Snowflake and Salesforce have built on our existing partnership to unify the full breadth of customer and business data and generate actionable insights for our customers. We are happy to announce the general availability of Bring Your Own Lake (BYOL) Data Sharing with the Snowflake Data Cloud from Salesforce Data Cloud. Organizations can now leverage Salesforce data directly in Snowflake via zero-ETL data sharing to accelerate decision-making and help streamline business processes.

This disruptive new integration is built on Snowflake Secure Data Sharing and Iceberg Tables, and paves the way for a new data integration paradigm that eliminates friction and accelerates time to insight. By combining the full breadth of enterprise data and third-party data from Snowflake Marketplace with customer data from Salesforce applications, customers can now generate rich, holistic insights and build powerful AI solutions to drive differentiated experiences.

With this first-of-its-kind integration, joint customers can enhance the value of their Salesforce data by combining it with enterprise data in Snowflake. Organizations can now power their Snowflake workloads with valuable customer data and insights from Salesforce Data Cloud.