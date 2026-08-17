Figure 3: With a unified semantic layer, all tools and interfaces get one consistent, governed meaning of data.

Best practices for the semantic layer

Version, test and evaluate semantic views

The semantic layer needs to be treated with the same rigor as production software. With Snowflake’s native data build tool (dbt) integration, we’re able to fully version control, peer review and apply continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) to our metrics. Though at Snowflake we primarily build semantic views using code, we use the UI to test and suggest improvements that integrate with our code. And because the UI and underlying code are perfectly synced, users can move between constructing a view in the Snowflake UI and committing fields to repositories easily.

To evaluate semantic views, we needed access to the questions that people actually ask. A high-signal source for evals is popular dashboard tiles, which are constructed and used precisely to answer questions. We also log common questions to refine our eval sets.

Prioritize performance with data engineering

If your semantic layer sits on top of slow queries and poorly constructed tables, your AI agents will be slow. Early on, we tried pointing a semantic view at multiple raw, billion-count event tables. Every time a user asked a question, the view crawled and joined these tables, resulting in massive latency.

Initially, we built and maintained our own preaggregated slices with Dynamic Tables. Each dashboard had the rollup and grain that it needed. However, as we expanded our semantic coverage to support new questions and domains, we had to manually add new pipelines and tables and maintain a rapidly growing estate.

With semantic view materializations, we’re able to model semantic views directly on high-grain source tables and declare which dimension and metric combinations need to be fast. Snowflake intelligently maintains those slices for us in the background, helping reduce response times.

As a bonus, we used Snowflake CoCo to draft and refine our semantic and data processes, as its built-in semantic view skills are purpose built for these use cases.

Curate relentlessly and route intelligently

A cluttered and inconsistent semantic layer defeats the purpose of standardizing metrics. For the key product areas that are frequently queried, we curate semantic views (using CoCo) to answer specific questions we have in mind. Every query is logged within Snowflake, including the returned results. With this, we’re able to easily build new semantic views and verified queries to continually expand our scope to what our users are asking.

For intelligent routing, Cortex Agents automatically scan across all semantic views using our custom routing instructions to find the right context for a given query. And for broad coverage of the long tail of data, we lean on Cortex Sense, which evaluates data across our estate to help route questions to relevant data sets.

Build your semantic layer today

Raw data doesn't answer questions; context does. The semantic layer acts as this "golden layer" — defining business logic once to power every dashboard, Streamlit app and Cortex Agent across the agentic enterprise.

We can get started with a useful semantic view in just one file. Note that we are using YAML in this example, but the use of SQL to define semantic views is also fully supported.