store operations and grant to current user CREATE OR REPLACE ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE TO USER identifier($USERNAME); -- Grant account-level permissions GRANT CREATE DATABASE ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT CREATE WAREHOUSE ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT CREATE COMPUTE POOL ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT BIND SERVICE ENDPOINT ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT IMPORT SHARE ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT EXECUTE TASK ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT EXECUTE MANAGED TASK ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- ============================================================================ -- SECTION 2: SWITCH TO ROLE AND CREATE RESOURCES -- ============================================================================ USE ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- Create warehouse CREATE OR REPLACE WAREHOUSE FS_DEMO_WH WAREHOUSE_SIZE = 'XSMALL' AUTO_SUSPEND = 300 AUTO_RESUME = TRUE INITIALLY_SUSPENDED = TRUE COMMENT = 'Warehouse for Feature Store demo'; -- Create database and schema CREATE OR REPLACE DATABASE FEATURE_STORE_DEMO COMMENT = 'Database for Feature Store with taxi trip prediction'; CREATE OR REPLACE SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES COMMENT = 'Schema for taxi features and online feature store'; -- Use the created resources USE WAREHOUSE FS_DEMO_WH; USE DATABASE FEATURE_STORE_DEMO; USE SCHEMA TAXI_FEATURES; -- Create stage for model assets with directory enabled CREATE OR REPLACE STAGE FS_DEMO_ASSETS DIRECTORY = (ENABLE = TRUE) COMMENT = 'Stage for storing model assets and data files'; -- Grant full privileges on database and schema to the role GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE FEATURE_STORE_DEMO TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON WAREHOUSE FS_DEMO_WH TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- Grant future privileges to handle dynamically created objects GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE TABLES IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE VIEWS IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE DYNAMIC TABLES IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE STAGES IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE FUNCTIONS IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE IMAGE REPOSITORIES IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON FUTURE SERVICES IN SCHEMA FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- ============================================================================ -- SECTION 3: NETWORK RULES AND EXTERNAL ACCESS FOR NOTEBOOKS -- ============================================================================ -- Create network rule to allow all external access (required for notebooks) CREATE OR REPLACE NETWORK RULE ALLOW_ALL_RULE MODE = EGRESS TYPE = HOST_PORT VALUE_LIST = ('0.0.0.0:443', '0.0.0.0:80'); -- Switch back to ACCOUNTADMIN to create integration USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; -- Create external access integration (requires ACCOUNTADMIN) CREATE OR REPLACE EXTERNAL ACCESS INTEGRATION ALLOW_ALL_INTEGRATION ALLOWED_NETWORK_RULES = (FEATURE_STORE_DEMO.TAXI_FEATURES.ALLOW_ALL_RULE) ENABLED = TRUE; -- Grant usage on the external access integration to FS_DEMO_ROLE GRANT USAGE ON INTEGRATION ALLOW_ALL_INTEGRATION TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- Switch back to FS_DEMO_ROLE USE ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- ============================================================================ -- SECTION 4: COMPUTE POOL FOR MODEL DEPLOYMENT -- ============================================================================ -- Create compute pool for SPCS model serving CREATE COMPUTE POOL IF NOT EXISTS trip_eta_prediction_pool MIN_NODES = 3 MAX_NODES = 3 INSTANCE_FAMILY = 'CPU_X64_L' AUTO_RESUME = TRUE COMMENT = 'Compute pool for taxi ETA prediction service'; -- Grant usage on compute pool GRANT USAGE ON COMPUTE POOL trip_eta_prediction_pool TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; GRANT OPERATE ON COMPUTE POOL trip_eta_prediction_pool TO ROLE FS_DEMO_ROLE; -- ============================================================================ -- SETUP COMPLETE -- ============================================================================
This will create:
- A dedicated role:
FS_DEMO_ROLE
- A warehouse:
FS_DEMO_WH
- A database:
FEATURE_STORE_DEMO
- A schema:
TAXI_FEATURES
- A stage:
FS_DEMO_ASSETS
- Network rule and external access integration for notebooks
- Compute pool for SPCS model deployment
The setup script automatically grants the
FS_DEMO_ROLE to your current user.
Upload and Open Notebook
Now that your environment is set up, import the guide notebook to Snowflake.
Run the Notebook
Download the notebook file to your local machine:
- Click this link: 0_start_here.ipynb
- On the GitHub page, click the Download raw file button (download icon in the top right of the file preview)
- Save the
.ipynbfile to your computer
Now import the notebook into Snowflake:
- Change role to
FS_DEMO_ROLE
- Navigate to Projects > Notebooks in Snowsight
- Click Import .ipynb from the + Notebook dropdown
- Select the downloaded
0_start_here.ipynbfile from your computer
- Create a new notebook with the following settings:
- Notebook Location:
FEATURE_STORE_DEMO,
TAXI_FEATURES
- Run On: Container
- Warehouse:
FS_DEMO_WH
- Compute Pool:
trip_eta_prediction_pool
- Notebook Location:
The notebook will open and be ready to run.
Add External Access to Notebook
After creating the notebook, you need to configure external access to allow the notebook to install Python packages and access external resources required by Snowflake ML libraries.
- Open the notebook in Snowsight
- Click the three dots menu (⋮) in the top right
- Select Notebook settings
- Under External Access Integrations, click + External Access Integration
- Select
ALLOW_ALL_INTEGRATIONfrom the dropdown
- Click Save to apply changes
NOTE: The
ALLOW_ALL_INTEGRATIONexternal access integration was created by the setup script and allows the notebook to install Python packages and access external APIs required by Snowflake ML libraries.
Load Sample Data
The notebook uses NYC taxi trip data to demonstrate the Online Feature Store. The data is loaded automatically using Snowflake ML's example helper.
What's in the Dataset
The NYC Yellow Taxi dataset contains:
- Pickup and dropoff location IDs: Geographic areas in NYC
- Timestamps: When trips started and ended
- Trip metrics: Distance, duration, fare amounts
- Additional features: Vendor ID, passenger count, payment type
Loading the Data
Run the data loading cells in the notebook:
from snowflake.ml.feature_store.examples.example_helper import ExampleHelper example_helper = ExampleHelper(session, TAXI_DB, TAXI_SCHEMA) source_tables = example_helper.load_example('new_york_taxi_features')
This creates the
NYC_YELLOW_TRIPS table with sample taxi trip data ready for feature engineering.
Build Feature Store
This section covers initializing the feature store, registering entities, and engineering features for the taxi trip prediction model.
Create Feature Store Instance
from snowflake.ml.feature_store import CreationMode, FeatureStore fs = FeatureStore( session=session, database=TAXI_DB, name=TAXI_SCHEMA, default_warehouse=session.get_current_warehouse(), creation_mode=CreationMode.CREATE_IF_NOT_EXIST, )
The Feature Store will:
- Store feature definitions and metadata
- Manage feature versioning
- Handle data synchronization between offline and online stores
- Track feature lineage
Register Entities
Entities represent the keys used to join features. For taxi trip prediction, we define entities for routes and pickup times.
Define Route Entity
The route entity represents a trip from one location to another:
from snowflake.ml.feature_store.entity import Entity route_entity = Entity( name="route", join_keys=["PULOCATIONID", "DOLOCATIONID"], desc="A taxi route defined by pickup and dropoff location IDs" )
Define Pickup Time Entity
The pickup time entity captures temporal patterns:
pickup_time_entity = Entity( name="pickup_time", join_keys=["PICKUP_HOUR", "PICKUP_DAY_OF_WEEK"], desc="Pickup time bucketed by hour and day of week" )
Register Entities
fs.register_entity(route_entity) fs.register_entity(pickup_time_entity) # View registered entities fs.list_entities().show()
Engineer Features
Create meaningful features from raw taxi trip data to improve model predictions.
Time-Based Features
Extract temporal patterns:
df = df.with_columns([ hour(col("TPEP_PICKUP_DATETIME")).alias("PICKUP_HOUR"), dayofweek(col("TPEP_PICKUP_DATETIME")).alias("PICKUP_DAY_OF_WEEK"), month(col("TPEP_PICKUP_DATETIME")).alias("PICKUP_MONTH"), ])
Derived Features
Calculate trip characteristics:
df = df.with_column( "SPEED_MPH", (col("TRIP_DISTANCE") / nullifzero(col("TRIP_DURATION_MIN")) * 60) ) df = df.with_column( "IS_RUSH_HOUR", when((col("PICKUP_HOUR") >= 7) & (col("PICKUP_HOUR") <= 9), 1) .when((col("PICKUP_HOUR") >= 16) & (col("PICKUP_HOUR") <= 18), 1) .otherwise(0) )
Aggregate Features
Compute route-level statistics:
route_stats = df.group_by("PULOCATIONID", "DOLOCATIONID").agg([ avg("TRIP_DURATION_MIN").alias("AVG_ETA_ROUTE"), avg("TRIP_DISTANCE").alias("AVG_DISTANCE_ROUTE"), avg("SPEED_MPH").alias("AVG_SPEED_ROUTE") ])
Enable Online Feature Serving
This section covers creating feature views with online serving enabled and monitoring the refresh process.
Define Feature View
from snowflake.ml.feature_store import feature_view route_fv = feature_view.FeatureView( name="nyc_taxi_trip_fv", entities=[route_entity, pickup_time_entity], feature_df=feature_df, timestamp_col="TPEP_PICKUP_DATETIME", refresh_freq="60s", desc="Trip-based features for taxi ETA prediction", online_config=feature_view.OnlineConfig( enable=True, target_lag="10s" ), )
Key Configuration Parameters
- refresh_freq: How often to refresh the offline feature table (Dynamic Table)
- target_lag: Maximum acceptable lag for online features
- online_config.enable: Enables online serving for low-latency lookups
Register Feature View
registered_route_fv = fs.register_feature_view(route_fv, "v1", overwrite=True) print("Registered feature view:", registered_route_fv.name) print("Online feature table:", registered_route_fv.fully_qualified_online_table_name())
The online feature table will automatically sync data from the offline store based on the target lag setting.
Monitor Online Feature Refresh
Check that the online feature table is refreshing properly.
View Refresh History
fs.get_refresh_history( registered_route_fv, store_type=feature_view.StoreType.ONLINE ).show()
This shows:
- Refresh timestamps
- Number of rows updated
- Refresh status (success/failure)
- Any error messages
Read from Online Store
Once refreshed, you can read from the online feature store:
online_df = fs.read_feature_view( registered_route_fv, store_type=feature_view.StoreType.ONLINE, ) online_df.show()
NOTE: The first refresh may take 10-30 seconds. If you see "not refreshed yet" error, wait a moment and re-run the cell.
Train ML Model
Train an XGBoost regression model to predict taxi trip durations using features from the feature store.
Create Train/Test Split
train_spine_df, test_spine_df = df.select(spine_cols).random_split([0.85, 0.15], seed=42)
Generate Training Dataset
Use the feature store to automatically join features:
train_df = fs.generate_training_set( spine_df=train_spine_df, features=[registered_route_fv], spine_timestamp_col="TPEP_PICKUP_DATETIME", include_feature_view_timestamp_col=False )
Train XGBoost Model
from snowflake.ml.modeling.xgboost import XGBRegressor regressor = XGBRegressor( input_cols=feature_columns, label_cols=["ETA_MINUTES"], output_cols=["predicted_eta"] ) regressor.fit(train_df)
Evaluate Model
from sklearn.metrics import mean_squared_error, r2_score predictions = regressor.predict(test_df) predictions_pd = predictions.to_pandas() mse = mean_squared_error(predictions_pd["ETA_MINUTES"], predictions_pd["predicted_eta"]) r2 = r2_score(predictions_pd["ETA_MINUTES"], predictions_pd["predicted_eta"]) print(f"Test MSE: {mse:.2f}") print(f"Test R²: {r2:.2f}")
Make Real-Time Predictions
Use online features for low-latency, real-time predictions.
Define Prediction Function
def predict_trip_duration(pu_location_id, do_location_id, pickup_hour, pickup_day_of_week): trip = [[pu_location_id, do_location_id, pickup_hour, pickup_day_of_week]] # Fetch latest features from online store features_df = fs.read_feature_view( registered_route_fv, keys=trip, store_type=feature_view.StoreType.ONLINE ) features_pd = features_df.to_pandas() if features_pd.empty: print("No online features found") return None return regressor.predict(features_pd)
Make a Prediction
# Predict trip from location 141 to 236 at 8am on Sunday prediction = predict_trip_duration(141, 236, 8, 0) print(f"Predicted trip duration: {prediction['predicted_eta'][0]:.1f} minutes")
Why Use Online Features?
- Low latency: Point lookups by key (milliseconds)
- Always fresh: Automatic background refresh
- Scalable: Built on Snowflake's elastic infrastructure
- Consistent: Same features for training and serving
Register Model (Optional)
Register your trained model in Snowflake Model Registry for versioning and deployment.
Log Model
from snowflake.ml.registry import Registry registry = Registry(session=session) model_name = "NYC_TAXI_ETA_XGB" mv = registry.log_model( model=regressor, model_name=model_name, comment="Predict NYC taxi trip durations using Feature Store", metrics={"test_mse": float(mse), "test_r2": float(r2)}, version_name="v1", )
View Registered Models
registry.show_models()
The Model Registry provides:
- Version control for models
- Lineage tracking
- Deployment management
- Performance metrics storage
Deploy Model to SPCS (Optional)
Deploy your model as a containerized service for scalable inference.
Prerequisites
Ensure the compute pool was created during setup:
SHOW COMPUTE POOLS LIKE 'trip_eta_prediction_pool';
Create Service
latest_model = registry.get_model(model_name).version("v1") service_name = "NYC_TAXI_ETA_V1" latest_model.create_service( service_name=service_name, service_compute_pool="trip_eta_prediction_pool", ingress_enabled=True )
Make Predictions via Service
spcs_prediction = latest_model.run( features_pd, function_name='predict', service_name=service_name ) print("Prediction from SPCS:", spcs_prediction)
Clean Up Guide Resources
When you're finished with the guide, you can remove all created resources to avoid incurring costs.
Run the Teardown Script
Download the teardown script to your local machine:
- Click this link: teardown.sql
- On the GitHub page, click the Download raw file button (download icon in the top right of the file preview)
- Save the
.sqlfile to your computer
Now run the teardown script in Snowflake:
- Open Snowflake and navigate to Projects > Workspaces
- Create a new SQL file
- Open the downloaded
teardown.sqlfile and copy all its contents
- Paste the script into your Snowflake SQL file
- Run the entire script as ACCOUNTADMIN
The teardown script will:
- Stop all running services
- Drop the compute pool
- Drop the external access integration
- Drop the database (including all tables, views, and dynamic tables)
- Drop the warehouse
- Revoke all account-level permissions
- Drop the
FS_DEMO_ROLE
NOTE: This will permanently delete all data and resources created during the guide.
Conclusion and Resources
Congratulations! You've successfully built an end-to-end ML workflow using Snowflake Online Feature Store.
What You Learned
- How to set up and configure the Snowflake Feature Store
- How to register entities and create feature views
- How to enable online serving for real-time inference
- How to engineer features for machine learning
- How to train models using feature store data
- How to make low-latency predictions with online features
- (Optional) How to deploy models to Snowpark Container Services
Key Takeaways
- Online Feature Store provides millisecond-latency feature retrieval
- Feature Views manage both offline (training) and online (inference) features
- Automatic Refresh keeps online features in sync with minimal lag
- Point Lookups by entity keys enable real-time ML applications
Related Resources
Next Steps
- Try the feature store with your own datasets
- Explore incremental refresh modes for cost optimization
- Integrate online features into production applications
- Experiment with different ML models and feature combinations
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances