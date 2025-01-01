Optimizing the Manufacturing Process at Valmet Powered by the Snowflake Data Cloud

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. The company has over 200 years of industrial history. Valmet Industrial Internet is a set of data-driven services that combine advanced monitoring and prediction applications, Advanced Process Controls (APC), dynamic process simulators and remote services from Valmet Performance Center into comprehensive solutions.

Antti Sirkka, Chief Data Architect at Valmet, recently presented the company’s success story at Data Innovation Summit Sweden. Antti explained how Valmet Industrial Internet provides value to customers by connecting data from different plant-level and process automation systems. As a result, customers can move towards autonomous mills and plants. Customers become resource-efficient, flexible in operations, clean and safe, and less dependent on operating location.

The key elements of Valmet Industrial Internet are Industrial Internet applications, the Valmet Performance Center and the Valmet Customer Portal. In addition, a solution ecosystem brings industry-leading players and startups together to co-create new, data-driven solutions.