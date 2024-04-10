C5 is an audited standard establishing baselines for cloud security. It was initially created for government agencies and organizations that work with the government to ensure security baselines are met by their cloud service providers (CSPs). The private sector has also adopted this framework for evaluation of the security of their CSPs. For federal government authorities, a C5 attestation is a basic requirement in the procurement process.

The certification can be obtained for either the Basic requirements or Basic + Additional Criteria. In January 2024, Snowflake completed an independent third-party attestation on the suitability of the design and operational effectiveness of our controls to meet the C5 Basic criteria.

Our compliance with C5 requirements demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meet the increase in heightened expectations of CSPs. Our customers across Europe can use Snowflake with the confidence that our service aligns with C5 Basic requirements.

The Snowflake C5 Type 2 attestation report for the period May 1, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023, can be downloaded here.

Leveraging Snowflake with C5 provides government organizations and regulated industries in Europe with a secure, compliant and cost-effective solution for storing, managing and analyzing data in the cloud. By leveraging Snowflake's capabilities, organizations can achieve regulatory compliance, enhance data security, mitigate risks and drive value from their data assets.