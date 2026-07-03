For organizations running on Snowflake, the foundation for enterprise AI is already in place: governed, centralized data with built-in security capabilities, scalability and performance.
Turning that investment into production-ready AI applications and workflows that scale across the business requires a repeatable way to move from business ideas to governed AI solutions.
But scaling AI development across the enterprise introduces a new operational challenge.
The people who understand business problems best are not always the ones equipped to build production-ready AI solutions, while the teams that can build them are often stretched across more requests than they can support.
That’s where Dataiku Cobuild on Snowflake comes in — helping organizations easily scale AI development across the business while maintaining the governance, visibility and operational controls required for enterprise deployment.
From governed data to operational AI
Consumer AI experiences have reshaped expectations for how quickly software and workflows can be created. But enterprise AI initiatives require more than speed. They require governance, observability and operational controls to succeed in production.
In practice, this means teams need the ability to inspect workflows before deployment, validate outputs against business requirements, monitor costs and resource utilization, and ensure compliance with internal standards. Without these capabilities in place, AI development stalls at the experimentation stage rather than scaling across the enterprise.
Cobuild on Snowflake helps bridge that gap for joint Snowflake and Dataiku customers by providing a governed path from business intent to operational AI, without rebuilding data pipelines or moving data outside the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
Running natively on Snowflake means AI workloads execute where the data already lives — no copies, no extracts, no additional security perimeters to manage. Organizations retain the governance controls, role-based access policies and compliance posture they've already established, while benefiting from Snowflake's elastic compute to scale AI development without competing for resources across other workloads. It's the difference between bolting AI onto your data infrastructure and building AI within it.
Powered by Snowflake Cortex AI and orchestrated through Dataiku, Cobuild transforms a plain-language description into a complete Dataiku project spanning data preparation, machine learning, AI agents and applications, all operating within the secure, governed Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Every generated workflow remains transparent and inspectable, giving business teams, data practitioners and governance teams the confidence to validate and deploy AI responsibly.
Scaling AI delivery across the enterprise
For organizations already running Dataiku on Snowflake, Cobuild expands access to AI development beyond centralized technical teams, enabling business users, analysts and engineers to build on Snowflake data using no-code to full-code workflows in Dataiku.
The result is faster time to production and broader organizational participation in AI development. This is an outcome that becomes more achievable when more of the right people can contribute to building and iterating on AI solutions.
Business teams can describe workflows and requirements in natural language, while data and engineering teams retain the visibility and control needed to operationalize AI responsibly at scale. When requirements evolve, teams can describe updates in plain language rather than rebuilding workflows from scratch, reducing manual rework and accelerating development cycles so teams can stay focused on business impact.
Deepening the value of your Snowflake investment
Cobuild on Snowflake is designed to support organizations that have already established a strong data foundation and are looking to operationalize AI more effectively across the enterprise.
Because Cobuild operates within Snowflake, organizations don't need to provision separate AI infrastructure, manage data movement between platforms or reconcile governance policies across environments. Snowflake Cortex AI provides the underlying intelligence — enterprise-grade LLMs running within your existing security boundary — while Snowflake's unified platform extends the same access controls, audit logging and cost visibility teams already rely on for their data operations for AI workflows.
Combined with Dataiku orchestration and operational AI capabilities, the result is a faster, more scalable approach to enterprise AI development that doesn't fragment your data architecture or introduce new governance blind spots.