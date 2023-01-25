Scania is at the forefront of a more autonomous, connected, electric future for the transportation industry. Find out why its Head of Data and Information Management uses data mesh—and Snowflake—to make it a reality.

Scania is a global truck, bus, and industrial engine manufacturer and offers an extensive range of related services so its customers can focus on their core business.

It’s on a mission to drive the shift towards more sustainable transport solutions that benefit the environment and meet the needs of people and society throughout the transport ecosystem. It’s little wonder the company has won the green truck award for the last six years.

In fact, the company already helps businesses looking for autonomous mining solutions embrace an electric future for their vehicles—trialing autonomous mining trucks, which will increase productivity and lower carbon emissions. It’s also part of several e-road consortiums exploring how overhead electric catenary wire can be used to power electric trucks across Europe’s motorway network.

But creating these innovative projects takes more than determination and expertise; it relies on large volumes of high quality data. It’s why Tomas Dersjö, Head of Data and Information Management at Scania focuses on how data fits into the business, including how to extract the most value from it to deliver better and more sustainable solutions for customers.