For organizations running on Snowflake, the foundation for enterprise AI is already in place: governed, centralized data with built-in security capabilities, scalability and performance.

Turning that investment into production-ready AI applications and workflows that scale across the business requires a repeatable way to move from business ideas to governed AI solutions.

But scaling AI development across the enterprise introduces a new operational challenge.

The people who understand business problems best are not always the ones equipped to build production-ready AI solutions, while the teams that can build them are often stretched across more requests than they can support.

That’s where Dataiku Cobuild on Snowflake comes in — helping organizations easily scale AI development across the business while maintaining the governance, visibility and operational controls required for enterprise deployment.

From governed data to operational AI

Consumer AI experiences have reshaped expectations for how quickly software and workflows can be created. But enterprise AI initiatives require more than speed. They require governance, observability and operational controls to succeed in production.

In practice, this means teams need the ability to inspect workflows before deployment, validate outputs against business requirements, monitor costs and resource utilization, and ensure compliance with internal standards. Without these capabilities in place, AI development stalls at the experimentation stage rather than scaling across the enterprise.

Cobuild on Snowflake helps bridge that gap for joint Snowflake and Dataiku customers by providing a governed path from business intent to operational AI, without rebuilding data pipelines or moving data outside the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Running natively on Snowflake means AI workloads execute where the data already lives — no copies, no extracts, no additional security perimeters to manage. Organizations retain the governance controls, role-based access policies and compliance posture they've already established, while benefiting from Snowflake's elastic compute to scale AI development without competing for resources across other workloads. It's the difference between bolting AI onto your data infrastructure and building AI within it.

Powered by Snowflake Cortex AI and orchestrated through Dataiku, Cobuild transforms a plain-language description into a complete Dataiku project spanning data preparation, machine learning, AI agents and applications, all operating within the secure, governed Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Every generated workflow remains transparent and inspectable, giving business teams, data practitioners and governance teams the confidence to validate and deploy AI responsibly.