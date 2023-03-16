That’s it! From now on, the data will automatically refresh (based on your desired frequency) in your Snowflake account.

The connector supports both the initial load of historical data as well as incremental changes. For example, if you select a TASK table for replication, it will first load all the existing records from the table and then begin periodically checking for new inserts, deletes, or updates. Currently, the sync schedule can be as frequent as every 30 minutes or as infrequent as once per day. You can enable or disable the synchronization of individual tables at any time. You can also reload an entire table from scratch if you wish.

The data is ready for querying out of the box. That’s because, after the ingestion, the connector unpacks the raw JSON format into a flattened view with each field mapped into a column and proper data type. The connector also detects schema changes and adjusts the views accordingly, so you can be sure that your data is always in perfect sync.

Monitoring the state and performance of the replication is equally easy. You can choose from a variety of views that describe the status of synchronization for each table, row count, last sync duration and throughput, error logs, and more. In addition, you can enable email alerts so you will be notified about any problems that the connector couldn’t resolve by itself and therefore require your attention.