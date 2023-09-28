Data is an invaluable asset in today’s marketing ecosystem. With its unique blend of cultures, economies, and regulatory environments, the EMEA market offers a nuanced picture of how marketers harness data technologies to understand their audiences, calibrate campaigns in real time, and adhere to complex government and industry regulations.

In our second annual Snowflake Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023 report, we delve into actual usage and adoption of marketing technologies within the Snowflake Data Cloud to identify the leading tools and platforms. Our report explores best practices for a modern marketing strategy, offers insights into how our customers are adapting to the marketing and advertising convergence, and provides an in-depth evaluation of the transformative forces shaping the overall landscape. It’s a celebration of excellence and an exploration of the cutting-edge solutions that are driving marketing forward.

I am proud to see so many organisations with headquarters in EMEA featured in the report. These trailblazers and emerging stars have not only embraced modern marketing tactics but have excelled in their efforts to make marketing data accessible and actionable through their partnerships with Snowflake. Please join me in celebrating the outstanding achievements of our partners leading the way in the EMEA region, some of which are highlighted below.

Adverity (Integration & Modelling)

Adverity is the integrated data platform for connecting, managing and using your data at scale, automating complex data integration and governance processes, and generating valuable insights.

Dataiku (AI & Machine Learning)

Dataiku offers processing flexibility with its ML model management capabilities and cloud-optimised, enterprise-ready AI solutions, which lets technical and non-technical users build, deploy and monitor data science projects.

Experian (Identity & Onboarders)

Experian, a data analytics and consumer intelligence company, lets brands deliver personalised messaging, build complete customer profiles, gain data-driven insights into marketing performance, and activate across channels and devices.

Funnel (Analytics & Data Capture)

Funnel helps marketers connect and normalise all of their marketing data with automated data cleaning and organising, ensuring that marketing data is automatically refreshed and ready to use.

Matillion (Integration & Modelling)

Matillion provides modern data integration using a low-code/no-code interface to accelerate data loading and data transformation for advanced analytics, ensuring timely data consumption at scale.

Piano (Analytics & Data Capture)

Piano unifies customer data and behaviour metrics to influence personalised customer journeys, and offers activation that helps brands launch campaigns and products faster, strengthen customer engagement, and drive personalisation at scale.

Snowplow (Analytics & Data Capture)

Snowplow’s behavioural Data Platform allows marketing and data teams to create and operationalise rich, first-party customer behavioural data to fuel advanced data-driven use cases—directly from the Snowflake Data Cloud in near real time.

From data capture to activation to measurement, the 80+ leaders and ones to watch named in The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023 are helping organizations meet today’s toughest marketing challenges, and win.To learn more about the modern marketing data stack and get more value from your data, download the full report here.