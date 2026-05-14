What’s New in SnowConvert AI: February 2026

Data migrations are rarely simple. Between legacy platforms, complex procedural logic and tight timelines, many teams struggle to move quickly without introducing risk. That’s exactly why we continue to invest in SnowConvert AI — to help make migrations to Snowflake easier with increased automation and to improve efficiency and reliability.

This quarter brings some of the most meaningful enhancements yet. Whether you’ve used SnowConvert AI before or are just getting started, now is a great time to (re)discover how it can accelerate your migration journey.

What is SnowConvert AI?

SnowConvert AI is a free, AI-powered migration solution that helps organizations migrate their complete data ecosystem to Snowflake — including data warehouses, ETL pipelines and business intelligence workloads. AI-powered capabilities are enabled through a Snowflake connection and leverage Snowflake Cortex AI for intelligent code conversion and validation.

SnowConvert AI combines automated code conversion, built-in testing and guided migration workflows to reduce manual effort, shorten migration timelines and help teams modernize while managing migration complexity.

Broad platform and code coverage

SnowConvert AI supports automated SQL and procedural code conversion across a broad set of source platforms, including Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, Teradata, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Greenplum, Sybase, Synapse, Netezza, PostgreSQL and Databricks SQL.

Conversions cover everything from tables and views to complex stored procedures and user-defined functions (UDFs). For Amazon Redshift and Microsoft SQL Server, SnowConvert AI also delivers a comprehensive end-to-end migration workflow — spanning schema and code conversion, data migration and validation — so teams can move faster and with greater confidence.